Commodities Recap For The Week Of August 17, 2018

The story of this week:

Emerging market problems lead to selling in many commodities- Copper declines on a deal in Chile

The only sector of the commodities market that posted gains this past week was the grains. The economic crisis in Turkey has caused a loss of faith in many emerging market currencies which weighed heavily on the prices of many commodities. Soft commodities like sugar and coffee fell to their lowest prices in years as the Brazilian real retreated against the U.S. dollar.

Copper is a bellwether industrial raw material that often is a leader when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices of metals and other commodities. On Friday, the announcement that the workers at the world’s largest copper mine came to terms with management at BHP ending the risk of a strike caused the red metal to fall to another new low. Last week copper traded below $2.60 per pound for the first time since June 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the red metal traded down to a low of $2.5520 per pound on the nearby September COMEX futures contract and closed the week at just below the $2.63 per pound level.

It was a tough week for most raw materials prices as precious and base metals, crude oil, and most soft commodities prices moved to the downside. Meats and grains posted gains on the week. Higher interest rates, a strong dollar, emerging market concerns, and trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on the raw materials asset class as we head into the final weeks of the summer season.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 2.85% loss on the week and makes a lower low for 2018

Silver moves 4.34% lower since the last report and falls to the lowest price since early 2016

Platinum posts a 6.30% loss for the week, is at a decade low and was trading at a $399.50 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium falls 2.59% on the week and declines below the $880 per ounce on the September futures contract

Copper moved 4.14% lower on the week on the back of a deal between BHP and the Union at Escondida in Chile

Iron ore down 1.24% on the week

The BDI moved 1.71% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises 2.62% on the week

Lumber rebounds 13.88% on the week

October NYMEX crude oil moved 2.76% lower during the week on trade issues and rising inventories

October Brent crude oil moves 1.47% lower but Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in October closes the week at the $6.59 up $0.69 on the week

Gasoline moves 2.27% lower, and heating oil falls 2.15% since last week as September rolls to October futures

The gasoline crack spread falls 0.50% while the heating oil crack increases by 0.26% on October futures

Natural gas moves just 0.07% higher on the September futures contract. The EIA reports an injection of 33 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on August 10

Ethanol moves 0.81% higher on the week on the back of strength in corn

November soybeans move 3.60% higher for the week

December corn rises 1.88% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 2.51% higher on the week. September KCBT wheat trading at a 4.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat, down by 8.50 cents from last week

Sugar moves 3.42% lower on the week and falls to a new low on weakness in the Brazilian real and a glut in the market

Coffee rolls to December and moves 4.86% lower since last week’s report

Cocoa up 1.46% on the week on December futures since last week

Cotton moves 4.51% lower on the week as selling continues post-WASDE

FCOJ futures fall 3.99% on the week and falls to the $1.55 level

Live cattle rebound 1.49% since last week as the end of the 2018 grilling season nears

August feeder cattle up 1.54% since the previous report

Hog futures explode 14.51% higher on the week as the October futures contract approaches the 60 cents level

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.25% lower and closes just below 96 level

September long-Bond futures trading at around 144-23 up 0-11 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,669 on Friday, August 17, up 356 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.52 lower and was trading at 12.64 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,584.31 Friday up $192.50 or 3.01% since last week

Ethereum moved lower to $315.75 down 11.58% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $16.82 per share, down 20 cents since last week’s report

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.43 billion and trades an average daily volume of 427,537 shares.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.