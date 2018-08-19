3 Reasons Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is Still A Great Oil Stock

More importantly, Pioneer seems well positioned to face the tough market conditions in the Permian Basin and will continue growing its production at a brisk pace.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has been forced to increase its capital budget for this year, thanks in large part to the increase in service costs. But this company is still one of my favorite oil producers. It has a great asset base and a rock solid balance sheet. Furthermore, unlike a number of other Permian Basin oil producers who could struggle due to the takeaway bottlenecks, Pioneer Natural Resources isn’t facing any serious oil flow or price related risks.

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently released its quarterly results which were a bit disappointing. The company reported an adjusted profit of $243 million, or $1.41 per share, up from a profit of $0.21 per share from last year but below analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its revenues, however, increased by 44.5% from last year to $2.11 billion, beating analysts’ estimates by $480 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources produced 327,700 boe per day in the second quarter, showing a year-over-year gain of 26.5%. Of this, around 280,000 boe per day came from the Permian Basin, depicting 31.8% growth. Its adjusted production from the Permian Basin was 272,000 boe per day, including oil production of 177,000 barrels per day.

Additionally, Pioneer Natural Resources, like all other oil producers, is witnessing an increase in service costs. The oilfield services companies such as Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), which provide the labor and technology to oil producers for carrying the exploration and production work, were one of the biggest casualties of the oil price rout. The service companies gave deep discounts to oil producers during the downturn but now, when the oil price recovery has been firmly established, the service companies have started increasing prices. Virtually all oil producers have talked about cost inflation. To cope with this, a number of oil producers, including Continental Resources (CLR) and Apache Corp. (APA), have increased their capital budgets by double digits without significantly increasing their production guidance. Pioneer Natural Resources has announced a 16% increase in its budget for this year to $3.3 to $3.4 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources has said that the increase in capital spending is driven by its plan to deploy four new rigs and ramp up of completion activity (targeting 57 Version 3.0+ completions in H2-2018) but around 50% to 60% of the increase is due to rising costs. Since the increase in budget will not lead to higher production in 2018, it may have a negative impact on the company’s earnings, margins, and free cash flows.

However, I continue to believe that Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the best oil stocks to own. That’s because firstly, Pioneer Natural Resources has a vast inventory of high-quality assets at the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest cost shale oil play in the US. The company mainly operates at the Midland Basin, which lies at the heart of the Permian Basin, where it is the leading operator with access to 750,000 gross acres and more than 20,000 drilling locations. That could power the company’s production for decades.

Secondly, Pioneer Natural Resources also benefits from having a rock solid balance sheet which is the strongest among all large-cap oil producers. The company has $2.28 billion of long-term debt but after accounting for cash reserves and short-term investments of $1.18 billion, this translates into a net debt of $1.1 billion or net debt ratio of just 9.6% - the lowest among its peers. It doesn’t have any significant (>$1Bn) debt maturity and it has ample liquidity of $2.7 billion, including $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility.

Thirdly, I believe that Pioneer Natural Resources is better prepared than any other Permian Basin operator to face the weak oil price environment in the region.

Oil prices in the Permian Basin have tumbled to more than $10 per barrel below the benchmark due to takeaway bottlenecks. The region’s operators have produced too much oil and there aren’t enough pipelines to carry the fuel to refineries. A number of oil producers, such as Cimarex Energy (XEC) which I have recently covered, have signed firm transportation agreement which significantly alleviates volume-related risks that might occur in the future due to a lack of space on pipelines. However, these companies are still exposed to the price-related risks.

Pioneer Natural Resources, however, is facing neither volume nor price related risks. A vast majority of its oil production from the Midland Basin is backed by firm transportation agreements and is shipped to the Gulf Coast from where most of the oil is exported. This gives the company exposure to WTI price which trades at a premium over Midland price as well as the international benchmark Brent price which trades at a premium over WTI. In the second quarter, 165,000 barrels of oil per day, or 94% of its Permian Basin oil production was covered by firm transportation agreements - of this, 103,000 barrels were exported. The company’s export capacity is projected to grow to 165,000 barrels per day from the second half of the year which will further increase its exposure to the higher Brent prices. This also shows that more than half of Pioneer Natural Resources’ total future oil equivalent production will be linked with the Brent benchmark.

In the future, Pioneer Natural Resources has confirmed that it will continue to receive Brent-related pricing for around 90% of its Permian oil volumes. As for the remainder, the company has exercised a contract option which allows it to receive the WTI Cushing price through 2020. This has made Pioneer Natural Resources largely immune to the ongoing weakness in WTI Midland prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a clear advantage over other Permian Basin producers. The company is planning to further capitalize on this by deploying four additional rigs. That’s in stark contrast to some other oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and Halcon Resources (HK), who have removed rigs from Permian Basin and are reallocating resources to other regions. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources continues to target strong production growth. This year, the company has said that it is on track to grow its total production by 19% to 24% to the range of 266,000 to 278,000 boe per day, including a similar increase in oil production to 176,000 to 184,000 barrels per day. The company is committed to hitting its long-term target of increasing total production and oil production by more than 20% each in every year through 2026, on an average, to more than a million boe per day including more than 700,000 barrels of oil per day.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has fallen by 3.2% in the last six months due in large part to concerns associated with takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin. The stock has underperformed as compared to other oil producers whose shares have gained by 16% in this period, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP). But I believe Pioneer Natural Resources is well positioned to face the challenging environment in the Permian Basin. The stock will likely recover and outperform, driven by superior production and earnings growth as compared to other Permian Basin operators. I believe the ongoing weakness could be a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.