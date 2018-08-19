Kinder Morgan: A Still Growing Giant

The company has significant debt maturities over the next few years but it should be able to handle them.

The company is able to fund all of its growth projects internally, without having to rely on the capital markets for money.

One of these projects is a massive LNG export hub that is part of the goal of making the USA an energy exporter.

On Friday, August 17, 2018, midstream pipelines giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) gave a presentation at the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference. As is usual for these presentations, Kinder Morgan discussed its current position in the industry as well as its value propositions for the company's investors. I generally recommend that potential investors review the presentation for themselves when attempting to evaluation Kinder Morgan's potential as an investment but I will naturally provide a summary of it below as well as add my own thoughts and analysis where appropriate.

Kinder Morgan is the largest pipeline provider in the North American energy space, providing transportation for natural gas, liquid products, and crude oil. The company also owns the largest network of energy terminals on the continent, with 152. The company also owns the only crude oil pipeline moving oil from Canada's oil sands to the nation's West Coast.

Source: Kinder Morgan

The company's sheer size alone provides it with certain advantages over its smaller peers, most notably when it comes to raising capital as a project that might be financially out of reach for some companies would be much less of a problem for Kinder Morgan.

The recent powerful bear market in oil, which started in 2014, saw many master limited partnerships convert themselves into C-Corporations. Kinder Morgan was one of the first companies to make this switch, a change which the company notes significantly enhanced its financial flexibility.

Source: Kinder Morgan

One of the reasons why this move improved the company's flexibility revolves around its dividend. As is the case with real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships are required to pay out nearly all of their income to their owns in the form of distributions. This makes it impossible for the company to retain cash for other purposes such as financing growth projects or paying down debt. This is what caused some MLPs to encounter financial problems during the recent oil bear market as their unit price declines largely cut them off from the capital markets, leading to debt and liquidity problems. A C-Corp does not have this problem as it can retain as much of its cash flow as it deems prudent. The C-Corp structure also makes it much easier to finance new projects without issuing new equity, allowing shareholders to derive much more benefit from the growth as they are not being constantly diluted. Kinder Morgan notes above that it has not needed to issue new equity since 2015 as a result of this.

As can be clearly seen above, Kinder Morgan has been using its ability to retain cash to its advantage. In 2016, the company had a distributable cash flow of $585 million higher than its dividend, which declined to $380 million in 2017. This year, the company expects to have a distributable cash flow of $568 million in excess of what it pays out in dividends. This is a good thing as one of Kinder Morgan's priorities is reducing the debt. When we consider that the company has $2.8 billion in debt maturing next year, we can see that having this money on hand will be quite helpful. While the company does have an untapped $5 billion revolving line of credit to help it cover its debt maturations over the next few years, the less it has to use this revolver the better.

In a few recent articles about other midstream companies, I discussed how the rising drilling activity in many of North America's most prominent basins is creating opportunities for the nation's midstream providers. Kinder Morgan is no exception to this as the company is currently embarking on $6.3 billion worth of new capital projects:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see here, roughly two-thirds of the company's growth projects are in the natural gas portion of its business as opposed to the other aspects of its business. By far the largest of these is the Elba Island LNG Export Terminal.

Source: Kinder Morgan

The Elba Island LNG Export Terminal is a joint venture between Kinder Morgan and Southern Liquefaction Company designed to convert 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas into liquid to be exported from the island in Southern Georgia. This facility is thus one of a few such facilities meant to grow the United States into a global exporter of natural gas. Of course, the benefit to Kinder Morgan, and thus its shareholders, is incremental cash flow growth. This will of course not happen until the facility comes online, which will happen gradually over a phased period stretching from the fourth quarter of 2018 until the third quarter of 2019.

Another major growth driver for Kinder Morgan is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which is intended to provide a more direct route for natural gas produced in West Texas to reach the Gulf Coast for export.

Source: Kinder Morgan

This pipeline is being constructed in direct response to oil companies demanding a more direct route to get natural gas from the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas. Thus, it seems to be a fair bet that Kinder Morgan will be able to contract out the pipeline volumes and thus generate a positive return on this $1.75 billion project. This is in fact the case as the company has already fully contracted the initial 1.98 billion cubic feet/day of capacity under long-term contracts that last for at least ten years. Thus, the pipeline should boost Kinder Morgan's cash flow for an extended period of time once it enters operation in October 2019.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan is the largest midstream company in North America and its size gives it the ability to undertake some very ambitious projects that other companies do not have the resources to touch. Unfortunately, it also has a rather hefty debt load that it is working to get under control. The company is certainly worthy of consideration for your energy portfolio if only for the income that it provides along with its size, which allows for some stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in energy funds that include KMI in their top-ten holdings. I do not own the stock directly.