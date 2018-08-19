Crestwood Equity Partners: Good Per Unit DCF Growth Prospects

The company should be able to deliver cash flow growth without growing its unit base, likely resulting in distribution increases for its investors.

Many of the areas in which the company operates are seeing strong production growth, which should allow it to grow itself.

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, oil, gas, and water midstream partnership Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gave a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs, and Pipelines Conference. As is fairly typical of these presentations, the company discussed its current operations along with some of its future plans meant to deliver growth to shareholders. It also spent a bit of time discussing a few of the trends affecting the North American Energy industry as a whole as strong performance here is necessary for some of the company's growth ambitions to deliver, which is fortunately the case. I typically recommend that investors review a company's presentation for themselves in order to further their understanding of a firm's investment potential but I will nonetheless provide a summary below and add my own thoughts to the discussion.

Crestwood Equity is one of the larger master limited partnerships, boasting a market capitalization of $2.77 billion at its current unit price. The company's scale allows it to have operations in several of North America's most prominent resource plays, including the Monterey Shale in California. This last one is a relatively rare operating center among MLPs, making Crestwood one of the few companies offering exposure to it.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As shown here though, while the company may have operations in several areas, its growth over the next few years will come from only a few areas: the Bakken, the Delaware Basin (Permian), the Powder River Basin, and the far northeastern portion of the Marcellus Shale. The remainder of the company's operations will be focusing on generating cash flows to support its distributions and growth. It makes a lot of sense for Crestwood to focus on these areas to drive its forward growth as they are expected to increase their production significantly over the next few years:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As we can see, the Bakken, Permian, and Powder River Basins are expected to grow their production levels significantly between now and 2021. While Crestwood does not actually produce any resources itself, the growth in production means that there will be more resources coming out of the ground that need to be transported to their destinations. This is where Crestwood comes in as it provides gathering, processing, and transporting capabilities. The increased volumes will mean that there is more demand for these services, which provides an opportunity for Crestwood to grow.

Let us take a look at a few of the company's growth plans.

The first, and most significant, source of growth for Crestwood in the near-term will come from its Arrow system in the Bakken.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

One of the things that has been holding back growth in the North American energy industry has been a lack of sufficient midstream infrastructure. Crestwood notes this above as it states that it has been increasing the capacity of the Arrow system to remove the bottlenecks that are currently afflicting the system. In this case, the capacity increases that the company is putting into place are immense. As we can see here, Crestwood is increasing its crude oil gathering capacity by 50%, natural gas gathering capacity by 120%, and gas processing capacity by 400% over the 2017-2019 period:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

While the company is going to actively perform upgrades to this system regularly until at least 2021, investors will likely see the results of the capacity increases immediately. The Arrow gathering system is expected to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of $165 million in 2018. This is a 40% increase over 2017 levels. The company's upgrades to this system are likely going to be the single largest source of cash flow growth for the company in 2018 and 2019.

Crestwood also operates a fully integrated gathering & processing system in the Delaware Basin:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

Here we see that Crestwood has identified three different projects to grow its system's throughput and thus cash flow. The first is to expand the Orla processing plant and the company has already begun to take some steps to achieve this. The company has also identified the addition of crude oil gathering, terminalling, and stabilization nodes to the system. Finally, Crestwood believes that adding water gathering and disposal capabilities to its system would result in additional business for it. It is worth noting though that in this case, all of the company's ambitions are long-term and, other than some preliminary planning on the expansion of Orla, Crestwood has not begun to implement any plans.

Crestwood's third growth opportunity comes from its partnership with Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the Powder River Basin. Chesapeake is currently producing approximately 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the region but this is expected to increase substantially over the next two years:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

The growth will come at least partly from the addition of new rigs. Chesapeake Energy is currently operating five rigs in the Powder River Basin but may add a sixth next year. Regardless, what this growth in production means is that Crestwood, which is providing the midstream infrastructure for Chesapeake, will see its current assets reach full capacity either in the second half of 2018 or in early 2019. Crestwood has responded to this by increasing the capacity of its Bucking Horse gas processing plant from 120 million cubic feet/day to 145 million cubic feet/day. This upgrade is expected to be complete within the next few months.

The forthcoming production growth also means that Crestwood needs to upgrade its gas gathering system in order to take full advantage of the new opportunities. To this end, Crestwood has begun to expand the capacity of its 180 million cubic feet/day Jackalope gathering system. The system should have a much larger capacity of 345 million cubic feet/day by the time the upgrade is complete, likely in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The end result of Crestwood's growth projects should be much higher revenues and cash flows because both of these factors depend on a midstream company's capacity. However, the unfortunate problem with many of these companies is that they have to issue equity in order to finance their growth projects. This often results in their per unit distribution cash flow growth being muted as the added cash flow is spread over a much larger unit base. This brings us to one of the most appealing aspects of Crestwood's growth story, which is the company's ability to fund its current growth plans without issuing any new equity:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

In this slide, we can see the company explaining how it will fund its current growth projects without tapping the public equity markets. It will use four different methods:

Reinvested retained distributable cash flow Available liquidity under an existing revolving credit facility, Funding from joint-venture partners, Divestment of non-core assets.

The company's goal here appears to be to deliver per unit distributable cash flow growth from its current growth projects, which is a very admirable and appealing goal. This should also lead to forward growth in the company's distribution, which is also something that should appeal to income investors. All in all, Crestwood looks like an opportunity worthy of further research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.