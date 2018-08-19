Sangamo Therapeutics: More Catalysts Powering A Gene-Based Innovator

Gene-based therapy is one of the waves of medical innovation that is growing stronger by the day. In our Specialty Report, we featured two highly promising approaches to gene editing for the management of various diseases. The most popular way that is featured in the Hollywood film (Jurassic Park) is via CRISPR/Cas9: it is utilized by bacteria for million of years as a defense mechanism against viral invasion, and is the basis of gene-modification for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The other less-mentioned method that is just as effective is Zinc Finger Nuclease. And, Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is leveraging on this latter method to innovate its pipeline. That being said, we initiated our coverage of Sangamo through a three parts research (I, II, III). In this report, we’ll present an earnings update on Sangamo and analyze a novel catalyst that has the substantial unlocked value.

Figure 1: Sangamo stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

First things first, we’ll present a brief overview of Sangamo for investors new to the company. Please skip to the next section if you are already familiar with the firm. We elucidated in the prior research,

Harnessing the power of the ZFN gene-editing platform, Sangamo is brewing an enriched pipeline of medicines to service various markets (as depicted in Figure 2). Notably, there are several collaborative relationships of interest. The most notable is the recently inked partnership with Kite Pharma(NASDAQ:KITE) - a Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) acquisition that is one of our 2017 top performers - for the innovation of the off-the-shelf CAR-Ts. Moreover, Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) is working with Sangamo for the development of medicines to treat both hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia). With Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), the firm is developing a cure for Huntington’s disease. Furthermore, the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal entails the therapeutic innovation for Hemophilia A and ALS.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sangamo)

Earnings Highlights

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Sangamo posted the $21.4M in revenues compared to the $8.3M for the same period a year prior. The higher revenues were related to the collaborative agreements with Pfizer and Gilead. In addition, the company logged in the $16.6M ($0.17 per share) net losses compared to the $12.5M ($0.17) declines for the same comparison (as shown in Figure 3).

Figure 3: Key financial metrics. (Source: Sangamo. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Moreover, the research and development (R&D) expenses increased by 95% (from $15.0M to $29.3M). R&D can be viewed favorably, as an investment made today can translate into blockbuster sales years later. That said, the higher R&Ds pertained to the current clinical studies and investment in dedicated manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, the general and administrative expenses came in at $11.3M (up from $6.0M, which is due to costs in supporting the overall corporate growth).

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $574.2M in cash and marketable securities. The company also expects the cash position to reduce to $380M by Dec. 31, 2018. Based on the $40.5M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2020 (prior to the need for additional financing).

TxCell Acquisition Catalyst

The acquisition of TxCell (ENXTPA: TXCL) on July 20, 2018, is the most notable catalyst that piqued our interests. The proposed acquisition would combine Sangamo’s ex vivo gene editing capabilities with TxCell’s T-req expertise to position Sangamo as a leader in CAR-T-req innovation. Notably, Sangamo will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of TxCell in a simplified cash tender offer for approximately €72M ($81.9M), which is €2.58 ($2.94) per share.

Guiding by a highly experienced team, TxCell is a leader in the frontier field of regulatory T cell (T-req) innovation to treat immunological diseases. Of note, T-reqs are a subpopulation of T cells (the general of the immune system) that maintain the immune “homeostasis” and tolerance to self-antigens. In other words, it encourages a “balanced state” that keeps the body from attacking itself.

Interestingly, the power of the chimeric antigen receptor/T-cell receptor (CAR-T) and T-reqs are synergized when used concurrently. Consequently, the sum is greater than the parts when combined. As follows, the genetic modifications of T-reqs with CAR strongly enhances the CAR-T-reqs’ ability to prevent the graft rejection in solid organ transplant and other autoimmune diseases (Crohn’s and multiple sclerosis).

Notably, The preclinical research demonstrated the proof of concept that antigen-specific CAR-T-reqs can deliver the potent immunosuppression specifically to targeted tissues. Ultimately, this provides a significant advantage to conventional treatment of autoimmune disease and graft rejection using “global immunosuppression” that, in and of itself, has much adverse effects.

Subsequent to the acquisition, Sangamo plans to submit a CTA application in Europe for the first CAR-T-req for solid organ transplant (and to commence a Phase 1/2 trial later this year). In addition, the company will leverage its ZFN gene-editing to develop other CAR-T-reqs to service the autoimmune disease market. Our best guess is that they’ll initially galvanize a molecule for the lucrative multiple sclerosis niche. Thrilled by the acquisition, the CEO of TxCell (Stephane Boissel) noted,

We are excited to combine with Sangamo for their experience and technical expertise in gene-edited cell therapy, and we believe Sangamo's ZFN editing technology will facilitate the precise genetic modifications needed to create a new class of T-reg-based antigen and tissue specific immunosuppressive medicines. Progressing such CAR-Treg products in clinical development and towards commercialization would require expertise and financial resources that were impossible for us to get as a stand-alone business at a reasonable cost.

Market Assessment

According to Research and Market, the global autoimmune disease treatment market is approximated to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% to reach $45.5B by 2022 (from $36.4B in 2016). As mentioned, autoimmune diseases (such as Crohn’s and multiple sclerosis) occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body itself. There are different causes but we believe there is a viral element that induces that immune system to go haywire.

While there are different treatment modalities for autoimmune diseases, including physical therapy, blood transfusion, recombinant technology, chemotherapy, topical medicine, a systemic immunosuppressant like TNF-a antagonist is commonly prescribed. Despite its efficacy, there are significant adverse effects, i.e. a life-threatening opportunistic infections. That aside, the same research also estimated that the market for the graft versus host disease (a form of graft rejection) is roughly $353M in 2016. Altogether, the autoimmune market and graft rejection can deliver meaningful revenues for Sangamo that is, if and only if, its CAR-T-reqs deliver positive clinical outcomes.

Potential Risks And Data Forecast

For a small bioscience firm, the primary investment risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the main concern is if Sangamo can deliver the positive clinical endpoints for its various franchises. We prognosticated that there are at least 60% chances of success for CAR-T-reqs. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Final Remarks

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Sangamo Therapeutics and raised the rating from a three to a four out of five stars. We also reaffirmed our $50 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. Our PT is higher than the Wall Street analysts’ $29 consensus. Notably, there is substantial unlocked value in the gene-based therapy and CAR-T-reqs development that will be realized in the coming years. Through the initial three parts research, we presented a bull thesis on Sangamo as a diversification bet. Part I focused on the Kite/Gilead partnership for gene edited CAR-Ts. Part II presented a hidden asset franchise that is HIV. Part III emphasized the prospects of the ALS program. This report delivered a fundamental update based on the latest earnings report. In addition, we analyzed the prospects of the TxCell acquisition that significantly improved Sangamo’s prospects. If CAR-T-reqs successfully clears its future trials, it is highly likely that the share will rally to near its price target. Hence, the 60% chances of success warrant a diversification bet for investors.

