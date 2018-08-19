Emerging Markets: Far (East) From Being Out Of The Woods/Wounds

Be greedy when others are fearful? Not this time round.

Wherever you look - equities, bonds and currencies - you see under-performance, huge risks, and extreme vulnerability.

Emerging Markets are having a rough time as they haven't experienced for years.

Background

There's no dull moment when it comes to Emerging Markets ("EMs", VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE) this year.

The list of EM equity markets that are down at least 20% (in USD terms) YTD has become pretty impressive (and keep growing!), to say the least.

As if this isn't enough, China's (FXI, MCHI, KWEB, GXC) equity market has just hit a fresh 2.5-year low.

Growth

Expected GDP growth in Emerging Markets for 2019 has been relatively stable at 5%, but now we know that this estimate is likely too high. Simply put, not going to happen.

Equity Market

The out-performance (as measured in local currency) of US over basically anyone else is stunning. That's not unique to EM only. The US market is well ahead of Developed Markets ("DM") as well. So much so that since the low in 2009, US stocks beat Japanese (EWJ, DXJ, BBJP, DFJ) stocks by ~140%, both UK (EWU, FXB) and EM stocks by ~210%, and Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) by a whopping 250%+.

Here are several equity-focused ETF returns, where you can see how the US performed against other leading markets in 2018 as well as since the markets (SPY, QQQ) peaked on January 26th.

Taiwan (EWT), Mexico (EWW) and Malaysia (EWM) are the only markets that are in positive territory YTD. India (PIN) is nearly there too.

On the other hand, even DMs like Chile (ECH) and South Korea (EWY) can't escape from posting double-digit negative total returns for the year. Joining them on this better-not-be-there list are markets of Indonesia (EIDO), South Africa (EZA), Argentina (ARGT), Brazil (EWZ) and, of course, Turkey (TUR), the country all eyes are/were on the past week.

Truth must be told: EMs are falling off a cliff. Measured in EUR, they have under-performed DMs by 17% since March; using USD would make things look even worse...

On a 10-year total return basis, the US's S&P 500 is killing them all with its +169% total return. The MSCI World ex-US Fund (ACWX) at +29% and the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) at +28% are far behind.

The same data from a relative-performance perspective is even more stunning. The annualized total returns over the past 10 years:

US (SPY): +10.3%

MSCI World ex-US (ACWX): +2.5%

MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM): +2.1%

Once again, we are talking here about annualized total returns, and the US is delivering 8% more per year. Every year over the past decade!

As a side note, it's worthwhile adding that the main components of the index, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA), are not doing so well recently.

Following its earnings release on Wednesday, Tencent was down as much as 10% (low of $39.80). That marked a 35% decline from its January 26th peak at $61.

TCEHY Price data by YCharts

What we did at the Wheel of FORTUNE as a result?

Source: Wheel of Fortune Trading Alert, 8/15/2018

You wouldn't be surprised to know that this week EM equities (EEM) hit a new 52-week low, down ~12% YTD and ~18% from their January high. Hey there, bear market, we are on our way!

Credit Market

After hitting their tightest level since 2007 in January this year, EM high-yield (HYEM) spreads have increased by 209 bps, i.e. 2.09%, to their widest level (at 527 bps) since December 2016.

Emerging Market bonds (EMHY, EMLC), denominated in local currency, have hit an 18-month low.

Turkey is in the headlines for a good reason, topping the list of most indebted EM countries as % of GDP.

What actually makes Turkey stand out is that it has both a high external debt-to-GDP ratio as well as a big current account deficit on top.

Currency Market

Same (as credits) goes for EM currencies (CEW) hitting a 17-month low.

While CEW hit new lows, guess who is making new highs? The US Dollar Index (UUP) is at a 52-week high.

The EM local currency bond ETF (EMLC) was launched in July 2010. More than eight years later, its cumulative total return is -2%.

All in all, the US rules the world (Remember: Head West!) and the US dollar remains king.

Bottom Line

To sum it all up, here are the EMs (it's all relative chart).

Frankly, EMs don't look good, neither on a relative nor on an absolute basis.

