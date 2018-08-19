Was January 2018 The Global Stock Market Top?

The median Price to Sales ratio of the S&P 500 this year is an extraordinary 37% higher than it ever was at any prior stock market peak, including 1999-2000 and 2007-2008.

I believe the cryptocurrency bubble in 2017-2018 may have played a role similar to the dot-com bubble in 1999-2000.

The RSI and MACD momentum indicators of the Total World Stock ETF in January 2018 hit by far their highest overbought levels for the entire 2009-2018 bull market.

This year, US stocks are mostly up, the rest of the world's stocks are mostly down. But the global stock downtrend is stronger than the US stock uptrend since January.

I have been bullish on US and global stocks in 2017 and 2018, but right now is a critical moment that forces me to re-examine the long-term trends in 2018.

I have been bullish on US and global stocks in 2017 and 2018, but right now is a critical moment that forces me to re-examine the long-term trends and fundamental direction of global markets in 2018.

To summarize the performance of markets this year: US stocks are mostly up, the rest of the world's stocks are mostly down.

In particular, US small caps (IWM) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) made higher highs, new all-time highs, as recently as June and July. The S&P 500 (SPY) has not been quite as strong, but it has held up much better than global stocks.

We all know emerging market stocks (EEM) have been very weak this year since January, and especially this summer. But I want to take a broader look at world stocks, not just emerging markets.

The All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) provides a convenient picture of "the rest of the world's" stock markets, outside of the US. It hit a big peak in late January, and it has been all downhill since then:

It is fair to ask, which trend has been stronger, US stocks going up, or the rest of the world's stocks going down?

To examine that, we can look at the Total World Stock ETF (VT), which includes both US and global stocks in appropriate proportions. Here is the exact breakdown of VT's composition by region:

Clearly "North America" is predominantly US stocks, with a small handful of Canadian stocks mixed in. So this fund is composed of about 50% US stocks, a fair representation of the relative importance of US markets in the world.

Let's see how this total world stock fund has done this year, and when it peaked and hit its highs to date:

As we can see in this chart, the total world stock peak so far was clearly back in late January. So we have to say, that the global stock downtrend is stronger than the US stock uptrend since January 2018.

I want to look deeper into the performance of the VT fund, since it offers a useful snapshot of the whole world's stock market performance in one place.

Here is a chart of VT's performance -- the whole world's stock market performance -- over the course of the entire bull market from 2009 to 2018:

I present this chart not to look at the price performance itself, but rather to focus on the two widely followed momentum indicators at the top and bottom of the chart: the RSI, or Relative Strength Index, and the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence.

These indicators track a stock price's momentum: they indicate when a stock is overbought or oversold.

Look at the RSI and MACD levels over the entire course of the whole bull market from 2009 to 2018: The high overbought levels they hit for all world stocks in late January 2018 is by far the highest level they have hit for this entire 9-year bull market!

My point is this: In retrospect, this DOES look like the kind of investor euphoria that typically occurs during a blow-off top at stock market peaks.

However, we should all be aware that "investor euphoria" may look a little different, in different eras. No, January 2018 certainly wasn't as wild and giddy in the markets as 1999 and early 2000 at the peak of the dot-com bubble. It didn't have "that feel".

But we shouldn't expect it to look or feel the same. The 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession was a defining event for the US and global economy. The general public is more skeptical of Wall Street after 2008 than they were before 2008. And they may remain so for decades. Their more or less permanent skepticism is going to hold back the look and feel of "euphoria" in the markets now.

But that doesn't mean that euphoric peaks and tops, among those investors who do participate in the markets, can't still happen after 2008. They may just look and feel a little different. It's possible that January 2018 was one of them, and we all missed it.

I admit I didn't see it happening at the time. I remained generally bullish on the US and global stock markets even as it happened and the ensuing downturn unfolded. But now I wonder if myself and others didn't all miss a major turning point in global financial markets.

The blow up of the "short volatility" trade, as the January 2018 high rolled over in February, and the stunningly swift one-day collapse of the short volatility fund XIV, revealed just how many investors and traders were all on one side of the boat by that time.

The Role of the Cryptocurrency Bubble

As I look back at the end of 2017 and January 2018 in global markets, I can't help but consider the possible role that the true euphoria and price bubble in bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies may have played in relation to global financial markets as a whole. It is possible that the crypto bubble in 2017-2018 played a role similar to that of the dot-com bubble in the markets in 1999-2000.

I will never forget the time I was watching a college basketball game at Madison Square Garden in early December last year, and the family sitting in front of me spent the whole time talking about bitcoin. The dad was talking excitedly about the new "chainlink" technology behind it. (I hope he meant "blockchain".) They were even talking about putting their coins in "cold storage".

No, a bitcoin ETF never made it onto the major exchanges and into investors' regular brokerage accounts. But that didn't stop people anyway: At the peak, 5 or 6 of the top 10 most downloaded smartphone apps were cryptocurrency buying and trading apps.

