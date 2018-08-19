High Yield Retirement Income Strategy: Quality Over Quantity

Currently, Discovered Dividends is 150 strong and the portfolio has performed quite well since inception. Dave recently shifted his strategy a bit, so we asked him to explain what it is, and why the change.

Many Seeking Alpha investors are on the hunt for solid income opportunities to help them build wealth and carry them on through into and beyond retirement. There's a ton of names out there to choose from, but it can be challenging to figure out which ones will go the distance, and which ones might end in disappointment. Is the company stable? Is the dividend sustainable? Is management in good shape? Is the yield where I want it to be? These are all questions income-hungry investors might ask themselves before pulling the trigger and hoping the hard-earned money they're investing will, eventually, net them more money down the road, especially if they're looking to create a steady stream of income to last them throughout their retirement.

Seeking Alpha's retirement income stalwart David Alton Clark has discovered quite a few quality high yielding retirement income opportunities during his near decade-long tenure on the site. Dave’s been dishing out dividend & income ideas since 2010 - so long he’s practically a household name within our dividend & income community - and he’s quite the retirement income aficionado. In March, he took the next logical step and launched a service on the Marketplace, called Discovered Dividends. He recently changed his approach on the service somewhat, so we wanted to check in with him to get the skinny on what he's up to now.

Seeking Alpha: So Dave, I noticed you've refined your investment focus and added the word "Quality" to the High Yield Retirement Income Portfolio. Can you define what exactly you mean by "Quality?"

David Alton Clark: One of my primary investment mantras has always been "Quality over Quantity." I look to invest in only in the "cream of the crop" high yield retirement income opportunities.

SA: Not everyone looks at high yield as quality, necessarily. Some people equate high yield with higher risk. How are you and Discovered Dividends members vetting high yield opportunities to mitigate risk?

DAC: When I refer to high yield retirement income as "quality," it implies the retirement income opportunity meets all of the Discovered Dividends "Quality Criteria Benchmarks." These are the factors that mitigate portfolio risk. The following are the Discovered Dividends "Quality" high yield income benchmarks:

Long-term growth story intact

Investing for me is a process of elimination for the most part. I start from the top. If I believe the long-term growth story for an investment is no longer intact, I will not invest in the security no matter how great the yield may be. You are basically playing Russian Roulette with your money at that point. I am now 55 years old and need to sleep well at night. You won't find any 2x Leveraged ETNs like (LBDC) or REITs like (CBL) without much hope for future growth in the portfolio.

Dependable and predictable cash flow

I help Discovered Dividends members invest in retirement income opportunities with steady, predictable growing cash flows with adequate coverage. I like to see long-term contracts and and solid history of profitability and returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends or distributions.

Adequate coverage

Sometimes a company's business takes a hit and they cannot afford to pay the dividend any longer. This is a disaster for retirement income investors because you lose both the income and the principle. We dig deeper into the financial and look for potential stress points. Is the company financing distributions? Is the company's debt profile within industry standards? etc.

Diversified income flows

Through relentless research and due diligence, we identify high yield quality income securities trading for attractive valuations from a diverse group of sectors. The benefits of diversification are three-fold. We maximize total return potential while simultaneously reducing risk and increasing our margin of safety.

Valuation Upside

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. As a contrarian, I believe certain crowd behavior among investors often leads to exploitable mispricings in securities. The hard part is figuring out if the crowd is actually right or not.

Nevertheless, you have to buy low to sell high. The question is… Is it a value trade or trap? In other words, is the steep discount unjustified or is it down for good reason? Myself and the members have done our best to separate the wheat from the chaff. We're doing pretty well for ourselves - the results have been solid, as you can see. As of 8/17/2018, the Discovered Dividends portfolio contains 11 securities. The current yield is 8.61% with 11.44% capital appreciation since inception for a projected 36% Total Return (2018 Annualized).

SA: Okay, but what the heck happened with AT&T (T), and why have you chosen to invest in CenturyLink (CTL) instead? You just talked about this on your Financial Exchange radio interview. That was an abrupt switch for you, wasn't it? You loved AT&T! Did something happen with the trial?

DAC: Working with so many great investors on my service has clarified my investment vision. I realized AT&T was not meeting that. The primary reason I sold out of AT&T was the opportunity cost of holding the investment. Let me explain.

