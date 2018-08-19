Halozyme: A Look At The Q2 2018 Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is a robust grower that is operating near its growth inflection. Most investment risks are now significantly deleveraged due to the increasing sales from the approved molecules. Despite that that the partnered products in commercialization are delivering meaningful sales, there are substantial unlocked values in the developing pipeline. In the past 52-week, the stock traded up by $4.94 at $17.25 for over 41% profits. The elephant in the room is whether there are further upsides to this grower. In this research, we’ll present an earnings update and initiate our buy recommendation on the company.

Fundamental Analysis

Based in San Diego, CA, Halozyme Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel oncology medicines and drug deliveries. The company is powered by a robust pipeline of approved, partnered, and developing therapeutics (as depicted in Figure 2).

Earnings Highlights

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Halozyme posted the $35.3M in revenues compared to $33.8M for the same period year prior (as shown in Figure 3). The increase was due to the $10M in milestone payment and the 36% growth in royalties related to Herceptin, MabThera, Rituxan Hycela/Hyqvia.

In addition, the research and development (R&D) spendings came in at $40.1M versus $38.3M for the same comparison. A higher R&D can be positive for a bioscience stock, as an R&D invested today has the chance of translating into blockbuster sales in the future. That aside, the selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses cut in at $14.4M (a 9% increase from the $13.1M last year).

Altogether, the company registered the $22.9M ($0.16 per share) net losses, thus representing the 25.6% improvement from the $30.8M ($0.23 per share) declines. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Halozyme to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Interestingly, the net loss is improving. And, it’s highly likely that the company will operate with an overall profit within the next two to three years, as more molecules are approved.

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $469.2M in cash, equivalent, and marketable securities. Based on the $55.2M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operation into 2020 (prior to the need for additional financing).

That aside, the company also updated its prior guidance. In specific, the net revenues were raised from the prior range of ($115M-$125M) to ($125M-$135M). The higher revenues pertained to the upcoming milestones from the Enhanze Phase 1 study initiation. The cash position at year-end was also raised higher from ($305M-$310M) to ($315M-$320M)

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented a list of various catalysts in Table 1. Commenting on the ongoing development, the President and CEO (Dr. Helen Torley) remarked,

At the beginning of 2018, we projected the potential for approximately $1B in Enhanze royalty revenue in 2027 resulting from continued growth of our 3 currently marketed products and the successful development, approval, and launch of 7 additional products. I am delighted to report strong progress in both the marketed products and the development products, with all 7 new products expected to be in the clinic by the end of this year

Latest corporate developments Clinical Continued progress enrolling patients in the HALO-301 study of Pegph20 in combination with Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine: - For first-line metastatic pancreas cancer patients with high levels of tumor hyaluronan (HA-High) An interim analysis will be conducted for the first primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”) when the target number of events has been reached: - Anticipated between Dec. 2018 and Feb. 2019 Other Logged in $35.2M revenues (includes a 36% increase in royalty revenue) Outlook FDA accepted Roche/Genentech’s filing for subcutaneous Herceptin in combo with Enhanze: - Action Date of March 1, 2019

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that Phase 3 (HALO-301) study of the Pegph20/Abraxane/gemcitabine combo for pancreatic cancer treatment will procure positive outcomes, thereby indicating more than favorable clinical reporting.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the main concern is if various molecules in development (especially the Pegph20/Abraxane/gemcitabine combo for pancreatic cancer) will post positive Phase 3 data. The other risk is that the approved products might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend Halozyme a buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we set the $34 price target to be reached within two to three years. This is significantly higher than the $21 price target set by the Wall Street analysts. Halozyme is already benefiting from the cash flows generated from its approved medicines. Moreover, there are both strong partnered products as well as organic molecules in developments. The vast pipeline gives more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. And, the fact that there are approved products increases the chances that other molecules will do well in their advance clinical trials. It’s not far from the truth that the pancreatic cancer franchise will post positive outcomes and gain an FDA approval. In this preliminary research, we believe that Halozyme is worth a diversification bet. Nevertheless, we’ll further explore this thesis going forward and adjust our recommendations accordingly.

