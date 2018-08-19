Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: What The Q2 2018 Earnings Foretells?

Focus on buying these companies when they are out of favor; that is, when either because of general market condition or because the financial community at the moment has misconceptions of its true worth, the stock is selling at prices well under what it will be when its true merits is better understood. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is a stellar grower that has procured over 198% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. The primary reason is that the company overcame the market negative perception on its marketed product (Fusilev). It is a new company nowadays that is powering by two stellar molecules (Rolontis and poziotinib). More importantly, various binary catalysts that we prognosticated have turned out positive. Despite the recent run-up, there are much furthers upsides. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the latest earnings and what investors can expect from Spectrum going forward.

Figure 1: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

As usual, we’ll briefly go over the corporate background of Spectrum for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. That being said, Spectrum is headquartered in Henderson, NV, while having its research and development operations in Irvine, CA. There are six FDA-approved medicines for the treatment of various cancers (as depicted in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Approved therapeutics. (Source: Spectrum)

Spectrum is notable for having many approved drugs for a $2.3B market cap company. Despite that these molecules do not generate blockbuster sales, they provide significant cash flow to support a highly promising pipeline of developing therapeutics (as featured in Figure 3). The most advanced molecule is eflapegrastim (Rolontis), which completed its Phase 3 studies as a potential long-acting drug for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Even more interesting is poziotinib - an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitors targeting EGFR and HER2 mutations.

Figure 3: Spectrum’s therapeutic pipeline (Source: Spectrum)

Earnings Highlights

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Spectrum posted the $23.8M in total product sales, thus representing a 23% decline compared to the $31.1M for the same period a year prior. As shown in Table 1, the specific sales for Folotyn, Evomela, Beleodaq, Zevalin, Marqibo, and Fusilev are $11.7M, $5.8M, $2.7M, $1.6M, $1.1M, and $0.8M, respectively.

Product Sales Folotyn $11.7M Evomela $5.8M Beleodaq $2.7M Zevalin $1.6M Marqibo $1.1M Fusilev $0.8M

Table 1: Specific product revenues. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Per Figure 4, the company registered the $13.7M ($0.13 per share) in net incomes versus the $20.9M ($0.27 per share) net losses for the same comparison. Moreover, there were $21.5M and $14.2M in research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the corresponding periods. Furthermore, the selling, general, and administrative (“SGA”) expenses came in at $23.5M, thereby representing a 35% higher than the $17.4M for Q2 2017.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $174.3M in cash and equivalents (a 23% decline from the $227.3M). There was also the $95.2M in marketable securities which raised the cash position to $269.5M. That aside, the total liability was reduced from $135.1M to $120.4M. Looking ahead, Fiscal 2018 revenue guidance is between $95M to $115M. Based on the $58.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2020 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Figure 4: Key financial metrics. (Source: Spectrum Q2 earnings)

Rolontis Updates

On Feb. 05, 2018, Spectrum demonstrated the robust data for the Phase 3 (ADVANCE) trial. The company also posted the strong clinical outcomes for the other Phase 3 (RECOVER) study back on June 30 this year. In both investigations (that assessed over 600 patients altogether), the primary endpoint - non-inferiority of Rolontis in the duration of severe neutropenia versus pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) - were met with the strong statistical significance. With the positive outcomes, the company plans on filing a BLA in Q4 this year. While Rolontis can deliver substantial value, it is not far from the truth that sales won’t be near the blockbuster range: this is due to the strong competition from Neulasta that is now available as a generic medicine.

Poziotinib Development

We are far more interested in the development relating to poziotinib than Rolontis due to its strong data and high disease prevalence. Of note, the positive interim data that we reviewed enabled us to ascribe the strongly favorable chances that poziotinib will pass its phase 2 trials for the breast and lung cancer franchises. And at AACR, Spectrum presented the data demonstrating that HER2 exon 20 mutations were prevalent across multiple solid tumors. The high prevalence increases its potential market size.

In addition, the data published in Nature Medicine from the first 11 NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 mutation treated with poziotinib at MD Anderson (in a Phase 2 trial) showed the stellar objective response rate of 64%. Furthermore, the median progression-free survival had not been reached (with a median follow-up of 6.6 months). In addition, the company will present the data on NSCLC (that include both EGFR and HER2 patients) at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto on Sep. 24.

Notably, Spectrum recently met with the FDA to discuss the path to approval for poziotinib. And, it’s highly promising for Spectrum that the FDA accepted the current Phase 2 studies as the pivotal registrational trials needed for the agency’s review. Without a Phase 3, that would save significant time and money for the company.

Binary Event Forecasting

Leveraging on our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are roughly 65% chances that poziotinib will pass its future trials with flying colors. Moreover, there are over 70% chances that poziotinib will gain an FDA approval in 2019.

Merger & Acquisition Discussion

In a Rounds Report, we stated that the source at Bloomberg suggested that Spectrum was weighing a sale back on June 26, 2018. According to the author (Manuel Baigorri),

Spectrum is working with financial adviser Jefferies Group LLC on a potential sale of the business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Shares of Spectrum have nearly tripled over the past two years, giving the company a market value of more than $2B. They rose as much as 15 percent in New York Tuesday and traded at $21.39 a piece at 9:38 a.m. No final decisions have been made, and the company could still decide against a transaction, the people said.

Despite that Spectrum did not mention it during the latest earnings report, a merger and acquisition (M&A) is still in play. Investors should be cognizant that companies usually do not comment on M&A until they are finalizing the deal. From the perspective of the acquirer, they are likely to wait until Spectrum completed the Phase 2 trials of poziotinib for the best cancer and lung cancer franchise. This way, they can be certain that they are buying a proven asset. In this case, it’s probably that the poziotinib franchise sparked the interests of a large biopharmaceutical.

Potential Risk

Given that ADVANCE and RECOVER already procured positive primary endpoint, the investing risks of Spectrum are now significantly deleveraged. It is with a very high probability that Rolontis will be FDA-approved. Nevertheless, there is still a chance that it might not generate significant revenues due to the robust competition from Neulasta. That aside, there is a small risk that poziotinib may not procure positive final outcomes for the Phase 2 trials of poziotinib. If this is to occur, the stock can still tumble over 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our recommendation on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals as a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $30 price target to be reached within 8-month to three years. Our price target is pretty much in-line with the Wall Street analysts consensus of $29.5. Spectrum recently peaked at $23.70 subsequent to the potential buyout discussion. Thereafter, the share price has traded south until the latest earnings report that galvanized the stock: shares are now trading northbound. Nevertheless, there are much further upsides to this stock due to key catalysts. First, Rolontis is most likely to gain an FDA approval in H2 2019. Second, the major growth drivers are the upcoming positive results of the Phase 2 trials for NSCLC E20 and metastatic breast cancer in March 2021 and April 2019, respectively. The positive outcomes, as we prognosticated, will induce a buyout. Be that as it may, an acquisition can happen any time, which will catapult the share price to the set target.

Disclaimer: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.