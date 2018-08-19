Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/17/2018

Price to book value is a key metric to use in analyzing mortgage REITs. Sometimes the most expensive REITs deserve a premium, but not always. The market makes mistakes.

GPMT rallied significantly earlier in the year, but it is back in the "buy under" range. We expect it to outperform.

Investors should avoid reading too much into figures such as "discount to Book Value" because it is possible for the mREITs to have materially different portfolio performance metrics. However, it is still a very important data point for evaluating mortgage REITs. It should always be used as the starting point of any analysis on relative values for mortgage REITs, also known as mREITs. It should never be ignored for mREITs.

Note: Discount to book value is NOT useful for evaluating equity REITs because under GAAP the equity REITs do not update the value of their real estate.

Let's go over why the discounts to trailing book value are important:

Reason #1

The amount of income a mortgage REIT can generate is heavily influenced by the amount of equity they have available. For a mortgage REIT, the amount of common equity per share is referred to as "book value". Unfortunately, many public resources quote numbers for book value that are wildly inaccurate for some REITs. You want accurate data and this series is the best publicly available source.

Reason #2

The second reason for knowing these values is because they can be useful in a very quick and dirty manner. Scanning through them can be exceptionally quick and may help an investor know which areas warrant further due diligence. An analyst looking at these tools should be able to come up with some quick theories for why certain mREITs are showing larger discounts to their trailing book values.

Note: For this week I'll be using tables that have been updated to adjust for net interest accrual during the quarter and for the impact of any ex-dividend dates that have already occurred during the quarter. This makes the metric a little more accurate.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (TRTX) TPG RE Finance Trust (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (HCFT) Hunt Companies (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust (XAN) Exantas Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACKS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity.

Price to Book Value

The prices in this section aren't quite the same as the end of day prices. The screenshots were taken from our "Advanced Common Shares Spreadsheet" around 3:00 PM Eastern. Consequently, closing prices will be slightly different.

The residential mortgage REITs:

The commercial mortgage REITs:

Residential mortgage REITs and commercial REITs have very different fundamentals. The commercial mortgage REITs tend to perform best in a rising rate environment. The residential mortgage REITs tend to perform best when interest rate volatility is low and the yield curve is steep (or steepening).

NYMT

Among the residential mortgage REITs, the largest premium to tangible book value goes to NYMT at about 11% over tangible book. That's remarkable given NYMT's relatively high operating expenses. They are internalizing more functions in the near future, but they will continue to face elevated costs for now.

DX

DX trades at one of the lower price to book values for the residential mortgage REITs. That's ironic since it has an excellent long-term history and internal management. Perhaps it reflects the market's perception of risk. DX is playing it safe and running one of the most conservative portfolios. That contrasts with NYMT, which is running one of the most aggressive portfolios. We recently bought shares in Dynex Capital and will be publishing some of our research on DX publicly soon. We expect DX to outperform their residential mREIT peers.

BXMT

BXMT gets the largest premium among commercial mortgage REITs. It is extremely rare to see anyone other than BXMT in first place. There have been a few times when ARI gave them a run for it. Whenever that happens, investors interested in pair trades should be buying BXMT and shorting ARI. That shouldn't be taken as any rating right now. The difference in ratios of .06 is a reasonable spread.

GPMT

GPMT has one of the lower price-to-book value ratios in the sector. That's quite attractive and is a major reason GPMT has been one of our largest positions. We harvested gains on about half of our position on a large rally. However, it is now back into the buy range. You can take that one as a rating. GPMT is still one of the better values here and has a reasonable shot to outperform.

Ratings

Outperform - DX & GPMT

Underperform - NYMT

Conclusion

The price to book value ratio is where research on mortgage REITs should begin. We regularly review this information in evaluating the different mortgage REITs. In some cases, a premium or discount relative to peers is very reasonable due to particularly positive or negative factors for that specific mortgage REIT. However, the premium or discount assigned by the market doesn't always reflect those fundamentals properly. The disconnect between which mortgage REITs carry the highest prices and which ones have the best fundamentals can lead to material differences in expected performance.

