scPharmaceuticals Still Trading Below Cash, But Future Is Unclear

The company has potential, but its future rests on the results of the forthcoming Type A meeting with the FDA - regardless, any significant payout has been very much delayed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) presented its quarterly update, reporting a net loss of $9.9 million in Q2 - just better than analyst predictions. That said, the company still has a strong cash position of $101 million, which management believes is enough to finance operations through the end of 2019. Most importantly, SCPH has scheduled a Type A Meeting with the FDA on September 24, and the outcome of this meeting will determine the company's next steps.

Clinical Summary

SCPH's lead drug candidate, Furoscix, is a first-in-class subcutaneous furosemide infusor designed to treat edema and decompensated heart failure (NYSE:DHF). As I discussed in a recent article on SCPH, Furoscix would provide an option for at-home treatment of DHF and capture a portion of the market which would otherwise have had no choice but to undergo IV treatment in a hospital. Furoscix offers the potential for significant cost savings and allows its target market an easier, more comfortable patient experience as compared to the current standard of care. However, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the CRL it issued for Furoscix in June; unfortunately, the text of the CRL was not specific about the FDA's exact concerns. Now, the company must wait for the Type A meeting in September to learn before it can make any conclusive plans going forward.

The CRL did outline a relatively uphill path for SCPH going forward, mentioning a potential need for "additional human factors studies, device modifications, and potentially a clinical validation study." Ideally, the company will be able to identify clear next steps following the meeting with the FDA in September. SCPH must be able to elaborate on a constructive plan to investors on the Q3 earnings call, or the lack of guidance will be a definite negative signal.

Financial Position Still Strong

Despite its clinical uncertainty, the company's financial future is relatively certain, at least for the next few quarters. Currently, SCPH has $101.0 million in cash on its balance sheet (shown below), and maintains a quarterly burn rate of almost $10 million. Management has estimated that this burn rate will increase slightly over time, but that the current cash balance will be enough to sustain the company through the end of next year - six quarters away. That said, it is still unclear how much time the company will need before it can resubmit an NDA - SCPH must wait to hear from the FDA in September before an approximate timeline can form and financial needs can become clear.

Debt-wise, SCPH is relatively healthy. Current and long-term portions of the company's outstanding debt total to around $9.5 million - given the current cash balance of $101.0 million, this number is quire reasonable. The loan matures in May 2021, and the company is set to make payments totalling $4 million per annum for each of the next two years, representing around $1 million per quarter, or 10% of the company's burn rate. On the whole, the company seems well positioned to ride out the next few quarters (at least until 2019). Though another round of equity dilution before an eventual Furoscix approval seems like it could be in the cards, there is little to complain about on the financial side. Thus far, the company has done a solid job managing its capital and preparing for the future.

In addition to undergoing what it called "organizational restructuring" to "ensure financial flexibility," the company has also hired several directors with significant healthcare experienced. Though relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, these appointments are reassuring in that they demonstrate the company's optimism and determination to see Furoscix through to approval.

Can SCPH Eventually Generate Value?

As of close on Thursday, August 16, SCPH traded at $5.14/share, representing a total market cap of $95.1 million - around $6 million under the company's current cash balance. Ordinarily, this would indicate that the company's stock is undervalued. However, SCPH is at least a year away from any potential approval, possibly closer to two (especially if another clinical trial is required). Depending on burn rate and time elapsed before a potential Furoscix approval, dilution might be a possibility

The company certainly does have potential. Referencing my previous article, the estimated peak sales for Furoscix are $290 million annually; thus, using my conservative assumption of a one-times revenue multiplier, valuation should also be $290 million - which would equate to almost $15/share. After earnings, the market seems to have seen some of this potential as well, as SCPH's stock has jumped over 10% in value since the quarterly update.

I would recommend cautious optimism with regards to SCPH at this point, and suggest investors wait until Q3 earnings for a clearer picture on the company's future. The company is also trading below cash, and as such, its stock must be near bottom. If the company can report positive developments from its upcoming Type A meeting at Q3 earnings, that news could act as the catalyst to break SCPH out of its current slump. Until then, however, it seems most likely that the stock will trade around its current levels in the $4-5 range, barring a major news event (though I would not be surprised either to see the stock slowly climb over the next few months). Personally, however, I plan to wait until Q3's earnings are released before re-evaluating a potential investment in SCPH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.