5-Year TIPS Reopening: Don't Let Dip In Real Yields Scare You Away

But current after-inflation yields above 0.75% are attractive, and would be the highest yield at auction for this term in nearly 9 years.

Real yields for this term have dipped about 8 basis points since August 1. Not a great trend heading into an auction week.

The U.S. Treasury plans to reopen a 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security at auction on August 23, but what recently looked like a stellar investment has lost a little of its shine. I'm here to tell you: This is still an attractive, very safe investment.

Because of flat yield curves for U.S. Treasurys of all types, shorter maturities have been in high demand, and that's especially true for TIPS. Five-year real yields (meaning the yield above inflation) hit a high for 2018 on August 1 at 0.87%, exactly the same yield offered on a 10-year TIPS on that date and only 10 basis points lower than the 30-year TIPS.

But since then, turmoil in international markets has heightened demand for U.S. Treasurys, and the 5-year yield has dropped 8 basis points to 0.79% as of Friday's market close. That's still the same as the estimated yield on a 10-year TIPS, but the downward trend in yield isn't attractive heading into a reopening auction.

My thinking, though, is that the flat yield curves are not sustainable, and shorter-term yields are likely to fall as longer-term yields rise. Or if the economy suddenly swoons, all yields will head downward. So if this 5-year TIPS reopening can sustain an after-inflation yield above 0.75% through Thursday's auction, it is going to be a solid investment.

A real yield above 0.75% would be the highest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since October 2009.

Here is the one-year trend in 5-year real yields, showing the steady - and impressive - rise, until the recent swoon:

If you are considering an investment in Thursday's auction, you can get a very good idea of market conditions because this TIPS - CUSIP 9128284H0 - is trading on the secondary market. The auction's result will be a 4-year, 8-month TIPS carrying a coupon rate of 0.625%, which was set at the originating auction on April 19. Here are some data sources to watch:

The best source of data for a reopening TIPS auction is Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which provides real-time updates. As of Friday's close, this TIPS was trading with a real yield of 0.77% and a price of $99.32 for $100 of par value. It is trading at a discount because the market yield is higher than the coupon rate of 0.625%.

You can also check the Wall Street Journal's Closing Prices page, which updates TIPS prices weekdays after the market close. As of Friday, this TIPS - which matures 2023 Apr 15 - had a real yield of 0.784% and a price of about $99.28 per $100.

To check on the general trend in real yields, watch the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which shows the Treasury's estimates each day for full-term TIPS. As of Friday, the Treasury estimated a full-term five-year TIPS would yield 0.79%.

A few things to keep in mind

First, the Treasury is planning to auction $14 billion in this TIPS reopening, which is in line with its 5-year TIPS reopening auction in August 2017. So at this point, the Treasury has not increased its auction amount in the face of increasing deficit spending. The market should be able to handle the offering.

Second, this TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.01443 on the settlement date of August 31, meaning investors will be paying about 1.4% above par and getting the same amount of additional principal. The practical effect for investors is that the adjusted price will end up being slightly above $100, even with coupon-rate discount.

Third, this TIPS will be reopened again in December, possibly just days after the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates for the fourth time in 2018. The December auction in recent years has been very attractive. Should you hold off? Or buy at both auctions?

Inflation breakeven rate

With a nominal 5-year Treasury trading today at 2.74%, this TIPS would get an inflation breakeven rate of about 1.97%, below the 2.13% generated by the originating auction on April 19. This is a positive trend for investors, indicating that 5-year TIPS have become "cheaper" versus nominal Treasurys.

Keep in mind that the U.S. inflation rate is currently 2.9%.

If you assume that inflation will average 2.0% over the next 4 years, 8 months, this TIPS would return 2.77%. If inflation averages 2.5%, the return would be 3.27%. If it averages 2.9%, the return will be 3.67%. That is competitive with best-in-nation 5-year bank CDs, which are paying about 3.10% (the national average is 1.29%, according to BankRate.com). In my opinion, the TIPS deserves the nod because of inflation insurance and freedom from state income taxes.

In addition, a 5-year TIPS yielding 0.75% is clearly a better investment than a U.S. Series I Bond, with a real yield currently set at 0.30%.

Here is the one-year trend in the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, showing how inflation expectations have fallen since early summer:

Yes or no on this 5-year TIPS reopening?

Yes. If the real yield can hold above 0.75% next week, this will be a solid investment. Keep in mind that it's possible short-term real yields won't be able to hold at these elevated levels. Buy now. And buy again in December if the flat yield curve continues.

Here's the history of every 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since 2007:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.