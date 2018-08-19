'Everything I See In The Physical Markets Is Very Optimistic.' - Eric Sprott (Weekly Wrap- Up, Aug 17, 2018)

By Craig Hemke

The past 100 days have been rough for precious metals, and this past week was no different. But on this edition of the wrap-up, Eric Sprott finds the silver (and gold) lining in the clouds.

This week, you’ll hear:

Where to find positive signs in a turbulent market

Why he’s not panicking about the shares

Plus: Eric’s best advice for first-time buyers

“I think of all these people who live in all these countries where their currencies are getting hammered, whether it’s the Brazilians, the Indians, the Turks, the Iranians. We’re getting more and more people all the time, all of whom have a disposition towards gold anyway. And I read this morning that the Asian demand is very robust. Well, you know what? I’d expect it to be robust. I mean, the Indians consume 1,000 tons a year out of roughly 3,000 tons mined. What happens if all of a sudden they’re witnessing their currency weakening? They buy 50% more. My God, the effect on the physical market would be astounding!”

