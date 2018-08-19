Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug 20

Both banks report earnings are expected to announce their second raise of the year.

Bank earnings season is set to begin with two of the Big Five scheduled to report earnings.

Bank earnings season is upon us. All eyes are going to be on the Canadian Dividend All-Star banks who are scheduled to report earnings over the next couple of weeks. The first two Big Five banks scheduled to report are also expected to announce a dividend raise. First, let’s take a look at what happened last week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

LAST WEEK – RESULTS

Last week unfolded as expected. CAE Inc. (CAE)[TSX: CAE] was the lone All-Star expected to raise dividends. It did not disappoint and rose inline with expectations.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV CAE Inc. 11.11% $0.01 11.11% $0.01 $0.10

Last Tuesday, CAE reported earnings per share that met analysts expectations and a small beat on the top line. The company’s $0.01 per share raise, or 11.11% was inline with its last couple of dividend bumps. CAE’s new quarterly dividend is $0.10 per share. It was a non-eventful quarter for the company and that is a good thing in this market of significant volatility.

EXPECTED RAISES

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)[TSX:RY] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 3.69%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, August 22

What can investors expect: Canada’s largest bank kicks off the bank earnings season and will set the stage for what to expect in the next couple of weeks.

Since the company resumed its dividend growth streak, Royal Bank has consistently raised dividends twice a year. Once in February and again in August.

In February, the company raised dividends by $0.03 per share, slightly below its last two raises of $0.04 per share. Whether its 2, 3 or 4 cents per share, one thing remains consistent; the two yearly raises have been identical. Expect no different this time around.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.19% C$0.03 C$0.97

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)[TSX:CM] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 4.36%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, August 23

What can investors expect: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has the distinction of having the highest yield of Canada’s Big Five banks.

Much like Royal Bank, it has a history of raising dividends twice a year, in February and August. CIBC has has also been incredibly consistent in the amount by which it raises dividends.

The company’s last 11 raises dating back to 2014 were exactly $0.03 per share. As a result, its dividend growth rate has been on a steady decline. Not that there is much to worry about. CIBC has the lowest payout ratio of all five and as mentioned previously, has the highest yield.

If anything, CIBC is well positioned to raise above its historical dividend raises.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.26% C$0.03 C$1.36