AT&T was a favorite pick of mine for years. It's a hometown stock for me and I've consulted for AT&T in the past. Yet Discovered Dividends members brought to my attention that the AT&T position was the biggest drag on the portfolio. I finally took off my rose-colored glasses and faced the following facts:

I realized I was in love with the stock, which was causing me to over look material issues.

I was wrong about the DOJ appeal; I felt I did not have a grasp of the issue.

The appeal process will be a cloud over the stock for an undetermined amount of time.

It's not 100% that they'll win the appeal if it goes forward.

AT&T has a decent yield, yet its long-term growth story is in question, and the DOJ seems intent on stopping them.

So there you have it. I think AT&T will continue to pay the dividend, yet there is little opportunity for capital appreciation and the U.S. government seems to have it out for them. If I was asked if I would recommend buying AT&T right now, I would say no. So logically, I should have sold the investment. It worked out well because I had much more courage in my convictions regarding CenturyLink (CTL). I had CenturyLink selected as my best of breed for the telecom sector with a 12% yield and major upside potential.

When I sold out of AT&T, it left a big hole in the portfolio's capital allocation for the telecom sector. I had heavily weighed AT&T in the portfolio. I had my eye on CenturyLink with a small position in my personal portfolio. I felt as though the stock was severely undervalued.

Source: Finviz

The fact of the matter is most were underestimating how powerful the Level 3 acquisition would be for the combined companies' fundamentals. When the company recently reported earnings, they knocked the ball out of the park. Level 3 is basically a cash cow at this point. Locking in a 12% yield with a 1.65 coverage ratio from solid predictable sources was a no-brainer.

SA: As a follow up, are there any other names you've been bullish on that your sentiment is turning on; or vice versa, anything you loved that you're now not so fond of?

DAC: I took profits on my Bank of America (BAC), BOX (BOX), and Teva (TEVA) positions. Working with the incredible group of investors on the service helped to focus me in on what was important to them... Quality High Yield Retirement Income. And these stocks did not fit the bill. Bank of America was a dividend growth pick, BOX was a speculative growth play, and Teva was a deep value play. We decided to clean up the portfolio at the end of the first quarter and focus in on quality retirement income only. The prescient insights from members are the lifeblood of the service.

SA: Switching gears, do you think the Fed will follow through with all of the projected hikes that it promised? How does that impact how you're looking at your investment strategy?

David Alton Clark: This is a timely question with Jackson Hole coming up next week. There is chatter on the street that we could be in for some volatility with the potential of the Fed discussing changing its policy on its balance sheet. The meeting is an academic event, yet the Fed does often float ideas. I think the Fed is will most likely come up a little short. Chairman Powell won't want to be responsible for inverting the yield curve.

The portfolio is well positioned either way by being highly diversified. By diversifying into many sectors and structures, we increase the likelihood of capital preservation. Never put all your eggs in one basket. Capital preservation first, creation second.

SA: Is there a particular quality high yield investing idea you're especially excited about right now, and what's the story?

DAC: Discovered Dividends members usually get my freshest ideas, but I'll share one that's on my radar. I feel some of the beaten down retail sector plays are due for a comeback. I like Kimco (KIM). Kimco had a strong second quarter performance and made great progress on the execution of the transformation strategy. KIM has executed well on the number one priority of re-positioning the portfolio for the long-term growth and value creation. They met expectations last quarter and raised guidance. That is what i like to see.

2018 Full Year Guidance Raised

Technically Strong

The REIT looks technically solid.

50% upside over the next 12 months.

Appears undervalued

KIM appears undervalued on a P/FFO basis according to F.A.S.T. Graphs™

Source: FAST Graphs

I posit KIM is sitting right in the sweet spot for new investors at this time. Many are holding back because of the Toys-R-us bankruptcy. Yet KIM's management team has been extremely proactive in dealing with tenant bankruptcies. KIM has 22 Toys R Us locations, making up only 90 bps of ABR. KIM quickly dealt with the bankruptcy news and has already signed leases and LOIs from other retailers ready to fill the space. With the re-positioning of the portfolio on track, yet the stock still stuck in the mud, I feel we have a buying opportunity on our hands. The next quarter will be crucial. If KIM does not live up to expectations, though, it could go down.

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Alton Clark is long CTL and KIM.



Robyn Conti is long T.