YogaWorks: Pushing Into Penny Stock Territory

The company's adjusted EBITDA sank this quarter despite the higher studio count, raising the question of whether YogaWorks' business model is even viable.

We have now passed the one-year anniversary of YogaWorks' IPO (YOGA). It went public mid-August of last year at a price of $5.50 per share, and its value proposition was simple: Americans have been undergoing a huge yoga and health craze, and to date, there are no major yoga chains in the U.S. YogaWorks aimed to be that chain, buying up independent yoga studios across the country to accelerate its growing footprint.

Yet recently, YogaWorks' entire business model seems to be called into question. In theory, large companies have greater economies of scale. Large companies benefit from centralized management and less overhead per capita, as well as a unified marketing push. But for YogaWorks, as the company has gotten larger and larger through studio acquisitions, its efficiency and profitability have suffered. This begs the question: why be in the yoga studio consolidation business if you can't make money doing it?

YogaWorks' recently released Q2 results - along with a significant downgrade from one of the few Wall Street firms covering the stock - were a sober reminder that the company isn't doing so well. So that's why, one year after YogaWorks' IPO, the shares have lost nearly 80% of their value (like another nouveau-consumer company, Blue Apron (APRN)) and are headed to eventual de-listing:

YOGA data by YCharts

In my view, there is little hope left in YogaWorks' shares. Management has destroyed value in the company by pushing too aggressively into studio acquisitions without paying enough attention to underlying profitability. Note also that YogaWorks, with only $15.5 million of cash remaining on its books, is running very thin on liquidity to continue funding its losses - especially if most of this cash will be allocated to more unprofitable studio acquisitions. YogaWorks was a failed experiment in corporatization, and investors should be extremely careful not to take on any more risk.

Q2 recap

Here's a look at YogaWorks' Q2 results:

Figure 1. YogaWorks Q2 earnings

Source: YogaWorks investor relations

The first thing to note is the fact that YogaWorks ended the quarter with 71 yoga studios, which indicates a net studio add count of 5 in the quarter (it ended Q1 with 66 studios). Per Rosanna McCollough, the company's CEO, two of these acquisitions were in Boston, as the company continues to expand its East Coast footprint.

Primarily as a result of revenue contribution from new studios (though the two Boston studios have not yet been factored into the results), YogaWorks' revenue of $14.9 million (+19% y/y) beat analyst expectations of $13.7 million (+9% y/y) by a wide mile. This is significantly better than 11% y/y growth last quarter, but note that when the major source of this outperformance is due to acquired revenues, it's not that big of an accomplishment.

Drilling down into the studio metrics raised some additional red flags. The company's CEO noted that YogaWorks tried to implement new classes to encourage more frequent attendance, but overall margins were low. In addition, same-store visits (similar to same-store sales metrics at retail companies, which measures only the locations that have been open for more than one year) declined -2% y/y.

Partly as a result of poor visitation metrics, YogaWorks' revenue per studio (and profitability) has sagged. You'll note that despite having a much larger studio count versus 2Q17, YogaWorks' per-studio revenues have declined. This quarter, YogaWorks' 71 studios are bringing in an average of $209k each, whereas in 2Q17, that figure stood at $250k, or a -17% y/y decline. Of course, part of this is due to the fact that some new studios' revenue contribution haven't been fully recognized in the quarter, but part of this is due to an operational lag as well. One couldn't be blamed for thinking that studio performance drops once it's in YogaWorks' ownership.

Meanwhile, these studios are still costing YogaWorks dearly to operate. YogaWorks' costs for "center operations" jumped 26% y/y to $7.06 million, much higher than revenue growth. YogaWorks also paid out $0.9 million due to a legal settlement this quarter that further impeded profitability.

The CEO noted the following on the earnings call:

Overall, while our revenue came in ahead of our expectations, we are not satisfied with the performance of our base business. As we said from the beginning, we looked at flat to modest sales growth in our base business at a stable EBITDA margin rate. However, our base business is not currently delivering on this expectation. As a result, we are making it our number one priority to take step to drive both visits and profitability in these studios. We are confident that the actions we are taking will enable us to drive healthier revenue growth at improved margins."

The profitability that she is referring to is studio-level EBITDA, the company's homemade metric that attempts to extract corporate overhead out of EBITDA and calculate the profitability level of the studios themselves. Studio-level EBITDA remained flat at $2.2 million in the quarter, despite the 19% y/y jump in revenues and the higher studio count:

Figure 2. YogaWorks studio-level EBITDA

Source: YogaWorks investor relations

Studio-level EBITDA margins sank to 14.9%, 200 bps worse than 16.9% in the year-ago quarter. YogaWorks' CFO blamed the declining studio EBITDA margin on "challenging same-store visits, higher rent and payroll costs for new and base studios," as well as new classes which result in lower classes until they are built out. Absolute adjusted EBITDA, on the other hand, magnified losses to -$1.4 million, or a -9.2% margin that is 490 bps worse than -4.3% in 2Q17.

Overall, in recognition of the fact that profitability is fading, YogaWorks has lowered its guidance for the back half of the year, and now expects adjusted EBITDA of -$2.0 to -$1.2 million in Q3 (versus -$0.4 million in 3Q17), and a full-year adjusted EBITDA of -$6.95 to -$4.95 million in FY18.

Liquidity and key takeaways

As enthusiastic as YogaWorks' management seems to be about a turnaround in "base operations", it might not have that much more time. Note from YogaWorks' cash flow statement that free cash flow in the first six months of FY18 were -$6.5 million alone:

Figure 3. YogaWorks cash flows

Source: YogaWorks investor relations

Meanwhile, there's only $15.5 million of cash remaining to support YogaWorks' spending spree. If YogaWorks' current cash burn run rate holds, it has barely over a year left of operations before it has to raise additional capital. With shares trading near pink-sheet territory, raising equity capital seems to be out of the question. On the credit side, only the riskiest of venture-debt lenders would want to lend to an unprofitable company like this - and even if YogaWorks were able to pull that off, it would come at a crippling interest rate.

In my view, this company is headed into the ground. The "long term" that the company's management continually refers to when walking investors through its strategic vision may not be very long at all, given YogaWorks' capital limitations. Continue to steer clear of this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.