Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Opdivo Is Approved On SCLC, Mateon Trial On Hold, Tandem Product Launch

Stocks in News: BMY, MATN

FDA OKs Bristol-Myers' Opdivo for small cell lung cancer

Discussion: Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) OPDIVO (nivolumab) is now FDA approved for patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer (‘SCLC) that has progressed after platinum-based chemo and at least one prior line of therapy. This is the first and till date only FDA-approved Immuno-Oncology treatment option for this patient category. Also because this is the first successful checkpoint inhibitor to be approved for these indications, the researchers consider approval of nivolumab to be “particularly exciting.”

Both overall response rate (‘ORR) and duration of response (‘DOR) acted as clinching factors for this grant under accelerated approval. Further verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials may be sought before further approval is admitted. 12% of 109 patients who received Opdivo after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of therapy, responded to treatment based on assessment by a Blinded Independent Central Review (‘BICR), regardless of PD-L1 expression. 11% of the patient group responded partially and one patient had a complete response to the drug.

The median duration of response of the patient group was 17.9 months. The drug was discontinued in 10% of patients, and one dose was withheld in 25% of patients for an adverse reaction. A considerable 45% of patients showed some kind of adverse reactions. SCLC is reported to account for approximately 15% of bronchogenic carcinomas.

Since the disease of rather aggressive nature and because symptoms are often detected at a much advanced stage, five-year survival rates for SCLC IV is just ~2%. Even if the “overall incidence and mortality rates of SCLC in the United States have decreased during the past few decades”, the disease still has a terrible profile with estimated 234,030 new cases and 154,050 deaths in 2018.

The latest approval gives the completion between Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda and BMY’s Opdivo a new turn. It was already apparent from the Q2 results that BMY surpassed both revenue and earnings consensus estimates. Opdivo alone experienced 36% YoY revenue growth in Q2 2018 based on the already approved indications like first-line renal cancer or RCC and adjuvant melanoma.

Apart from all these approved indications (including the latest approval), the company has an advanced and extended research pipeline involving Opdivo. Some of these include trials on various combination therapy and dosage variation trial on NSCLC indications with expected Overall Survival (‘OS) data appearing at various points in 2019. The last closing price of the company’s share was $60.89 and it looks like inching towards its 52-wk high of $70.05, by making steady progress since its slump in April-May. Successful extension of Opdivo’s patient base, on the basis of this newly- approved indications and further pipeline trial successes will make the share even more valuable.

FDA puts partial clinical hold on Mateon study of OXi4503 in blood cancers

Discussion: FDA has instructed a partial hold on the clinical trial of Mateon Thearpeutics’ (OTCQB:MATN) OX1222 assessing combination therapy of its OXi4503 and chemo agent cytarabine. The trial was indicated for in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (‘AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes. In particular, the halt is applicable to the 12.2 mg/ m2.

There were reports of two dose-limiting toxicities in cohort 6. One patient reported hypotension following the treatment and another had the experience of acute hypoxic respiratory failure about two weeks after treatment. However, both the patients recovered after intervention. The trial at the lower dose of 9.76 mg/m2 will continue according to the prior plan. FDA will ask for additional data from this dose-level before deciding on the resumption of the higher level.

In Other News

Australia OKs reimbursement for Vertex's Orkambi

Australian authorities have recommended the inclusion of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) cystic fibrosis (‘CF) medication ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in its Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The drug was previously thrice rejected in Australi due to its high price. It may be a turning point for the company as the Australian decision may also favourably affect their fate in many other countries where they are also withheld for the same reason.

Tandem Diabetes launches t:slim X2 insulin pump in U.S.; shares up 1% premarket

U.S. commercial launch of the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ technology is reported by its manufacturer Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM). The pump will have a low glucose suspend feature designed to reduce the frequency and duration of hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) events.

Evolus granted approval of DWP-450 by Health Canada

Health Canada approved DWP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients less than 65 years of age. The company has an active resubmitted BLA to the FDA and an MAA to the European Medical agency. The drug will be marketed in Canada by EOLS’s partner Clarion Medical Technologies, Inc.

FDA OKs 12-week dosing regimen for Regeneron's Eylea in wet AMD

In a dramatic turn of events, FDA approves Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) 12-week regimen in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Only four days ago the company reported to have received a CRL responding to its application for the new regimen. This new dose regimen adds to the already approved four and eight week dosing schedules.

Antares Pharma announces FDA approval of generic EpiPen utilizing VIBEX Auto Injector

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced FDA approval of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' epinephrine auto injector indicated for emergency treatment of anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions in adults and certain pediatric patients. Teva’s auto injector utilizes the Antares Pharma’s AP-rated VIBEXdevice.

