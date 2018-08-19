Richemont: Shifting Strategies In Watches To Better Compete, But At The Risk Of Tarnishing Some Brand Image

Its newly launched Baume brand might attract some new Millennial customers, but it might also tarnish some of Baume & Mercier's image as a luxury brand as a result.

The company is shifting into the lower end of the watch market, a drastic change from its historical strategy.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY), also known as Richemont, appears to be experiencing some recovery in watch sales. Jewelry sales were also resilient, driving a majority of the growth in overall sales. Wholesale revenues continue to decline, however, and the company is still working out its inventory problems. Watch inventory buybacks (which the company considers "exceptional" items) from multi-brand retail partners were around € 203 million during its most recent fiscal year.

Without including the buybacks, sales rose 7% in constant currency terms, with all regions (except Europe) exhibiting growth. Asia Pacific sales were exceptionally strong at about 17% in constant currency terms.

Margins at the gross and operating levels also expanded, while the board declared a 6% dividend increase as a cherry on top. Richemont appears to be making some fundamental changes with its business strategy as well, which will be the main focus of this article.

A shift to the lower end

Unlike its main rival, Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY), Richemont's stable of watch brands have traditionally been in the "upper mid-range" to the "prestigious and luxury range" in the hierarchy of brand classifications. Also unlike Swatch, Richemont gets a large chunk of sales from iconic jewelry brands like Cartier, which could end up being a more "timeless" business if watches end up being a bad long-term bet.

Lower, more entry-level watch brands (like Swatch-owned Tissot and Hamilton, for example) simply didn't exist over at Richemont historically, as its closest thing to an "entry-level" offering was Baume & Mercier, which would be classified closer to Swatch-owned Longines (A brand Swatch labels as part of its "high range").

Swatch divides its watch brands into four categories actually, the Prestige & Luxury Range (which includes iconic brands such as Omega and Breguet), the High Range (like Longines and Rado), The Middle Range (such as Tissot and Hamilton), and the Basic Range (such as Swatch and Flik Flak watches).

Despite traditionally owning only brands that Swatch would classify as mostly prestigious range brands, Richemont has decided to completely bypass the majority of the high range (and the middle range completely), in order to jump right into "basic range" watches with its newest brand - Baume.

Not to be confused with Baume & Mercier, Baume is a new brand developed internally by Richemont to grab share of the Millennial watch market. It's marketing the new watches with phrases such as "environmentally responsible", and offers highly customizable watches for customers.

This will be Richemont's new "entry-level" brand, and from my understanding, it will use primarily Swiss quartz movements (the heart of the watch that makes it work), or outsourced, Japanese automatic movements - thus eliminating the traditional "Swiss Made" label. Automatic movements are mechanical movements that can usually be either hand-wound or run by the movement of your wrist, and are usually more highly prized than quartz watches - especially by collectors and watch aficionados.

Movements are generally Swatch's main niche

Unlike Swatch, who owns movement-making giant ETA, Richemont has decided to use cheaper quartz movements or non-Swiss automatic movements for its entry-level brand.

This will place it in direct competition with integrated Japanese watchmakers such as Seiko, where a "Seiko 5" with an automatic movement can be had for only a few hundred dollars, as well as Swatch themselves, who are offering new Tissot's for under $400 with a "Swiss Made" automatic movement. The lack of "Swiss Made" on a watch dial (or even the use of a quartz movement) might not be a deal-breaker for Millennial watch buyers, as exhibited by the growth of the Millennial favorite watch brand MVMT - which was just acquired by the Movado Group (MOV).

The main problem I see going forward for the new Baume brand is price - since these watches are apparently going to be starting at over $500 a pop. That's a lot to ask for either a non-Swiss movement or one that's quartz (aka battery-powered) versus cheaper offerings from companies like Seiko and Tissot (which can offer fully-mechanical, automatic movements that don't require a battery and offer better longevity). Established minimalist watch brand MVMT also offers quartz watches that are significantly cheaper than the watches being sold by Baume.

To Richemont's credit, they are also "upping their game" in their entry-level luxury brand, Baume & Mercier, by offering technologically superior "in-house" movements for the first time in the brand's history. This allows it to better compete with Swatch for the share of the market belonging to established watch aficionados.

This is a much needed move by Richemont. Swatch's subsidiary, ETA, allows it to offer technologically superior movements in lower-priced watches, due to what I would presume is the advantages of size-and-scale and group R&D from its historical movement manufacturing arm. Many watch aficionados, a wide-ranging subset of watch buyers spanning from everyone from Vladimir Putin to John Mayer, often pay more for a brand with heritage that also offers in-house movements - versus brands that stick a generic ETA movement into their case and put their name on the dial.

Richemont is also making encouraging ecommerce investments, including a recent one in Watchfinder.co.uk, an online seller of pre-owned watches. This adds to existing investments in Dufry and YOOX NET-A-PORTER.

Conclusion

I think that Richemont's experiment into "basic" watches that aren't "Swiss Made" might be a good "testing of the waters" idea to try and attract Millennial audiences, but in the end, I fear that it may end up cheapening the name of their higher-end brands like Baume & Mercier instead. Its higher-end, similarly-named Baume & Mercier brand was founded in 1830 and usually sells watches from around $2,000 up to the tens-of-thousands of dollars range. Richemont could have at least came up with a different name for Baume to avoid confusion, but maybe they are intentionally trying to inject some of the heritage from the pricier brand into the newer one.

Long-term, I think they should stick to the high-end and prestige categories where they own iconic brands that have way too much history for a start-up company to duplicate. The "old world" charm and craftsmanship of brands like Jaeger LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin are partially the reason why these luxury brands are so highly valued, after all.

Just because Millennials don't buy luxury watches now, doesn't necessarily mean they won't later on down the road when they can afford to. The company seems to be trying to grab Millennials away from the Apple watch and brands like MVMT, but I think investing in innovation for their luxury and prestige brands is a wiser move in the long-run - especially if it's truly committed to fixing the oversupply issue so that it can cut off the grey market. This should help the company (and its brands) restore pricing power over the long-term, too.

