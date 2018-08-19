VHT: A Way To Profit Off The Demographic Trends

Index and mutual fund giant The Vanguard Group has long been known for offering very popular products to investors that allow them to easily and passively watch their assets grow. While the company's index funds are commonly found in many retirement plans, it also offers a line of low-cost exchange-traded funds that largely correspond with its index fund offerings. One of these offers investors a good way to take advantage of a few demographic trends affecting the American and global populations. Some insightful readers may have already guessed that I am talking about the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), which is well-positioned to benefit from the certainty that the global demand for healthcare will climb significantly over the coming decades.

Demographic Trends

As I just mentioned, there are a few demographic trends that will drive the growing future demand for healthcare services. One of the most notable of these is the aging of the massive Baby Boomer generation. As I discussed in a previous article, the Baby Boomer generation is rapidly approaching its golden years. As a general rule, this generation is defined as beginning in 1946 when American soldiers returning from World War II decided to take advantage of the relative prosperity of the post-war years and start families. Demographers typically put the end of this generation at 1964. This would make the Baby Boomers 53 to 72 years old today. Thus, the older members of the Boomer generation have already retired while the youngest ones likely will over the next decade or two. This is the reason why Social Security has recently begun to run a deficit.

There were approximately 77 million babies born during the Baby Boomer era, but various causes have reduced their numbers to approximately 74 million today, according to the US Census Bureau. This is approximately 20% of the U.S. population today and is substantially larger than the number of retirees currently in the United States. The next three decades will see all of these individuals celebrate their eightieth birthday, which is generally the point at which an individual's consumption of healthcare services increases drastically. Thus, this should result in sharply increasing business for healthcare providers over that time period.

A second major demographic trend is the surging obesity rate in the United States and abroad that has been brought about by advancements in technology causing us as a society to be much less active than we were in the past. As I discussed in a recent article, the obesity rate in the United States today sits at right about 39%. This rate is expected to climb to 55% by 2045 (Source: Study). This is also roughly the same time frame that will see all of the members of the Baby Boomer generation pass their eightieth birthday. There are numerous chronic medical conditions that are associated with obesity including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and osteoarthritis. As obesity becomes even more common, we can expect all of these conditions to become more common. This will also result in higher consumption of medical products and services as patients seek to treat these conditions.

Ultimately, we can conclude that both of these demographic trends will result in higher revenues and profits for healthcare companies. This should prove good for the stock prices of these companies.

The Investment

Now that we have established that these trends should be beneficial for the stocks of healthcare companies, let us see how the Vanguard Health Care ETF can help investors profit off of these trends. The Vanguard Health Care ETF is designed to track the MSCI US IMI Health Care 25/50 Index, which is a similar index to the one being tracked by the Fidelity U.S. Health Care ETF (FHLC). The index is designed to track the performance of the American healthcare sector while taking into account the fact that no more than 25% of the fund's assets can be in a single investment and no more than 50% of the fund's assets can be in the top 5% of its holdings. As one might expect, the index contains a market capitalization-weighted selection of the 368 largest publicly-traded healthcare companies in the United States, weighted so that a fund following the index will stay within the rule. Here are the top ten holdings from the index:

Source: MSCI

Interestingly, the Vanguard ETF actually has 377 holdings instead of 268, but its top ten are identical to the index. We can assume that at least one of these additional holdings is a money market fund that holds the accumulated dividends until they are paid out to the fund's investors. Otherwise though, the index and the ETF appear to be identical:

Source: The Vanguard Group

As most people know, there are numerous sub-industries within the healthcare sector itself. MSCI recognized this and therefore the index includes companies from all of the various subsectors:

Source: MSCI

As can be very clearly seen here, the fund offers exposure to all of the various healthcare sectors. This adds something of a diversification advantage as the fortunes of each of these different sub-industries is dependent on a wide variety of factors so an event that affects one of them negatively may not have the same effect on all of the segments. However, all of the different sub-sectors should benefit from the demographic trends that were discussed earlier.

It is notable that pharmaceuticals and biotechnology together make up nearly half of the index's holdings. This is not necessarily a bad thing as companies in both of these sectors will have a very real role in treating the growing numbers of elderly and obese people but it does leave the fund highly exposed to some event that negatively impacts these companies. A notable example would be the United States following the lead of many European nations and forcing pharmaceutical companies to sell drugs at close to the marginal cost of production. Such a move would devastate pharmaceutical stocks and, by extension, any fund with an outsized exposure to them, such as this one.

Performance

Healthcare is generally a solid sector to invest in, partly due to its inelastic nature. People that need healthcare will usually seek it out regardless of the state of the economy and largely regardless of the price (that most people never see anyway). This results in the industry being fairly stable throughout recessions but it also results in people not really using more of it during economic booms. As a result, the industry tends to deliver slow and steady growth, which is exactly what we see when we look at the performance of the fund:

Source: The Vanguard Group

Here, we certainly see some rather attractive numbers. As clearly shown, the fund has delivered an average annual return of 10.14% since its inception, a figure that very few asset classes can beat. When we consider the positive tailwinds here due to the already discussed demographic trends, it seems to be a reasonable assumption that the fund may actually improve upon these returns going forward.

Pricing

One important factor to consider when evaluating an investment in a fund is the fees associated with that fund. This is because the fund's fees act as a drag on the performance that you, as the investor, receive. As a passive investment, an indexed ETF will typically have very low fees but Vanguard has a reputation for slashing investment costs. As such, we might expect its ETFs to have some of the lowest prices in the indeed and indeed VHT does have one of the lowest:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Expense Ratio Vanguard Health Care ETF VHT 0.10% Fidelity U.S. Health Care ETF FHLC 0.085% iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH 0.44%

As shown here, CHT is bested only by Fidelity's U.S. Health Care ETF in the space and even then the difference is a mere fifteen basis points. These low fees should ensure that nearly all of the funds' returns go to the investors, which is where they belong.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are some very powerful demographic trends favoring the healthcare industry going forward and VHT offers investors an excellent way to play these trends. The various companies that are active in the industry should grow and prosper due both to the aging of the population in the United States and the increasing need to treat the chronic conditions that come with obesity. As healthcare is very recession-resistant, this serves as a good anchor in a portfolio that will still deliver profitable and steady growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.