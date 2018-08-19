Golden Ocean Group: Q2 2018 Earnings Analysis

On Friday, August 17, 2018, dry bulk shipping specialist Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were quite good as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A deeper look at the company's report likewise shows a significant amount of strength, reinforcing some of my convictions that the shipping industry, or at least the dry bulk shipping industry, has been recovering from the problems that it was facing over the past few years.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Golden Ocean Group brought in total operating revenues of $140.9 million, a decrease of $9.0 million from the first quarter of 2018.

The company had total ship operating expenses of $39.2 million in the second quarter, which represents a slight increase over the $37.3 million that the company reported in the first quarter.

Golden Ocean Group entered into a $120 million loan facility to refinance ten vessels on attractive terms.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an increase over both the $53.3 million that it had in the previous quarter and the $29.7 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Golden Ocean Group reported a net income $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, which works out to $0.06 per share. This compares rather unfavorably to the $16.7 million that the company reported in the first quarter but much better than the $12 million loss that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

As already mentioned, the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts on the top-line but it still showed a quarter-over-quarter decline that was certainly disappointing. This decrease was caused by a decrease in the number of vessels being chartered for short-term voyages. There are two ways in which the vessels owned or managed by Golden Ocean are chartered and thus earn money - either under a long-term contract or a one-time trip between the origination point and the destination. It was these one-time voyages that saw a quarter-over-quarter decline. In addition to this, the average time charter rate across the fleet, which is the rate paid by companies using the vehicles over longer periods of time, dropped from $15,593 per day to $15,215 per day quarter-over-quarter but this only affects new contracts. The dayrate does not generally change during the term of a contract.

It was also admittedly slightly disappointing to see that the company's operating expenses increased in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Fortunately, the increase was not an especially large one as it was only $1.9 million quarter-over-quarter. The main reason for this is expenses that Golden Ocean incurred for dry docking its vessels. In the first quarter, Golden Ocean only drydocked a single vessel at a cost of $800,000. During the second quarter, the company drydocked three vessels at a cost of $2.4 million. This single difference accounted for $1.6 million of the $1.9 million increase that the company saw.

One of the biggest stories to affect the shipping world over the past few years is regulations that require all ships to utilize low sulfur fuel by 2020. One of the biggest reasons for this being important is that the low sulfur fuel is considerably more expensive than the high sulfur variety and this is expected to remain true even after the switch. The regulation will therefore most likely increase shipping costs dramatically, which will also provide a significant competitive advantage to more fuel efficient ships. Golden Ocean is well positioned in this regard as the company already boasts a modern and fuel-efficient fleet. In fact, the average age of one of Golden Ocean's ships is a mere five years, putting the company in a good position to boast higher operating margins than its peers once the new regulations take effect. In addition, Golden Ocean Group announced along with its earnings that it will install exhaust gas scrubbers on sixteen of its Capesize vessels when they go in for routine maintenance in 2019 and early 2020. The company expects that this work will further improve its competitive position.

As I mentioned in the highlights, the company entered into a $120 million loan facility during the second quarter. This facility, which was initiated in May, is intended to refinance ten of the company's vessels under attractive financing terms. These loans, prior to repayment after Golden Ocean received this money, consisted of a total of $58.3 million due under two loan facilities and seller credit loans of $65.5 million. All of this money has now been repaid. Golden Ocean now owes the full $120 million that it borrowed under this facility at LIBOR+2.25%, which is indeed an attractive rate in the current environment. The company will be repaying this loan in quarterly installments using a twenty-year amortization schedule. However, the full remaining balance of the loan will be due in seven years so Golden Ocean will likely need to refinance at that time. Loan terms like this are fairly common in the business world (I saw them all the time when I worked on commercial real estate deals) and these are rather appealing terms so this was a smart move on the company's part.

As has been the case with the past two quarters, Golden Ocean Group declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2018. One thing that is always important is that we make sure that a company can actually afford the payment that it is making to its shareholders. The best way to do that is to have a look at its free cash flow, which is essentially the money left over from a company's regular operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all required capital investments. This is the money that the company can use for things such as paying dividends or paying down debt. The easiest way to calculate free cash flow is to subtract capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the second quarter of 2018, Golden Ocean Group had an operating cash flow of $33.657 million and total capital expenditures of $1.207 million. This gives the company a free cash flow of $32.45 million during the quarter. As a $0.10 per share dividend costs the company approximately $14.425 million, we can see that the company's operations are easily generating enough money to cover its dividend. With that said though, the company's management did express uncertainty about the future of the dividend as it might be prudent to redirect the money towards paying down debt instead. The company appears to be more than capable of maintaining this dividend for the foreseeable future however so even if it is cut, it will be by choice and not because the company was forced to.

Overall, there were some good developments shown in these results and the company appears to be improving its competitive position in this healing industry. The company continues to work to strengthen its balance sheet, which is quite nice to see, even if net income was down somewhat quarter-over-quarter. The company's operations look strong and this should please shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.