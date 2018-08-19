Baidu: An IQiyi Play For The Risk-Averse

With 70% ownership, Baidu is not only a smart play on iQiyi but also ideal for having exposure to other trends such as big data, search, and AI.

Baidu (BIDU) has is a strong tech giant within the Chinese economy. As a member of the FANG equivalent, BAT, the company is commonly referred to as the "Google of China". However, unlike Google (GOOG), BIDU stock has been struggling lately even though the company has not.

Along with Baidu performing well, subsidiary iQiyi (IQ), has also been performing well. Both companies can be classified as growth companies, however Baidu is in the more mature stages (as compared to iQiyi). So what is the benefit of iQiyi to Baidu? Is it worth the extra risk to go all-in and buy IQ shares, or should investors play it safe and focus on BIDU shares instead?

Share Structure

To begin this conversation, first one must understand the share structure between the two companies. According to iQiyi's IPO prospectus, Baidu owns 100% of outstanding Class B shares. This is equivalent to 69.6% of the total outstanding share count. This is because both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are treated as 1 share.

Source: F-1

The difference comes into effect in voting rights. Class A shares receive 1 voting right while Class B shares are entitled to 10 votes/share. This is why Baidu controls 93% of the voting rights for iQiyi. Looking at the directors, we find that Robin Yanhong Li is listed at the same control as Baidu. This is because Li is CEO of Baidu.

Once we dig into Baidu's share ownership, we see that Robin Yanhong Li is the largest controlling director by far. Li owns 5.6 million shares of Baidu, which represents 16.1% ownership. Below shows the calculations for Li's ownership of iQiyi:

Company Ownership Value ($) Baidu 16.1% $13.55 bil iQiyi 69.6% (Baidu) $12.97 bil Total iQiyi Ownership 11.2% (LI) $2.09 bil

Li's ownership within Baidu can be valued at $13.55 billion (16.1%). Baidu's ownership of iQiyi can be valued at $12.97 billion (69.6%). Thus, Li's ownership of iQiyi can be valued at $2.09 billion, or 11.2% of outstanding shares.

Share Buyback

In June, Baidu authorized a share buyback of up to $1 billion. The company will use existing cash to fund the buyback program. During the recent Q2 earnings release, Baidu reported that they had repurchased approximately $186 million worth of shares. Management did not give a specific price range for purchases, just stating:

"...repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means..."

Below is the price range for June 27 - July 31. These dates represent the share buyback (June) and Q2 earnings release (July). During this time the stock traded at a low of ~$240 and a high of ~$272 per share. Given that the price has continued to fall, there is a high chance for the majority of the $1 billion to be used soon, depending on how many shares the company is looking to purchase. Q3 will be a good indicator of what management is thinking. If there was a large amount of the buyback used then that may be a good indicator that the stock is thought to have bottomed. However, it is also important to consider how many total shares the company is looking to repurchase, which we don't know.

BIDU data by YCharts

iQiyi

iQiyi has been a very hyped up stock ever since its IPO. The stock experienced a massive run within a couple months after hitting the markets, reaching over $40, more than 120% return from its IPO price. Since the high, the stock has experienced a roughly 40% pullback back into the mid 20s.

IQ data by YCharts

Growth prospects have been projected at high double-digit growth rates for revenue. Along with this, we have user engagement numbers continue to rise.

Revenue is forecasted to grow ~42% for 2018, and grow ~37% for 2019. EPS is expected to remain negative for the foreseeable future, and this is acceptable since iQiyi is still an early stage growth company. The stock will be rewarded more on term of user engagement such as MAUs and paying subscribers. Engagement for the recent quarter shows that paying subscribers increased to 67 million, a 75% increase y/y. This is also close to a 30% increase from the previous quarter.

Conclusion

The growth prospects for iQiyi are tempting but there are still risks ahead. Competitors such as Tencent Video and Youku Tudou are big competition, and are both backed by fellow tech giants (Tencent and Alibaba). There is also the rise of other forms of video watching through platforms such as Huya and Douyu, although these are closer to Twitch style platforms and may actually help iQiyi in a strange way. As we see here in the US, Twitch has actually been eating into the market share of YouTube (in specific niches, such as gaming). As Youku Tudou is a Youtube style platform, iQiyi may only need to worry about Tencent Video as a major competitor.

However, these risks are mitigated through a Baidu investment. Baidu is essentially a mini-fund on its own. It has exposure to multiple different avenues including AI, search, Big Data, along with iQiyi. Only about 15% of Baidu value is composed by iQiyi. The rest comes from more steady operations such as Baidu's search avenue and this may be more appealing to some.

