Italy: Giving A Boot To The Boot Country

We have no appetite for Italian financial exposure whatsoever, but we maintain a great appetite for Italian food. Forever.

Too much uncertainty, too high risks and too many non-performing loans are too much to take.

Everybody talks about Turkey but it's Italy that should be in focus.

Background

Italy’s (EWI) economy is the third largest in the European Union ("EU"). The current government was formed on June 1st (preceded by three months of negotiations) between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement ("M5S") and the right-wing (Northern) League.

With two right-wing, anti-EU, parties, at the helm, the Italian government (following promises to increase public spending) is currently working on next year's budget. Its financial plan will not only be scrutinized closely by European authorities but also, and more importantly, by the capital markets.

Two and a half months later it's time to revisit the magnificent pasta and pizza producers. With the Turkish (TUR) crisis on one hand and the Italian markets on the other hand this is a good opportunity as any to see how things unfold since we looked inside the boot at the end of May 2018.

In short, Italy, not Turkey, is the biggest threat to European banks (EUFN) right now.

What Do We Fear Of?

1. Turkey

In light of what is happening in Turkey, recent headlines have naturally focused on level of exposures, where Italy is one of the country-stars.

Only Spain (EWP) and France (EWQ) come ahead of Italy on that front.

Also making it to the headline news was Italy's largest bank, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY), whose exposure to Turkey is only second to BBVA (BBVA), Spain's second largest banking group.

2. Pensions and state benefits

Italy already has a significant high public debt. At ~130% of GDP, this is the second largest debt pile in the entire EuroZone ("EZ"). No wonder then, that investors are wary of pensions and state benefits possibly rising further.

The next Italian budget is due around October and if not approve - borrowing costs for Italy are almost certain to move up. As a matter of fact, they are already doing so as I write (for various reasons).

That, in turn, is having tow effects:

Firstly, on banks. Higher yields are putting an even-greater pressure on banks, that are already stressed (and distressed) without this unwarranted "extra".

Capital ratios of Italy's largest banks - UnCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF, OTCPK:ISNPY, OTCPK:IITSF), Banco BPM (OTC:BNCZF, OTC:BNNCY), Monte Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY, OTCPK:BMDSD) and Banca UBI - are deteriorating.

Secondly, neighboring European countries as well as other European banks that hold Italian debt. Not the best asset to hold onto these days; neither the short-end of the curve (2-year)...

...nor the long-end (10-year) of it

3. Non-Performing Loans ("NPL")

For years, Italian banks are dealing with an extremely high levels of NPL. It's estimated that the percentage of NPL - including those that are non- or semi-official - is over 20%!

Think of it for a minute: €1 out of every €5 is considered "dead money". Only thing keeping banks in "good shape" is that nobody yet declared those as a complete loss although these unreal levels keep going like this for years.

4. ECB

Simply put, without the ECB buying Italian debt - as it's doing over the last couple of years - there's no one else doing so. For over three years, the ECB is not only the largest buyer (by far) of Italian debt, but it's (almost) the only buyer of Italian debt.

Nobody can step into the ECB huge shoes once it start backing off its QE program. This is now just behind the corner.

5. Credit Rating

In the coming weeks, ratings agencies are expected to update their opinions on Italy. In the aftermath of the 2011 sovereign debt crisis, investors - as well as credit agencies - have justifiably become much more suspicious (than they were, i.e. not-at-all worried, before) of potential contagion risks that can easily and quickly spread across the EZ.

The uncertainty surrounding politics in Rome is making it increasingly difficult - though extremely important - to predict what might happen to the credit ratings of both the country as well as its troubled banks.

6. Refinancing of Debt

Italy is facing a pretty impressive maturity wall, facing no less than €300B in refinancing next year!

Because there is no better time to do so than when the yields on your debt are soaring and when your credit rating is at risk...

7. Bear Market Soon?

On top of everything else, the FTSE MIB - Italy's leading equity index - seems like it's heading fast towards a bear market territory. The largest, most prominent, Italian stocks are already down over 16% from their April's high.

Only 4% (down) more to go. Not the way to go...

Bottom Line

The Turkey issue is something on everybody's radar, but at a bank level - it is far more idiosyncratic and all eyes should and will be on Italy over weeks and months to come.

The market never wait for the (bad) news to come and is (while hoping for the best, it's always) preparing for the worst. Spreads on Italian bonds spread have already risen sharply in anticipation of (and preparation for) the new government budget.

Our take, in case we haven't spelled it our loudly enough: Give a boot to the boot country. Nonetheless, just to make it 100% clear: That suggestion is strictly limited to financial matters, and has nothing to do with culinary-related aspects!...

On the latter front we keep saying: Forza Italia!

