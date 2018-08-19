Wal-Mart - McMillan Making Right Moves, Now Margins

Investors act very relieved with stronger sales momentum, yet I believe that investors might be getting a bit too excited about anticipated margin recovery.

I like what leadership is doing even as it sacrifices margins for quite a few years, as I doubt that structural margins of 5-6% can be achieved in the future.

As one of the largest companies out here, Walmart (WMT) can always count on my interest. New leadership under Doug McMillon has made some real choices after the company exited operations in international activities in which it does not have a leading position, including the UK and Brazil.

Funds generated in the process were largely used for investments in the core US retail operations, e-Commerce at large and for the major deal with Flipkart of course. While it is too early to tell the final impact of all these transactions, what is clear that operating performance is clearly seeing real momentum, although that is mostly seen in sales instead of margins.

A 10 Year Record

Walmart reported stellar second quarter operating results. Total revenues rose by 3.8% to $128 billion, but the actual strength of the operations was seen in a 4.5% increase in comparable sales for Walmart US. Good to say is that growth has been driven by both traffic and ticket growth, each about making an equal contribution to that growth number.

As Walmart US delivered on the highest organic growth numbers in over a decade, Sam´s Club had a very strong quarter as well as its 5.0% comparable sales growth number was the strongest achievement of the past six years. Complemented by solid results overseas everything looks fine although we can make some comments regarding margins. Operating profits were down from $6.0 billion to $5.8 billion as continued margin pressure remains a theme with Walmart in recent years.

Of interest is the break-out of the e-Commerce contribution. This segment contributed 100 basis points to reported growth in Q2 for Walmart US and 110 basis points to the growth number reported by Sam´s Club. These businesses combined generate nearly $100 billion in quarterly revenues suggesting that growth of e-Commerce amounts to $1 billion per quarter in actual dollar terms. Given that Walmart US e-Commerce sales were up by 40%, and that percentage marks a $1 billion sales addition, this suggests that these sales grew from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion. If we annualise this number and include for some seasonality, the e-Commerce activities are probably a $15 billion business.

Of course that remains a very small number for a business with half a trillion in sales, although the company now has real overseas e-Commerce activities as well following the purchase of a majority stake in Flipkart.

Of interest on the bottom line is the large discrepancy between the loss of $0.29 per share reported on a GAAP basis and adjusted profits of $1.29 per share. The sale of the activities in Brazil were responsible for pretty much all of the difference between both earnings metrics. This $4.5 billion charge was not really a surprise, as communicated upfront when the deal has been announced.

Upping The Guidance

Following the strong second quarter results the company is upping the guidance for the year. Constant currency sales growth is now seen around 2.0%, up from an initial guidance of 1.5-2.0%. Furthermore, the additional divestment in Brazil makes that the combined impact of these sales of activities now creates a drag of 180 basis points in the reported sales number, up from a previous guidance of 140 basis points.

The stronger than anticipated sales are complemented by stable margins. These margins were previously seen at 4.3-4.4%, and are now seen at 4.4% as notably the growth in sales makes that he company hiked the full year earnings guidance to $4.90-$5.05 per share, up from the previous guidance of $4.75-$5.00 per share. With shares rallying rapidly towards the $100 mark, multiples are quite elevated at 20-21 times, although the operational performance is pretty solid as well.

About The Balance Sheet

Walmart ended the second quarter with $15.8 billion in cash, with net debt and operating leases resulting in a net debt load of $38 billion. Note that the deal in Brazil as well as Flipkart still has to close, not yet being accounted for in this number. While the price of the transaction in Brazil has not been announced, it is likely limited to just a few billion, while the Flipkart deal costs about $16 billion (for a majority stake).

Hence it seems very safe to assume a net debt load in excess of $50 billion by now, yet Walmart has great earnings power to support this debt with EBITDA surpassing $30 billion a year. So while leverage is on the increase, it is spent on investments and acquisitions which appear to be paying off in terms of sales growth and perhaps over time margin expansion as well. Furthermore, the financial state of the business remains very solid.

Remain Cautious

Back in early June when the company announced the divestment in Brazil, I noted that I was appealed to the recent correction from a high of $100 earlier this year to levels in the low eighties, as I placed buy orders at the $80 mark. Unfortunately shares did miss that entry target by about a dollar or two as the unexpectedly very strong second quarter numbers caused a shock to the upside, pushing up earnings multiples from 17-18 to 20-21 times, as mostly the sales guidance has been revised and not necessarily the earnings estimates.

So while I applaud the operational performance (notably in the US), the actions overseas with divestments of underperforming assets and purchase of Flipkart still have to work out, although Walmart remains largely a US business. The question is if margins can come back to historical averages. With operating margins seen at 4.3-4.4%, Walmart is able to post earnings of close to $5 per share.

Every point change in operating margins has a huge impact at more than $5 billion in pre-tax earnings, or close to $3.5-$4.0 billion after accounting for taxes. That works out to roughly $1.20-$1.30 per share and this is the key debate. After all, Walmart long posted margins of around 6% in the past decade as a return to 6% margins might add as much as $2 to current earnings power of $5 per share.

If that becomes a reality, $100 looks like a bargain, yet at current levels investors are pricing quite some margin pressure (in the years to come) as the structurally more competitive market makes that some investors continue to have healthy doubts whether this is realistic. Trading at $100 I believe that the market is perhaps realistic, but perhaps also somewhat aggressively, pricing in margin expansion to come.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.