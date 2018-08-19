American Midstream: Attitude Adjustment

Arclight has investors demanding an adequate return. Expect Arclight to try to get this investment in line with other company successes.

It is always important to review the force behind the general partner. Mr. Market may have thought that American Midstream (AMID) was an income issue. But a quick glance at the control of the general partner should have convinced the market otherwise. Arclight, who owns the general partner, usually gets involved to make large capital gains for the financial leverage risk taken. A large income distribution is far less important.

"Thanks Eric. I'd like to reiterate our focus of creating a sustainable growth model while maximizing the value of the business which will ultimately provide the most value for all of our stakeholder"

This quote from Lynn Bourdon, Chief Executive Officer neatly sums up what Mr. Market missed time and again. As previous articles noted, Arclight, who controls the general partner gets involved when there is a lot of growth potential from capital gains. Arclight was never investing for the handsome income distribution. That distribution was a side benefit of the growth. Mr. Bourdon further noted that Arclight and senior management have an interest of more than 30% of the common units. Therefore anyone associated with the general partner took a big pay cut from the recent distribution reduction to pursue the main objective. That cut should reinforce the quote above and the next statement.

Arclight is generally a long term manager. Maybe this manager overreached with the cancelled Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) merger. It is very likely that the pipeline (midstream) assets of Southcross have grown considerably in value over the last nine months. The headlines of midstream bottlenecks in the Permian would definitely help that perception elsewhere. Continuing industry activity that accompanies high oil prices should enable that perception to materialize into reality relatively promptly.

Therefore the lenders most likely gave management permission to cancel the merger with the provision that some of those assets be sold to pay down debt. Anyone who believes that Southcross canceled the merger to file bankruptcy is sadly mistaken on how financing and lender relations work. However Southcross remains an extremely high risk investment with a decent chance of bankruptcy should debt reduction efforts fail.

Arclight, on the other hand would want significant per unit growth. If the market requirements change so that Arclight cannot grow the partnership then Arclight will rearrange the partnership general strategy so that growth will resume. As generous as the distributions were, Arclight generally gets involved with a goal of far larger numbers than that distribution. Therefore, the distribution cut should not have surprised anyone who did their due diligence in the first place.

AS SHOWN ABOVE, those 30% owners took a considerable value decrease in the value of their holdings (in addition to the above mentioned paycut) to resume the growth strategy. Typically, companies such as Arclight compete for investment money by marketing their past accomplishments using the overall return of past funds and partnerships as the opening sales pitch. Therefore the above outcome is not acceptable to a company such as Arclight. Too many of the above returns would mean that investment money available for Arclight to invest would dry up.

Therefore investors should expect growth to resume. At some point increasing distributions will follow. But the assets already in hand promise plenty of organic growth. Management highlighted some of these possibilities during the conference call. Already one sale has reduced the debt to EBITDA ratio to 4.8. Management is reviewing options to further reduce that ratio. The preferred stock provides plenty of additional financial leverage for the common investors. But the whole model stopped working over the last year in the favor of common unit holders. Obviously, something had to be done to get back on the growth track.

Since this management is committed to a growth model, then investors should consider giving that growth model time to work before considering liquidating a position. It has really only been about 18 months since the stock price has been acting adversely. Long term holders may well realize that a company committed to rapid growth can run into challenges such as this. As long as management fixes things relatively promptly, the value of the investment should promptly increase as the investment returns to growth mode within a year.

However, the market has demanded an attitude adjustment by management about the distribution policy. Safe distribution coverage will be a very high market priority in the future before any common units can be sold. Clearly management figured that one out much too late. The rush to grow before the market was satisfied with previous merger and growth efforts backfired badly.

In the meantime, gross profit growth appears pretty steady. Distributable cash flow declined by a minuscule amount from the previous year in the current quarter. Delta House has resumed operations with an expanded gas processing capacity. Increasing processing volumes bode well for further gross margin improvements in the future. Plus more wells are expected to be connected to Delta House to keep volumes running at nameplate capacity for the foreseeable future.

The partnership also owns several pipelines with excess capacity. Management has gone into some detail about the plans to further utilize that excess capacity. This is definitely the right time in the industry to have spare pipeline capacity. It is definitely a sellers market for favorable midstream rates.

A side issue is the cash flow from operations statement. As divisions are sold, the cash flow from operations for those sales disappears in the future. Purchases, on the other hand, take one year to contribute to cash flow. Therefore the debt ratios could conceivably improve just by allowing new purchases to contribute for a year. Without rare interruptions like a deep sea pipeline repair that probably represent bad luck.

Like so many others in the industry, the business itself showed no deterioration. It was the failure of management to anticipate the changing market conditions about distribution coverage that made the current painful adjustments necessary. Additionally, Southcross was far too financially ill for a leveraged company like American Midstream to acquire. But all of that is now in the past.

Going forward, a general partner such as Arclight will "right the ship" quickly and get the partnership back to the correct long term strategy. Investors should expect more acquisitions in the future. This management will learn from its mistakes so there should not be another Southcross mess in the future. Arclight will continue to use financial leverage. But in the future, preferred stock will provide much of that leverage. The key debt ratios will be conservative and so will the distribution payout ratios.

The largest selling point of the Delta House venture was the ability of the company to connect with onshore facilities to earn additional fees. Delta House itself would be profitable, but the ability of other segments of company owned assets to benefit from this venture was a huge selling point.

Now with production growth resuming, multiple areas of the company will benefit from that growth.

The above slide demonstrates an area where management may have overreached by using too aggressive an earnings forecast. Silver Dollar pipeline volumes will clearly expand significantly over the next two quarters. Clearly, though management was hoping for a faster volume increase. The currently high energy prices should provide plenty of growth incentive for the near future. Organic growth prospects abound throughout American Midstream assets. Those growth prospects appear to be taking a little more time than management may have forecast.

In short, the growth story is still intact. Organic growth is available and management will be searching for suitable acquisitions to aid that growth. Under-performing divisions will be promptly sold. Most likely at some point Arclight will sell the partnership. But not before Arclight can demonstrate a reasonable profit to its investors. The stock should recover the latest dive within the next 12 months as growth resumes. After, that Arclight will probably try to at least triple the value of the units over five years as an adequate return for the financial leverage involved. The current price discounts a lot of future failure that probably will not happen.

