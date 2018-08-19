Knight Swift: The Best Trucking Company For A Trucking Shortage

Knight Swift has a much larger proportion of revenue coming from classic trucking versus its peers and this is the segment with the best growth.

This has allowed trucking companies to increase rates and although some of that is being passed on to drivers to try to incentivize them to stay, margins are expanding.

Intro:

As the rise of E-commerce have caused increased demand for logistical transport and technological advancements have decreased the demand for trucker jobs, we see the trucker shortage hitting the U.S. raging on and some of the largest trucking companies are feeling the strain. They have incredible amounts of demand and the truck manufacturing supply to keep up but just not enough drivers to grow their output to meet that demand. In order to attract and maintain drivers, the companies are being forced to pay drivers more. However, while they are paying the drivers more, the increased rates they are charging customers are way more than offsetting this. This should be helping companies like Knight Swift (KNX) because it should increase their margins. However, the companies are not able to take advantage of the situation the way they likely could years ago.

While I provide additional background in my article on how the trucker shortage will affect many other industries, I will go less in depth about the shortage here and talk more specifically about how it affects Knight Swift. I will show how with such a big fleet, they have huge volume to take advantage of that will mean a large increase in their top line. However, as the company is the most exposed to standard trucking and truckloads versus intermodal and dedicated shipping, this shortage will not help them the same way it will help others.

Trucker Demand Increase:

In a sentence, the largest source of demand for trucking is the rise of E-commerce. As consumers expect their packages to arrive at their doors seemingly immediately after they purchase them, the logistics needs are huge. The growth in E-commerce has been rapid and massive. The more packages that have to be delivered all over the country, the larger the logistic demands. (Statista)

As I discuss deeper in an article that discusses fulfillment center demand for E-commerce, in the dawn of the Amazon (AMZN) age, consumers are expecting their packages to arrive faster than ever. To get items to fulfillment centers and to customers doors at such a rapid pace requires added trucks and shipping needs.

The graph below really puts all this into perspective. The number of shipments companies are making has grown hugely. The number below is in relation to the base level the index created in 1990. The difference between the last few years and this year says it all. (Cass Information Systems)

Rising Rates:

Naturally, with increased demand and supply that can’t keep up, companies are all having to fight for their ability to ship items. As demand grows, trucking companies have started raising their prices. Companies have been spending significantly more on shipping expenses. As we can see from the charts below, the total amount companies have paid for shipping has grown twice as fast as volume growth prices are rising. This graph is able to show us the increased demand and how much money there is to be made from taking advantage of the increased demand.

However, because truckers can’t keep up, instead of increasing volume to follow suit, they have mostly been increasing prices.

As can be seen from the chart below, the issue is clearly not the ability to build enough trucks. While this is good for truck building companies, it is clear that there are enough trucks being built to keep up with demand. (Daily Shot)

Increased Trucker Pay:

As it is clear from above, the biggest issue is attracting enough truckers to haul loads. In order to do that, companies are offering all types of increased pay and bonuses. The pay increases necessary to keep truckers are pretty large, as a Business Insider article says, over half the industry is getting pay increases. In addition, the article discusses how signing bonuses have jumped from $1,500 to $6,000 in many cases and some drivers are seeing increases in wages of up to 15%.

How this will affect Knight Swift:

To get a good idea of how this will affect Knight Swift, we must look closer at their financial statements. While the merger between Knight and Swift makes the financial statements a little difficult to assess, some of their segments are still broken up similarly. As we can see below, the quarterly revenue for the Knight Trucking segment has grown hugely at 33.7% YoY for the second quarter. However, it is clear that the top line grew more than their costs as their operating income grew 120% for the segment in the same span. The just over $74M in revenue increase translated into over a $30M increase in operating income. This is a margin expansion from 11.7% up to 19.2%, this growth represents expansion of 64%. However, if we look at the next chart we will see that excluding fuel surcharge, the margins actually went from 13.27% to 22.2%, an even larger 67% growth. It is pretty clear here that the increased rates are much more than making up for the increased driver wages.