It makes sense in retrospect: Rather than another tech stock bubble, or another real estate bubble, this time the bubble came in something brand new. The fact that it didn't show up on the official stock market at all, made it that much harder to connect all the dots.

The Median Price to Sales Ratio

Trigger warning: I'm about to show you a scary chart.

It sounds harmless enough: The Median Price to Sales Ratio of the S&P 500 stocks from 1990 to 2018. But look at the red line, and compare today to the previous peaks in 1999-2000 and 2007-2008:

[Note: I consider Stansberry Research an excellent investment analysis service, and I have great respect for their team of analysts. I would describe their team as having a range of opinions about the direction of the stock market today, from bullish to bearish and in between.]

That red line is the Price to Sales ratio of the median stock in the S&P 500 index. So for this measure, the potentially sky-high valuations of high-flying blue-chip tech "FANG" stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) or Alphabet (GOOGL) or Facebook (FB) or Microsoft (MSFT) are actually irrelevant. Their stock prices and valuations could double next week, and it wouldn't affect the median valuation of the S&P 500.

For the median valuation, we simply list all 500 stocks in order of Price to Sales from highest to lowest, and we go right to the middle and look at the 250th and 251st stocks on this list. Right now, they are Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), and their Price to Sales ratios are 2.63.

As you can see in the chart above, 2.63 is by far the highest such median Price to Sales ratio of the S&P 500 in history. (Before 1990 valuation levels never even approached what we've seen in recent decades.) Even at the peaks of 1999-2000 and 2007-2008, the median Price to Sales never got as high as 2.00. (It was a big deal and a sign of bubble valuations when the market cap weighted Price to Sales ratio soared above 2.00 in the dot-com bubble.)

Let's take a look at the whole page of S&P 500 stocks with Price to Sales valuations right around the median now. Their Price to Sales range from 2.71 at the top of the page to 2.51 at the bottom of the page:

[Note: the two median stocks are numbered 251 and 252 on this list, rather than 250 and 251, because Alphabet/Google's two stock listings GOOGL and GOOG are both included higher on this list, but to find the median we only count each company once.]

We have to ask ourselves, is this group of stocks worthy of the highest median Price to Sales valuation level in the history of the stock market?

If a buyer wanted to purchase these companies in their entirety, would he or she be willing to pay over 2.5 times annual sales revenue for each of them?

If the CEO of each of these companies went on Shark Tank, would any of the sharks offer them a deal at these valuations?

(Usually the sharks use 1 times annual sales revenue as a rule of thumb, which sounds a lot wiser than 2.5 times to me.)

Sales numbers are the top line, but here is the bottom line: These elevated valuations, for rather ordinary stocks, are simply too high. Everyone in the market is overpaying significantly for most of them right now. A few of them may be strong enough companies with the growth potential to justify these sales multiples -- but not most of them.

Relative Asset Class Behavior in 2018 vs. Previous Market Peaks

Chris Ciovacco is a very prudent asset manager, and I have a great deal of respect for the analysis and perspective he presents in several forums online. I am going to disagree with him in this case, but I take his perspective very seriously and I want to address it here.

Ciovacco is still very bullish today about the long-term trend of the S&P 500. This past week he presented one important argument for his case in the article, "These Facts Do Not Support Major Market Top Theory".

To summarize, Ciovacco points out that the S&P 500 (SPY) is still significantly outperforming long-term Treasury bonds (TLT) and gold (GLD) over the past year. He compares this situation to that of late April 2008, a similar amount of time after the October 2007 market peak. In the 2007-2008 situation, gold and long-term Treasury bonds were significantly outperforming the S&P 500 over the same time frame of the past year.

Ciovacco argues that if January 2018 had been a major market top, then by now gold and Treasury bonds should be beating the S&P 500 over the past year. But they are not.

I have a few arguments to present in response to Ciovacco's points.

First of all, in this discussion we have to ignore the poor performance of the rest of the world's stock markets outside of the US. I know that Ciovacco and others have made the point that US stocks have outperformed global stocks for many years, so this is nothing new. But it's one thing to outperform; it's another thing to continue a strong uptrend while the rest of the world is in a strong downtrend. That is not something that has persisted for any long period of time.

But let's set that aside, and just focus on US stocks. One problem with using the comparison to gold and bonds in 2018, is that one cause of concern for all three asset classes is the Fed rate hikes, rising rates and yields. So unlike the periods of past market peaks, this time one main factor causing problems for stocks is also holding back the performance of gold and bonds at the same time.

Therefore, the negative effect of rising interest rates, which is a very serious risk factor for the stock market, will not show up in these asset class behavior comparisons, because it affects all of the asset classes in the same negative direction.

So in the financial environment that we have in 2018, it may be better to compare the S&P 500, not to gold or bonds, but rather to the US Dollar Index and the US 10-Year Treasury Yield instead.

Here is the chart of the S&P 500 to US Dollar Index ratio, from 1990 to the present:

As you can see, this ratio also tends to rise in stock bull markets, and it tends to roll over and fall in stock bear markets, such as 2000-2002 and 2007-2008. To a lesser extent the same dynamic played out when this ratio rolled over in 2014, and eventually the stock market suffered the steep declines of August 2015 and January-February 2016.

