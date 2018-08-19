Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry

WMC was a residential mortgage REIT, but also owns CMBS. We don't expect them to benefit much from the higher short-term rates, but their price has rocketed higher. We're bearish.

Commercial mortgage REITs don't face the same challenge. They benefit from higher short-term rates because the assets financed with equity will contribute more to their net interest income.

A flattening yield curve is a major threat to residential mortgage REITs. The Federal Reserve has been hiking rates and driving the yield curve to a much flatter level. We'll highlight one that stands out as being overvalued. Commercial mortgage REITs aren't exposed to the same problem. Instead, commercial mortgage REITs benefit from higher interest rates.

Let’s run through the list and then we’ll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (TRTX) TPG RE Finance Trust (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (HCFT) Hunt Companies (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust (XAN) Exantas Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACKS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

Spreads

The Treasury Yield Curve is getting quite flat. The spread between the yield on a 2-year Treasury and a 10-year Treasury is about 25 basis points. That represents 2.6163% on the 2-year Treasury and 2.8677% on the 2-year Treasury.

Note: Values are pulled during bond market hours, so they may change later tonight.

The flat yield curve is exceptionally terrible for residential mortgage REITs. It puts significant pressure on the amount of net interest income the mortgage REITs are able to create.

Consequently, investors should expect some residential mortgage REITs to reduce their dividends. They could also reasonably expect residential mortgage REITs to trade at discounts to book value since it is more difficult for them to generate huge amounts of net interest income.

On the other hand, the flattening yield curve has involved a significant increase in short-term rates. That's been a huge positive factor for the commercial mortgage REITs. The commercial mortgage REITs are receiving LIBOR plus a credit spread on their investments. Most of their assets will be financed at LIBOR plus a much smaller credit spread.

The amount of net interest income they can earn is a function of 3 things:

1. How big of a credit spread can they achieve between lending and borrowing?

2. How high is LIBOR? The assets financed with equity will provide a great contribution to the net interest income if LIBOR is higher.

3. How much leverage are they employing? Higher levels of leverage increase net interest income because the yield on assets is higher than the cost of funds. A reasonable target for these mortgage REITs is for debt to be between 2.5x and 3x the amount of equity.

Commercial mortgage REITs include BXMT, ARI, GPMT, TRTX, XAN, HCFT, and SLD.

The other mortgage REITs listed in this article fall into the residential mortgage subsector. They are facing the difficulty created by a flatter yield curve.

Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is the reason the yield curve is flattening. They are able to use IOER, which stands for Interest on Excess Reserves, to pump up the short-term rate.

If the Federal Reserve suddenly decided to stop raising rates, it would be great for the residential mortgage REITs. However, it would be seen as a negative for the commercial mortgage REITs.

Outlook

We're pretty cautious regarding the sector overall. The flattening yield curve is creating a major headwind for the residential mortgage REITs. However, the share price movements of the residential mortgage REITs have been mixed so far. We'll highlight one that stands out for being too expensive.

Overvalued

WMC was a residential mortgage REIT, but is transitioning to more of a hybrid. They own both RMBS (Residential mortgage-backed securities) and CMBS (Commercial mortgage-backed securities). However, they won't get the benefit of floating rates the way commercial mortgage REITs do. Since they don't benefit from higher short-term rates, they have far more in common with residential mortgage REITs than they do with commercial mortgage REITs.

Their share price soared back dramatically since their lows earlier in the year. Investors who are only looking at the last several months would think it must be an incredibly positive time for residential mortgage REITs. They would be wrong. Several residential mortgage REITs are less than 8% off their lowest closes earlier in the year.

Lately, investors are bidding them up as if their portfolio would benefit from the higher short-term rates.

