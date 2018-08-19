W.W. Grainger: Time To Right-Size This Core Holding

W. W. Grainger’s (Grainger) (GWW) share price has been on a steady upward tear over the last year and recently crossed the $360 mark. The share price has been driven up primarily by the successful implementation of management’s new pricing strategy. Grainger rolled out a new pricing strategy in response to competitive dynamics and pricing transparency in the online space. Implementation of the new pricing strategy has resulted in reassured large customers that are more than satisfied with the new pricing structure, which is evidenced by growing volumes and strong feedback. Perhaps more importantly, growth from small and mid-sized customers has been more than impressive. The slide below from the company’s most recent quarterly results make it clear that the company’s strategy is working and helps explain why the move in the stock price has been so impressive.

The successful implementation of management’s pricing strategy was a key component to our investment case for the company which we detailed in our posting in October of 2017. The main purpose of this article is to review the current situation considering the new valuation level which has resulted from the investment case partially playing out.

A quick reminder about Grainger and what they do

We go into more detail on the company’s fundamental profile in previous articles, but this slide from the company presentation sums up the basics nicely.

Has the investment case already played out?

No. Our investment case for Grainger is focused on the long term, and we view Grainger as a core holding. A company with material barriers to entry that can print profitability and double digit return on invested capital so reliably deserves to be an important long term holding. However, we don’t want to pay too much for anything, and Grainger has certainly gotten more expensive recently. A year ago, the valuation opportunity looked very attractive for investors that believed in management and their new strategy and didn’t buy into the Amazon (AMZN) panic. Today, the successful pricing strategy part of the investment case has largely been reflected in valuation, and it’s quite clear that there is little reason for Grainger to overly worry about Amazon going forward. So we have a balance of an extremely high quality core holding with an increasingly less attractive valuation. Let’s have a quick look at the valuation.

It’s mostly about position sizing at this point

Grainger’s valuation was clearly attractive about a year ago and has become less attractive in recent months.

Our own valuation models put the stock close to fair value with mid-single digit revenue growth going forward and margins in line with the company’s long term norms. Mid-single digit revenue growth should translate into high single digit earnings per share growth creating a good back drop for steady performance going forward, but there clearly isn’t a margin of safety that would beg for a large position sizing currently. We might also point out that Morningstar is less excited about the valuation with a fair value around $272.

Our reaction to the current situation is to trim exposure to Grainger from an above average position to a slightly below average position size. This strategy reflects the core holding status of the company as well as the current more neutral valuation component, while still considering the amount of quality for the price.

Scope for more

Holding a base position also reflects the continuing opportunities for the company to outperform. The growth momentum and market share gains built up through the new pricing strategy could certainly continue or even accelerate for longer than most expect. Higher growth for a longer period would obviously make valuation models look more attractive. The company also continues to improve its Canadian business which could eventually contribute more positively to results than expected. Margins could also surprise on the upside considering the faster than expected growth and impressive cost management currently on display. And let’s not forget that Grainger will continue to benefit from the lower US corporate tax rate.

We also find it important that Grainger, for an industrial/cyclical type company, demonstrates admirable resilience through downturns/cycles making it a preferable “cyclical” position to hold for investors wary of the current business cycle and economic backdrop.

Conclusion is to right-size a core holding

Grainger is clearly a high quality company deserving of core holding status in our products which focus on sustainable quality (value creation) at reasonable valuations. High levels of ROE and ROIC are evidence of the company’s quality but even more impressive is their stability through time and market cycles. The company has material barriers to entry through its scale, broad product offering, cost advantages, long term relationships, inventory management solutions, reputation, strong online business and pricing competitiveness. The dividend profile is also a key attraction of the investment opportunity offering safe and growing dividends backed by a solid financial basis. The success of the company’s new pricing strategy has helped ensure that Grainger will continue to post reasonable growth and maintain or grow its market share going forward. It should also ease most of the concerns regarding threats from competitors such as Amazon. The recent acceleration in growth is also supported by solid margin performance and reflects the company’s ongoing ability to reliably produce attractive return on investment despite continuing challenges. The amount of quality that can be purchased for the price is still attractive, but a portion of the shorter term investment case has certainly played out as the margin of safety has dwindled leaving investors to consider more reasonable position sizing.