The connection is logical: In times of financial crisis, the US dollar is still seen by many around the world as a safe haven, relative to most other currencies. So when things turn bad and investors go into "risk-off" mode, stocks go down and the US dollar goes up.

And by this indicator, stocks have had a very middling performance in 2018:

No, this ratio hasn't completely rolled over yet, but it has been very shaky and choppy in 2018, and the chart seems to be coming to a head with the ratio, the 50-day moving average, and the 200-day moving average all converging together right now.

Even weaker is the S&P 500 compared to the rising US 10-Year Treasury Yield. First, the long-term chart since 1990:

In this case, rates and yields moved so much lower for so many decades, that it's hard to find downturns in this ratio from 1990 until very recently.

But even here, we see that this ratio at least stopped rising from 1999 to 2002, and the ratio fell in 2008-2009. So there is at least some connection between bear markets and this ratio performing poorly in the past.

And here is the chart of the same ratio over the past year:

This is a very weak chart indeed. Compared to the rising yield, the S&P 500 has already rolled over since January 2018.

Now you may reply that it is not fair to compare stocks to both bond prices and bond yields, because the two things always move in opposite directions, so of course when one ratio is good, the other ratio is bad.

But in fact, in stock bull markets, stock prices consistently outperform both bond prices and bond yields, because stocks move more to the upside than bonds move in either direction.

That is not happening for stocks vs. bond yields in 2018.

Let's put all of these asset classes' behavior together into one comparison chart: the S&P 500, Gold, Long-term Treasury Bonds, the US Dollar Index, and the US 10-Year Treasury Yield. Here is a chart of all 5 asset classes over the past year, as it looks today:

The red line is stocks, the green line is the Treasury yield, the blue line is the US Dollar Index, and the light blue and pink lines at the bottom are bonds and gold.

Now here is the same chart as it looked in late May 2000, a couple months after the dot-com bubble burst:

Just like now, back then we still had stocks in the middle, solidly outperforming bonds and gold at the bottom. And just like now, the Treasury yield is at the top of the chart, outperforming stocks and everything else. The Dollar Index was actually a little stronger back then, than it is right now.

Overall, these multi-asset class charts are strikingly similar, and they both reflect performance in a period shortly after one particular brand-new red-hot asset bubble has collapsed (dot-com stocks in 2000, cryptocurrencies in 2018).

Of course, I am aware that there are some differences. May 2000 was only a couple months after the dot-com bubble peaked; right now it is already 7 months since the cryptocurrency bubble peaked in January. You might argue that it was fine to stay bullish on the S&P 500 in May 2000, and only in September and October 2000 was it time to truly get defensive. I respect that conclusion.

But I hope folks realize that it was certainly prudent to be wary of the market by the middle of 2000. Even if the S&P 500 hadn't rolled over yet, the bursting of the dot-com bubble had to be a big huge warning sign. What I'm saying is that we may have gotten a similar warning sign in January 2018. It behooves us to pay attention to it.

Conclusion

As a final note, I want to say that the purpose of this article is NOT to make a grand bearish prediction about an impending stock market crash. I'm actually not saying that.

I am simply presenting a lot of evidence I see that points toward the argument that January 2018 was a significant global stock market top. That is to say, I don't see the Total World Stock ETF (VT) making a new all-time high above its January 2018 peak any time in the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, I'm not claiming I have a bunch of brilliant ideas for how to make a fortune off of this conclusion either. The main thing I have done in my portfolio, and in my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report, is to reduce risk in a number of ways, such as selling Chinese stocks back in June, and more recently cutting back on copper and base metal miner stock positions. I still think many junior gold miner stocks offer good value right now, but I am well aware that gold miners (GDX) (GDXJ) actually do not usually rise during big stock market declines.

Yes, I have some short positions in select stock sector ETFs, but these are more like hedges than massive "Big Short" bets. I learned in 2015 and 2016 that it is very difficult to make a lot of money shorting the market, even when you are right that the primary trend is down. It is extremely difficult to time the biggest declines correctly, and not get burned by the inevitable counter-trend rallies.

And I still have long positions in US stocks and ETFs too. First of all, I could be wrong. It is rarely wise to sell out of the stock market completely. Second of all, if the choppy trends of 2018 continue for a prolonged period of time, select US stock sectors could continue to go higher, even if the S&P 500 and global stocks do not make new highs.

At the end of the day, I will probably make more money if this article is wrong than I will if I am right. It's hard to make a fortune on a slow, boring bearish trend.

But I think it's important to understand and analyze possible significant market tops, so the purpose of this article is to present such evidence about January 2018. I hope readers gain some valuable perspective from the evidence and analysis that I have presented here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM, PHYS, GOAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long select junior gold miner stocks.

I am long put options and short ETFs on select stock sectors.

I sold almost all my cryptocurrency in December 2017. I still hold tiny amounts of bitcoin.

Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.