We can see the rising rates and the shortage taking affect pretty clearly in their segment reporting. The increase in trailers represents added demand and cargo but the lack of added tractors is because they can’t recruit the drivers to drive them. However, this caused an added 24.1% revenue per tractor despite just a 2% increase in average length of hauls.

A look at the Swift portion of the business shows us a couple interesting facts. The first is that the Swift segment is less efficient than the Knight segment as the trucking segment is only earning an 11.5% operating margin. In addition, it shows that the margins are higher for the dedicated business at 12.86%. This will be discussed more in depth later when I compare Knight Swift to its rivals. Once we exclude fuel surcharge, these numbers rise to 12.6% and 14.5% respectively with a measly 4.4% margin for intermodal.

To look deeper into the trends within these businesses, we must look at how the quarter compares to their first quarter. As we can see from below, the operating margins excluding fuel surcharge for the quarter were 9.4% for truckload and 11.2% for dedicated. This means that the quarterly margin expansion growth was 34% for truckload and 29% for dedicated.

With this margin expansion coming in the company’s largest segment between Knight and Swift, we can try to value this change to give an easier valuation, here is the income earned below.

At $.51 per share over one quarter, if this were to be multiplied out to an annual earnings of $2.02 per share, this would constitute a P/E of 16.19. At the same time, if we use the time value of these earnings at what GuruFocus puts as the company’s WACC of 7.97% and just a standard inflation matching 2% continuing growth, we get a share value of $34.14, than the stocks current Enterprise Value of $6.7B or a 9.23% premium over share price.

However, if we take into account the fact that the margins are growing quickly and an end doesn’t seem to be in sight, I think a 10% increase for the next 2 years is reasonable and a 5% gain the year after followed by a 3% continuing growth because we have a growing economy with a significant focus on E-commerce growth. While I expect real growth to last longer than three years, I felt it is better to keep large growth projections conservative in terms of timeline. This gives us a valuation of nearly a 24% upside.

(Made by Author)

Peer Comparison:

While I think there is asymmetric upside for Knight Swift, looking at the company’s peers gives some interesting insight. There are differences in breakdown but they all show pretty similar trends.

J B Hunt (JBHT):

While KNX is a heavily standard trucking based business, J. B. Hunt has a larger focus on every other type of freight including JBI (Intermodal) and DCS (Dedicated). These segments might seem like they would have even larger demand growth. As large E-commerce sites like Amazon and food companies like Tyson have trouble getting shipments to arrive on time, there would logically be increased demand for alternative freight methods (Intermodal) and preferential treatment (Dedicated). However, while we might expect those services to grow faster because they help provide solutions for a supply tight environment, we just haven’t seen that happen. Even though it is their smallest segment, even J. B. Hunt has seen their trucking segment experience the largest margins growth of any segment.

Schneider (SNDR):

As we can see below, similar to KNX, truckload is the largest segment for Schneider as well. For them, it comprises 45% of their total revenues. However, for Schneider, margin expansion was largest in their intermodal segment by percentage from 5.76% to 13.5%, or a 134% increase. However, while the growth isn’t as impressive as their intermodal segment, if we look at the increase in operating income compared to the increase in revenue, we see that trucking actually gained $9M in operating income on just a $25.7M increase in revenue, or a 35% operating margin on their revenue expansion.

However, their dedicated portion is not broken out in the segment, but further analysis shows us that their truckload segment is closer to 30.8% of revenues. (SNDR 10Q)

Valuation Comparison:

Company KNX JBHT SNDR P/E (Quarterly Earnings Multiplied Out) 16.19x 22.20x 17.98x

How to Invest:

While Schneider saw their biggest revenue expansion come from intermodal transport, the other companies saw their largest margin expansion come from their truckload segments. Given that J.B.Hunt has a very small truckload segment, this is a trend that will prove as helpful to their core business. While this should help Schneider, it only makes up 30.8% of their business versus Knight Swift where it makes up 56.3% of their total business. As I have shown above, the company has a favorable upside and is in the best position of its peers to succeed. I believe both Schneider and Knight Swift are both good investments to take advantage of these trends but Knight Swift has the lowest current valuation, the biggest truckload segment to take advantage of these trends and in turn and the most upside.

