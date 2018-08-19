'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Show 12.9%-28.2% Top Gains By 10

Analyst one-year target estimates revealed that ten highest yield 'safer' Dividend Aristocrats stocks would produce 9.29% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Low priced little dogs continued to rule the 'Safer' Aristos for August.

Besides safety margin, Dividend Aristocrats also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to better document their dividend support. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats list of 53 to 46 by eliminating those with negative returns.

Broker 1-yr.-estimated August top-ten 'safer' dividend gains in price and dividends, less broker fees, ranged 12.9%-28.2% and were topped by Stanley Black & Decker.

44 of 53 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 8/15/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Project Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Stocks to Net 14.66% to 38.2% Gains To July, 2019

Three of ten biggest yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats (tinted in the chart above) showed up in the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield selection strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates proved 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 15, 2019 were:

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) netted $282.06 based on a median target price set by twenty analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp (NUE) netted $233.01 based on the median target price estimate from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $233.01 based on estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) netted $218.21 based on estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $189.02 based on a mean target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Praxair Inc (PX) netted $155.71, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) netted $154.72, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from twenty analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) netted $149.88 based on a median target estimate from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $133.82 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) netted $129.02, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 18.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Showed "Safer" Dividends In The S&P Aristocrats Index

Seven sectors were represented by the 44 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Those 44 showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 15.

The "safer" Aristocrats sector representation broke-out, thus: Healthcare (5); Energy (1); Consumer Cyclical (5); Consumer Defensive (10); Financial Services (5); Industrials (12); Basic Materials (6); Communication Services (0); Real Estate (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

Six of the seven sectors on the above list composed the top ten Aristocrats 'safer' dividend group by yield.

44 of 53 Aristocrats Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 53 constituents of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 44 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out seven with negative returns.

Financial choices, however, are easily adjusted by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Nice Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" August Aristocrats

Ten "Safer" S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats firms with the biggest yields August 15 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats, To (12) Deliver 8.27% VS. (13) 7.57% Net Gains from All Tenby August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Top Ten by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 9.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Aristocrat, Chevron (CVX) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 23.3% per the median of eight estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats as of August 15 were: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Cincinnati Financial (CINF); Procter & Gamble (PG); AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), with prices ranging from $32.16 to $97.45.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs as of August 15 were: Genuine Parts (GPC); PepsiCo (PEP); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Chevron (CVX); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with prices ranging from $98.10 to $130.43. The little, low-priced Aristocrats took August top honors.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: mosthdwallpapers.com

