Walmart Vs. Amazon: Who's Scared Now?

Walmart (WMT) knocked the cover off the proverbial baseball with its latest earnings release, and the stock still looks as though it has much more bullish room to run. For the second quarter, Walmart posted adjusted earnings at $1.29 per share (against expectations of $1.22) on revenues of $128.03 billion (against $125.97 billion expected).

The stock immediately skyrocketed, hitting valuations above $100 per share before pulling back to close the day below that figure. But these moves may only be the beginning of a much larger rally in WMT, as strength in e-commerce and same-store sales suggest that Amazon (AMZN) still has some real competition left in the consumer retail markets. I am currently long WMT and expect to see the stock trading more firmly in the triple-digits as we head into the final parts of the year.

Source

Thursday’s earnings report from Walmart was unambiguously impressive, as it showed more shoppers are entering its stores and that those shoppers are spending more each time at the checkout line. On an annualized basis, U.S. in-store traffic rose by 2.2% and the average customer receipt ticket rose by 2.2%. Additionally, Walmart posted growth rates of 40% in its e-commerce sales figure, which makes it clear that Amazon is not the only game in town for online retail.

Source: Walmart / Wall Street Journal

Perhaps most striking was the comp sales figure, which was higher by 4.5% (against expectations of 2.4%). This is the largest quarterly gain in more than a decade, driven by improved sales in its apparel and grocery departments. These are areas where Walmart has increased spending and upgraded its inventory in order to raise its competitive outlook relative to companies like Amazon and Kroger (KR). Added investments in its Jet subsidiary and in elements like digitized self-checkout did weigh on profit margins and capital expenditures figures.

But the results here clearly show that Walmart is devoting its resources to the right areas. Moreover, this latest earnings report suggests that while Walmart has been able to attract a broader range of customers, a robust macroeconomy has enabled those customers to make larger purchases on a regular basis.

Source: CNBC

Online sales in the U.S. rose by 40% for the quarter, boosted by new grocery delivery options. Revised guidance shows that Walmart is also expecting 40% gains in online sales for its full-year figures. This improved outlook may have taken the market by surprise,, given the fact that digital sales had weakened in recent quarters (after the massive 50% increase posted during Q3 2017).

Walmart has invested in revamping its website design to make it more user-friendly and to gain traction relative to Amazon, and the numbers show that this has already generated a material increase in online traffic. These moves also clarify Walmart’s strategy to strengthen its online position after the company’s decision to buy a majority stake in Flipkart (which is the largest e-commerce entity in India).

There were not many downsides in this report but it should be noted that Walmart’s margins were pressured by the expansive investment in digital assets and by higher transportation costs. The latter is a negative factor that is being experienced throughout the retail industry, as rising gasoline prices have led to higher costs. A truck driver shortage in the U.S. was another contributing factor, as elevated wage pressures ate into margins. Overall, Walmart’s gross margin rate declined by 34 basis points for the quarter.

Source: Walmart Earnings Presentation

For the full-year period, Walmart expects earnings to come in at a range of $4.90 - $5.05 per share, which is an upward revision from the $4.75 - $5.00 range seen previously. These estimates exclude results generated by the Flipkart purchase. Analyst surveys show a consensus estimate of $4.80 for the full-year period. For the fiscal year 2019, Walmart now expects U.S. same-store sales to increase by 3%. This is an upward revision from the 2% target seen previously.

Going forward, potential changes in strategy will be key. Grocery pickup has already been offered by Walmart for years, and is currently available at about 1,800 locations. Many have argued that Walmart’s strategic moves have been delayed and defensive. But the reality is that Amazon announced grocery pickup locations for many of its Whole Foods stores after Walmart had already put many of these outlets in place.

If anything, the delays in strategy seem to be coming from Amazon’s side, as the decisions to offer grocery pickup at Whole Foods shows an implicit acknowledgment that the brick-and-mortar store is still a necessary consumer component (and not yet obsolete). By the end of the year, Walmart said it expects to expand on this strategy by offering grocery delivery to 40% of the U.S. population.

On a YTD basis, AMZN is trading higher by 61.3%. Over the same period, Walmart is actually trading lower by -0.11%. This disparity is in place even after the 10% rally that was seen in WMT post-earnings. Amazon is trading at a PE ratio of 171.34, while WMT currently shows a PE of 33.74. Long positions in Walmart stock come with a 2.11% dividend yield, which soundly outpaces the 1.73% dividend attached to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

AMZN offers no dividend yield (based on the argument that the company should be using its extra cash to reinvest in its strategy endeavors). But the latest earnings report from Walmart suggests that at least some of those strategy endeavors from Amazon have failed to capitalize on current consumer trends.

All of this makes me wonder: Is Jeff Bezos the one trembling now? For investors, there is much less reason to be frightened. The well of deep value here should be clear - and it is not in AMZN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.