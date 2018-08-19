Cisco Systems - Transformation Is In Full Swing, Fairly Valued

Multiples have increased quite a bit after a 50% run over the past year, which combined with declining net cash balances makes that the valuation is more than fair.

This is quite comforting as the company spent many billion on dealmaking in recent years, as the impact of these deals adds up in terms of organic growth.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is making some progress in its turnaround, that is returning to steady growth in sales and earnings, as it ended the fiscal year of 2018 on a strong note. I like the improved growth numbers posted by Cisco, as the company continues to make bolt-on deals to reinforce the growth profile.

With organic and overall sales growth accelerating quite nicely, operating assets now trade at a market multiple in terms of realistic earnings, as net cash balances have come down quite a bit in recent times. Given these observations and momentum seen already in recent times, I have no desire to chase momentum despite improved sales, as I am waiting for a nice pullback which reduces the earnings multiple by a factor of 2 before dipping in.

Becoming A Mid-Single Digit Growth Story

Cisco reported a 3% increase in full year sales to $49.3 billion as fourth quarter sales growth came in double that percentage, increasing by 6% to $12.8 billion. The company leveraged the modest sales growth quite well with adjusted earnings increasing by 9% for the year, while up 15% in the final quarter of the year.

Accelerating growth trends have been supported by all major three geographic regions as most divisions showed steady growth as well, notably in the product segment while growth of service revenues has been lagging a bit. The company has reported full year adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, as it is key to look into this number, with technology names often excluding large stock-based compensation expenses, being a very real cost for shareholders. In the case of Cisco this amounts to a $1.6 billion annual expense. Furthermore, GAAP earnings have seriously been impacted by the changes in the tax law.

If we kindly assume that other costs relate to M&A, amortisation and restructuring are one-time, or do not involve cash outflows, we come up with a slightly lower earnings number than the $2.60 per share reported. If I only adjust for stock-based compensation, earnings come in closer to $2.30 per share, based on roughly 4.9 billion shares outstanding.

Having risen to $46 per share, shares hereby trade at 20 times realistic earnings multiple, as the low multiple at which Cisco has traded in the past has been creeping up. Despite continued shareholder payouts and dealmaking, Cisco continues to operate with a rock solid balance sheet, containing $46.5 billion in cash and equivalents. With $25.6 billion in debt, net cash balances are very comfortable at $21 billion, although this net cash position is coming down, equivalent to little over $4 per share. Adjusted for that, the multiple of operating assets based on realistic earnings stands at 18 times, in line with the wider market.

Growth And Improved Outlook Drives Multiple Expansion

After trading at a low double digit earnings multiple in recent years, Cisco has seen significant valuation multiple inflation in recent times, as the company has now certainly returned to growth, and the company has been a key beneficiary of tax reform, given that it held large cash balances overseas.

Trading at the low thirties this time last year, and having risen to $45 per share, the 50% returns understate the change in the valuation of operating assets given that the company holds large net cash balances, even as they have been coming down a bit. Consequently, I am much more cautious at these levels compared to my thesis in the past.

After all, after accounting for net cash balances, shares trade at a market multiple, while sales growth amounts to just mid single digits, although it must be said that deals added just 90 basis points to reported sales growth this past quarter.

Neutral Stance, Waiting For A Pullback

Having been very constructive on the shares in the past on the back of the possibility of significant multiple expansion once growth returns, shares have performed in line with my expectations. Trading at a market multiple, one could argue that 5% growth looks reasonable, although deals have certainly boosted this number.

On the bright side, Cisco will receive a $400 million settlement payment from Arista Networks (ANET), although the $0.10 per share contribution is very modest and more or less allows this emerging competitor to no longer be distracted by legal battles.

Other deals include the recent $2.35 billion purchase of Duo Security in an effort to boost its security offerings, yet the actual near term revenue contributor remains very modest of course. Yet purchases likes these in recent years makes that Cisco at large has refound some growth again as multiple deals add up in shaping and improving the organic growth profile, certainly if they scale up

I feel no desire to chase the momentum as I peg organic growth (ex-deals) at just a few percentage points in what remains a favourable point in the cycle, despite secular growth trends. Hence I am pegging my entrance target at 15-16 times realistic earnings of $2.30 per share, and after adding back little over $4 per share in cash I end up with me being comfortable to buy at around the $40 mark.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.