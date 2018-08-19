Tutor Perini: All About The Cash

Tutor Perini (TPC). It seems like every time I revisit this name, we’re talking about the exact same thing: accounts receivable. I hate to sound like a broken record, but this is something that I (and the sell-side) have been talking about for years with this company. Every time, we’re met with promises that never seem to pan out. Tutor Perini just cannot seem to get traction in improving this facet of its business model, and I would go as far as to say the company has actually been in reverse rather than making tangible progress. To set the framework, I want to rewind the clock all the way back to Q4 of 2015 when CEO Ronald Tutor gave this statement during the earnings call:

I think to reduce our unbilled receivables in half by the end of 2017 in my mind it's a worst case scenario…. As far as some of the significant claims within our civil work group, although I'm intimately familiar and support them we believe there is an opportunity to settle a number of them this year. So our goal is to do more than cut that $900 million in unbilled receivables, change orders and process etcetera. Our absolute mandate is to reduce that by more than half with an outside date of 2017. So you can judge me on how well we do that.

Before I get too deep into this, I think it is important to set the framework on why this is important. As a large engineering & construction (“E&C”) firm operating under multi-year contracts, the reality for the company is years-long books of work in a competitive industry. In this space, low margins are par for the course: operating margin has averaged just 4% over the past decade. Under percentage-of-completion (“POC”) accounting, Tutor Perini is given substantial flexibility under GAAP to estimate the revenue it will eventually receive on each contract. Customer credit risk, while worth highlighting, is not the major issue. What is an issue is the fact that the company - as I’ve highlighted often in the past – has a reputation for underbidding on contracts and then filing for change orders or other tack-on costs in order to drive up overall project cost for the customer. Low bids turn out to be not so low bids, so customers have a choice: roll over and pay the bill, litigate, or just sit on the payable and try to negotiate.

In a significantly more cost-conscious world, fewer and fewer customers are just taking it on the chin when presented with bills well above what was initially agreed upon. Over the past five fiscal years, Tutor Perini has booked $704mm in pre-tax income. At the end of Q2 2018, the company had $2,575mm in various gross receivables on its balance sheet (accounts receivable, costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings). This excludes retainage receivables, or the portion of the agreed upon contract price withheld until work is substantially complete. But the key takeaway I want to make If just one quarter of receivables result in non-collection, a half decade of profit could be wiped out in a snap. My fear is that retail investors, not knowing how much earnings per share is reliant on aggressive management assumptions, are being lured into a “value” firm when most professional investors in this space are cash flow focused. While the income statement can be manipulated, cash does not lie.

2015 Goal Setting? No Progress

How has that goal to cut receivables in half turned out? Not too well. In Q4 of 2015, Tutor Perini held $2,575mm in receivables on its balance sheet, a figure that excludes retainage receivables. In Q2 of 2018, that metric stood at $2,317mm, but part of that is due to the fall in revenue. On a percentage of revenue basis, Q2 of 2018 was worse than Q2 of 2016.

*Source: Author calculations using SEC filings.

I don’t think I can understate how far out of line receivables are here. Comparatively sized KBR, Inc., which booked $1,267mm in revenue in Q2 (Tutor Perini reported $1,120mm) reported just $779mm in accounts receivable. That is one quarter the level. Industry giants Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), both of which book four times the revenue of Tutor Perini on a quarterly basis, actually have lower nominal levels of accounts receivable on their respective balance sheets.

While new shareholders continue to buy into Tutor Perini because of the relative discount, it all comes back to the company’s balance sheet and problems with cash collection. With a short position (on a percentage basis) triple or quadruple that of peers, bears see a lot of risk due to these receivables. And they should. Management has had more than two years to make improvement here, and they have gotten absolutely nowhere. Especially at these levels, there should be plenty of low-hanging fruit available. This continues to be a discussion point, with CEO Ronald Tutor saying this (again) on the Q2 conference call:

I think the biggest single element that we're working on constantly is the resolving collections of the enormity of our unbilled receivables. And that is really key as we settle and close and reduce any potentials for write downs. As we project forward we've got to close out and collect that money.

Unfortunately, I suspect we might be having this same discussion again in 2020.

