General Electric: Headed For Single Digits?

While there is a risk that GE's share price drops into the single digits, a successful restructuring should allow investors to earn attractive risk-adjusted returns over next 3-5 years.

General Electric has presented a restructuring plan earlier this year that includes asset sales, cost cuts and a business repositioning. However, it will take time for shareholders to see results.

General Electric (GE) is in a tough spot. Investors are dissatisfied with the industrial company's performance and no matter what the company proposes, investors have little confidence in GE. Though General Electric has presented investors with a plan to unlock value through a healthcare spin-off and asset sales earlier this yeara, GE's stock price has fallen to new 52-week lows this week. What should investors do now?

General Electric has been a terrible stock to own over the last two years. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved on to reach new all-time highs in 2018, General Electric's share price slipped from more than $30 two years ago to ~$12 this week. As a matter of fact, GE's shares slumped to a new 52-week low @$11.94, which was also the lowest price investors have seen in nine years. Year-to-date, General Electric has tumbled ~30 percent.

[Note: The Relative Strength Index again suggests that General Electric's stock is at the brink of being oversold again].

Source: StockCharts

Dramatic Underperformance

General Electric has been the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year. Adding insult to injury, the industrial company got booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in June, an index GE has been a part of for more than a century.

The underperformance gap is striking.

Source: CNBC

General Electric did also widely underperform its industrial peers 3M Company (MMM) and Honeywell International (HON).

Source: CNBC

What Will It Take For The Share Price To Rebound?

Investors want to see a dramatic improvement in General Electric's operating performance, first and foremost. While the announcement of $20 billion in asset sales and strategic measures to boost capital efficiency (healthcare spin-off, proposed net debt reduction), have been good for the stock in the short run, GE has not been able to build on those gains.

General Electric proposed in June that it would streamline its business even more, in order to slash costs and improve cash flow. Specifically, General Electric wants to retain only its aviation, power and renewables businesses while spinning of its healthcare unit to shareholders. GE is also looking at a solution to separate itself from Baker Hughes, an energy services company GE bought just two years ago.

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

Asset sales have been another pillar of General Electric's restructuring. GE sold its rail business earlier this year to Wabtec, then later reached an agreement to sell its Distributed Power business to Advent International, a private equity company. In terms of asset sales, General Electric has made great progress in 2018, and more asset sales could be in the cards over the next twelve months.

Source: General Electric

That being said, though, investors have been thoroughly unimpressed with GE's plan to sell assets and boost capital efficiency through a repositioning of its businesses. What investors really want to see is an improvement in fundamentals, namely margins and cash flow.

General Electric's power business, for instance, has been a major negative drag on margins in the last several quarters, and the second quarter was no exception.

Source: General Electric

As a matter of fact, GE's power business has seen the poorest performance of all businesses in the second quarter with revenues and operating profits both plunging.

Source: General Electric

GE has proposed a radical cost cutting program that would see at least $1 billion in structural cost reductions in the power division in 2018.

Here's GE's proposed catalog of strategic measures to turn its power business around.

Source: General Electric

Second point, cash flow.

General Electric's cash flow has fallen off a cliff in the last two years, and addressing GE's chronic cash flow problem is currently management's top priority. That being said, though, it will take time to see a real turnaround in cash flow.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

General Electric is a bargain, even though the company has not completed its restructuring yet. GE's earnings-multiple can expand once the company has engineered a cash flow turnaround and fixed its operating margins.

What Should Investors Do Now?

The prolonged slump in GE's stock price and slow pace of restructuring progress is testing investors' patience. A restructuring and business repositioning always takes time and effort, something the capital market doesn't appreciate as much as a quick dollar. But should you sell your position just because the restructuring takes longer than expected to gain traction?

I don't think so. In fact, I think selling into the current weakness is probably a very bad idea, and it could come back to haunt sellers a couple of years from now if GE manages to successfully morph into a much smaller, more powerful industrial business. A restructured, more efficient business can demand a much higher earnings multiple.

Are there any short-term risks?

Obviously. Prolonged cash flow weakness and an inability to improve operating margins are the biggest risk factors for GE investors, besides a dividend cut (which I think management would want to avoid at all costs). Poor news flow over the next couple of months could potentially see GE's shares drop into the single digits.

Should you buy GE's once-in-a-generation drop? Possibly. But only do so if you have a lot of time on your side. GE's restructuring may very well drag on for a couple of more quarters, and a U.S. recession could stretch things out even more. GE, at least for the time being, is only a suitable investment for investors with a contrarian bent and lots of patience and time.

Your Takeaway

General Electric's shares fell to a fresh 52-week (and new multi-year) low this week. Shares are also at the brink of being oversold again, which potentially is a contrarian indicator.

General Electric's restructuring takes time, and a lot of investors have thrown in the towel already, largely due to a lack of patience. However, I think GE is doing all the right things, streamlining its operations, cutting costs, repositioning its businesses, but results won't trickle in over night. An investment in GE really requires patience more than anything. While there are short-term risks that could drive GE into the single digits, I also believe there is a chance to earn high risk-adjusted returns over the next 3-5 years. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.