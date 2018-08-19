Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Catalyst Positive, JNJ Succeeds, Blue Chips Support Tilray

Stocks in News: CBIO, JNJ

Catalyst Bio's MarzAA continues to shows positive action in hemophilia study; shares up 4% premarket

Discussion: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) presented updated preliminary at the Hemophilia Drug Development Summit in Boston from Phase 2/3 clinical trial assessing subcutaneously administered prophylactic Factor VIIa variant marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) for the treatment of hemophilia A or B patients. No adverse bleeds or anti-drug antibodies have been observed. Neither any injection site reactions have been observed after more that 200 administrations.

Earlier results were presented at the 64th Annual Scientific and Standardization Committee Meeting of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis in Dublin. Haemophilia is caused by mutations in the F8 gene (Xq28) encoding coagulation factor VIII, or in the F9 gene (Xq27) encoding coagulation factor IX. Accordingly, the carriers show either types A and B of the disease.

It is estimated that “hemophilia A occurs in 1 in 5,000 live male births. And this genetic disorder is about four times as common as hemophilia B.” Prevalence of the disease in the U.S. is estimated to be about 20,000 individuals. Globally 0.4M people are thought to be affected by the disorder and ~75% of them are expected to receive inadequate treatment.

The candidate has the potential advantage of becoming the first FDA-approved drug for Hemophilia B patients as a prophylactic subcutaneous injection. Further, if the candidate succeeds, the candidate has a clear advantage over existing therapies like Bioverativ's ECLOCTATE and APROLIX treatments. Both these are given as intravenous injections and hence require expert assistance. On the contrary, marzeptacog will be given as a subcutaneous administration and could be taken at home.

Some think that progress made by CBIO takes them closer to the acquisition by a big pharma player. For example, here an analyst explains why he thinks that Sanofi’s (NYSE:SNY) recent moves by acquiring Bioverativ and Ablynx could be seen as part of its attempt to establish itself as the dominant player in the Hemophilia and rare blood diseases.

The financials were improved in December 2017 with a cash raise of $10.5 million, meaning another raise and share price dilution because of such an event is not highly likely until sometime in 2019. After the latest dip in early June, the last traded share price is now hovering around $10 at the lower range of its 52-wk range of $3.11-$37. The share price has seen wide fluctuations with a high beta of 2.62 in price as the market responded to various catalysts. However, the most recent data should be taken as a positive sign for the company and the share price to move in an upward direction.

J&J's long-acting injectable two-drug regimen successful in late-stage HIV study

Discussion: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical announced topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a once-per-month injectable two-drug regimen for the maintenance treatment of HIV-1 infection. The study reported positive results by demonstrating the non-inferiority of Janssen's long-acting rilpivirine plus ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir at 48th week as compared to a daily oral three-drug regimen.

In other News:

Blue chip investors on board with cannabis producer Tilray; shares up 21%

Tilray recently became the first cannabis company to directly participate in a U.S. Exchange. Brendan Kennedy, CEO of the company recently announced in a Toronto marijuana conference that “a large percentage of them [top 10 investors of the company] were blue-chip institutional investors”. There is a 50% surge in volume following the announcement.

Study results confirm mechanism of action of Aerie's Rhopressa

Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (AERI) Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) shows positive results in a Phase 2 study. The trial showed that the solution lowered intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension via its effects on trabecular meshwork outflow. In particular, Rhopressa produced a 35% increase from baseline in trabecular outflow facility. This is the first trial to show the effects on targeted patient population. Rhopressa was earlier approved by FDA in December 2017 for lowers eye pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

BioSig Tech up 5% on FDA approval for ECG data management system

BioSig Technologies (OTCQB:BSGM) announced 510(K) clearance for its PURE EP system by the FDA. The system is developed to acquire and manage electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals in patients undergoing electrophysiology (‘EP) procedures in an EP laboratory, usually to treat atrial fibrillation (‘AF).

New finance chief at VBI Vaccines

Christopher McNulty is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development of VBI Vaccines (VBIV). The appointment comes into immediate effect. He was CFO and SVP, Business Development and Investor Relations of Invivo Therapeutics.

Merck KGaA nabs CRISPR patent in Australia

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) received a patent covering the use of paired CRISPR nickases from the Australian Patent Office. The approach is aimed at reducing off-target effects during gene editing,

Pain Therapeutics nabs $3.2M NIH grant to support study of PTI-125 in Alzheimer's; shares ahead 21% premarket

Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) announced NIH award of $3.2M grant to support a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating small molecule PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease. the study is expected to begin next quarter. The share price is up 21% premarket on increased volume in response to the news.

New R&D chief at Evolus

Rui Avelar, M.D. is the new Head of R&D of Evolus (EOLS). The appointment comes into immediate effect. Previously he was the Chief Medical Officer. He will continue in that capacity as well.

Study shows benefits of hypoxic culturing of stem cells used in BioRestorative Therapies' BRTX-100; shares up 3%

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCQB:BRTX) announced in-house study results of lead cell therapy candidate BRTX-100. The study data was published in the Journal of Translational Medicine and covered the benefits of long-term hypoxic (low oxygen) culturing of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells. Cells cultured under hypoxic conditions exhibited improved properties and enhanced whole genome expression profiles compared to cells cultured under normal atmospheric conditions.

FDA OKs expanded use for Vertex Pharma's Kalydeco

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) KALYDECO (ivacaftor) is now FDA approved in children with cystic fibrosis ages 12 to less than 24 months of age. Specifically it is approved for those who have at least one mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to KALYDECO based on clinical and/or in vitro test data. Since its first approval in January 2012, KALYDECO has received five additional expanded use approvals.

