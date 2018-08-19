Alibaba: Buy The Dip Into Earnings

Given the company's propensity to beat revenue estimates, and a relatively inexpensive valuation this stock should go much higher into year's end and beyond.

The company just grew revenues by a staggering 58%, and is expected to outdo itself this year.

Despite having incredibly strong fundamentals, Alibaba has dropped by about 20% in the last 2 months.

Buy The Alibaba Dip Into Earnings

Alibaba (BABA) is a remarkably dominant company with a $444 billion market cap, making it the most valuable Chinese enterprise in the world. Alibaba largely operates in the incredibly fast growing Chinese, and Asian Pacific ecommerce industry, but the company also has significant operations in cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, as well as in other innovative initiatives.

Incredibly, Alibaba currently trades at just 20-22 times estimated forward earnings, despite growing YoY revenues by 58% last year. Moreover, the company is expected to continue its stellar sales growth with revenues projected to increase by roughly 60% this year, and by approximately 38% next year.

In addition to the company’s phenomenal growth prospects and relatively cheap valuation, Alibaba has declined by roughly 20% from its all-time highs achieved just two months ago. The drop in Alibaba’s stock comes amid an overall decline in Chinese equities due to trade tensions and other factors not highly relevant to Alibaba’s growth rate or earnings potential. With the stock on sale, and Alibaba getting set to report earnings this week (August 23rd), this appears to be an extremely compelling buying opportunity, as the company’s shares are very likely to go substantially higher from here.

BABA 1-Year Chart

Alibaba’s Phenomenal Growth

Alibaba reported Q4 and fiscal full year 2018 earnings back in May, and the results were nothing short of spectacular.

Q4 YoY revenues surged by 61% to 61.9 billion yuan ($9.73 billion), vs estimates for just 53% growth.

Core commerce grew by 62% YoY in the quarter, cloud grew by 103%.

Annual active consumers in China’s retail marketplaces reached 552 million, a 7.2% increase QoQ.

Mobile MAUs in China’s retail marketplaces increased to 617 million, a 6.4% QoQ increase.

Adjusted EBITDA for core commerce increased by 19% YoY.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 35% YoY to 14.1 billion yuan ($2.25 billion).

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.91, 32% YoY increase.

The company also forecasted strong revenue growth for Q1, 60% vs 58% in 2017-2018.

In addition, the company said it is continuing to aggressively invest in its Asia Pacifica operations and expects to achieve $1 trillion gross merchandise volume GMV by 2020.

Full year highlights looked equally impressive.

China commerce which makes up 71% of total sales grew by 55% YoY.

Total commerce which makes up 86% of total sales increased by 60% YoY, with international retail up 94% YoY.

Cloud computing grew by 103%, and digital media and entertainment increased revenue by 33% YoY.

Total revenues came in at 250.27 billion yuan ($39.9), 58% YoY surge.

Annual active consumers increased by 21.6% YoY, mobile MAUs increased by 21.7% YoY.

GMV on China’s retail marketplace increased by 28% to 4.82 trillion yuan ($768 billion), vs 22% growth last year.

Alibaba Revenue Breakdown

Alibaba's Annual Revenues in Chinese Yuan

Chinese Domestic Commerce Vs International Commerce

Growth is phenomenal on both fronts. However, with recent investments in foreign operations we see the international commerce is starting take off.

Alibaba is illustrating extremely fast growth and remarkable momentum. The company has multiple billion dollar segments and is increasing sales at high double digits in many areas, even triple digits in segments like cloud. Most importantly, the spectacular growth is not stopping any time soon.

According to average consensus estimates the company is set to expand revenues to over $58 billion in fiscal 2019, and to about $80 billion in fiscal 2020. These are YoY revenue increase of roughly 60%, and 38% respectively. Additionally, Alibaba often surpasses analysts’ revenue projections so the company’s actual results are likely to come in towards upper-range estimates which call for revenues of roughly $60 billion in 2019, and $83.5 billion in fiscal 2020.

Alibaba: This is a Big Business

It's important to point out that Alibaba operates in the incredibly fast growing Chinese/Asian Pacific online retail industry. Growth there has been nothing short of staggering and is likely to remain so for years.

Just in China alone GMV in online retail has shot up from just 1.9 trillion yuan in 2013 to 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.092 trillion) in 2018. That's roughly a 294% or almost a 4X increase in 5 years. And you know who controls and profits from most of that merchandise being sold online in China? Yes, you guessed it Alibaba. The company reported $768 billion in GMV in fiscal 2018 for China's marketplaces, which suggests the company is responsible for about 75% of all online retail in China.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of China's online shopping market from 2013 to 2020 (in trillion yuan)

Moreover, China's GMV is estimated to increase to 10.8 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion) in 2020. This is roughly a 50% surge in just 2 years, and suggests that if Alibaba maintains its similar level of dominance it should have no trouble getting to $1 trillion GMV by 2020.

Alibaba’s Impressive Profitability

Alibaba is an immensely profitable enterprise, and it should become much more profitable in time.

The companies operating income came in at 69.3 billion yuan ($10.09 billion) in 2018, a 44% YoY increase. Alibaba’s net income came in at $9.3 billion, a 47% YoY increase. The company’s operating margin came in at 27.7% for the full year, vs 30.3% last year. Net income margin came in at 25.6% for the full year vs 27.6% in 2017. The slight decline in margins is primarily due to continuous aggressive expansion and rapid growth, but is not likely indicative of a lasting trend. Therefore, margins are likely to recover going forward, which should make Alibaba even more profitable in the future.

Valuation Perspective

The company is expected to earn roughly $5.94 this year, and next year’s average consensus estimates point to a figure of $7.85. Also, it is important to note that higher-end estimates go as high as $9.75 next year, so Alibaba’s earnings could be much higher than many market participants anticipate. However, the average consensus analysts’ estimates imply that Alibaba is currently trading at just 22 times next year’s earnings. In addition, if we factor in the projected EPS growth rate of 32%, we arrive at a stunningly low PEG ratio of just 0.69.

In addition, if we factor in a slightly higher EPS growth rate of about 40-44%, which is the range Alibaba grew net income and EPS last year, we arrive at an EPS figure of roughly $8.50 (this is still much lower than the higher end $9.75 estimates). However, I believe this better represents Alibaba’s true earnings potential going forward. The $8.50 figure suggest Alibaba is likely trading at just 20 times forward earnings, and has a PEG ratio in the range of 0.45-0.50 (depending on which EPS growth rate we use 40 or 44%), which is remarkably cheap for a company likely set to grow revenues by relatively high double digits for an extended number of years.

The Bottom Line: Stock is on Sale Now

Alibaba’s stock is down by almost 20% from the recent highs achieved just 2 months ago. The company is essentially firing on all cylinders, is expanding aggressively, and is growing its revenues and income ant an extremely fast pace. It is also important to mention that Alibaba largely operates in the rapidly developing China/Asia Pacifica region, where the company dominates its core online retail segment. But despite its incredibly attractive fundamentals coupled with the company’s remarkable growth rate Alibaba’s stock is extremely cheap right now.

Alibaba has been one of my favorite stocks since shortly after going public in 2014, and it remains one of my top long term picks and a top holding in my portfolio. Trading at just 20-22 times forward earnings, expanding revenues by 40-60% annually, and growing EPS by 32-44% YoY, implies that Alibaba is currently trading at a PEG ratio of around 0.45-0.69 based on fiscal 2020 projections. This represents extraordinary value, and makes Alibaba’s stock a conviction strong buy at these levels.

