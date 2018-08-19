Adamis Looks Cheap Despite Serious Leadership Concerns

The current selloff is understandable for shareholders skeptical of an uncommunicative and questionably managed company, but it looks massively overdone all things considered.

Despite the imminent entry of Teva into the epinephrine injector, there is still a major market opportunity for Symjepi due to persistent EpiPen shortages.

Management's incompetence and failure to communicate has led to severe erosion of trust among shareholders; Teva entering the arena has clearly enflamed anxiety further.

Adamis’ epinephrine auto-injector, Symjepi, won FDA approval in July 2017, but it took a year for the company to secure Sandoz, the generics arm of Novartis, as a commercial partner.

The first great victory for any developmental biotech company is to win approval for a product, especially one with a substantial market opportunity. Once approved, they face a choice: Go it alone and try to commercialize the product themselves, or find a commercial partner that will do the heavy lifting of accessing prescriber and payer networks in exchange for a share of the profits.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP), like so many developmental biotech companies, faced a long and arduous road to approval of its lead product Symjepi, an epinephrine auto-injector. But in July 2017, the FDA granted approval and the share price soared. Adamis' management made it clear from the start that it preferred the partnership strategy - perfectly reasonable given Adamis' small size, lack of resources and connections, and inexperience with the commercial-stage pharmaceutical business. It should have been a matter of a few months to secure a partner, yet talks dragged on for a year, ultimately culminating in a partnership arrangement with Sandoz, the generics arm of Novartis (NVS).

We have covered the Adamis saga for some time, and we anticipated that the company would be able to close a deal in 2017 with relative ease. When that proved elusive, we continued our research commentary. In mid-June, we declared that time was nearly up for the company as its financial resources neared depletion. When the deal was announced on the morning of July 2, we saw it as a reprieve - as did the market, which sent shares up 59% in premarket trading.

Faltering Run

The post-partnership run was cut short by the company's own actions. A week after the partnership announcement, and mere days after its annual meeting, Adamis filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million. With no accompanying press release or call, the market reacted extremely negatively, assuming that the filing could mean a radical dilution.

Of course, just because it filed for $150 million did not mean it would offer anywhere near that number of shares in an offering. Cash was running low in the run-up to the partnership, so we anticipated a dilutive offering of limited scale. In the end, that is what happened, with Adamis pricing a $35 million offering at $3.00 a share.

But the damage was done. What little confidence in the management of CEO Dennis Carlo had remained after the partnership announcement appears to have evaporated with interest. Carlo appears to have a near-pathological distaste for investor communications, failing to host a conference call after the partnership was announced or to explain the commercialization strategy.

The ham-handed shelf registration and subsequent dilutive offering further dented confidence. Shares have failed to trade above $4.00 since the dilution, despite the announcement of a partnership that ought to have launched shares up far higher.

We can only conclude that it is management's incompetence - as well as apparent indifference toward shareholders - behind this behavior.

The Cost of Delay

The hits have kept coming. On August 16th, Teva (TEVA) received FDA approval for its generic versions of Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. Teva had been bogged down by FDA approval hurdles, but it appears that manufacturing concerns have now been assuaged - or overlooked in light of a continued EpiPen shortage. In any event, Teva will soon be selling generic EpiPens in direct competition with Mylan, which has enjoyed overwhelming market dominance for years.

Teva's FDA win has clearly shocked and horrified Adamis shareholders. A selloff started of the news and carried through into the next day's trading. Shares closed the week at $2.45 - down 28% from where it was trading before the Teva approval.

Adamis is now paying the price of delay. If it had secured a partner in the 3-to-6-month window it initially envisioned, Symjepi would already be on the shelves and being prescribed. Instead, Adamis and Sandoz have little in the way of a head-start on Teva.

Lack of management transparency, even after the partnership was secured, has done little to assuage fears. Sandoz demanded that the size of upfront payment and structure of milestone payments be kept confidential, so only the general terms are known. That lack of clarity has undoubtedly caused considerable worry among shareholders. Q3 financials will help clear up the upfront payment question, at least, but those cannot be expected until October. Until then, we are in the dark.

We also have no meaningful information on Sandoz's commercialization strategy. Symjepi did not receive a mention during Novartis' July earnings call, so it remains to be seen what the strategy is and how much Sandoz will be investing to make the commercial launch a success. Novartis enjoys the infrastructure, expertise, and muscle to compete with virtually any other pharmaceutical player. Teva entering the arena complicates matters a bit, but the eventual approval of its generic was undoubtedly anticipated and expected by Novartis.

What Next for Symjepi

Despite the delays, management failings, and new competitor, Adamis is far from a lost cause. Symjepi is a viable low-cost competitor that can carve out a lucrative niche from Mylan's near-monopoly just as Teva undoubtedly will. The market opportunity is substantial, as we pointed out in a December 2017 research note:

Even if the per-unit market size has been reduced by diminished price-gouging, it is still massive market overall. A reduction by a quarter would still see a total market size of $900 million. And the overall market is set to rise considerably over the next several years, with the global epinephrine auto-injector market projected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate of around 15% by 2021, driven principally by growing numbers of allergy cases.

In Adamis' Q2 earnings press release, Carlo offered this nugget of information regarding the Sandoz deal:

Recently, we have announced several significant achievements for our company. The Sandoz partnership for the commercialization and distribution of Symjepi™ in the U.S. will likely prove to be the most transformative for the Company. Under the agreement, Sandoz will take responsibility for sales and marketing. We believe the financial terms of the agreement could provide for a meaningful recurring revenue to Adamis.

We do know the general terms of the deal, which we discussed in a prior research note:

The deal is better than most analysts anticipated, including our own model. 50% of sales is huge for a small developmental biotech, especially when the deal is with a much larger pharmaceutical company. Oftentimes, these deals only include low-double-digit rewards for the developer, with the lion's share going to the bigger player that does all the marketing and sales work.

We continue to believe that the deal is more favorable than might have otherwise been expected. That is a good thing, considering that the competitive landscape may be somewhat more fraught than anticipated when Symjepi launches.

Furthermore, the low-dose Symjepi Jr. will face FDA approval next month. Given the facts that the adult dosage received approval, Sandoz is now behind the company, and there is a desperate need for epinephrine injectors for children; we expect approval to be little more than a formality.

With the school year about to commence, Sandoz and Adamis are probably going to miss the biggest prescribing window. Of course, accessing payer coverage and formularies, as well as building up prescriber awareness and buy-in, requires time.

Cheap or Just Trash?

On the negative side, there is the new threat of competitive pressure from Teva, which will look to take market share from Mylan in much the same way Sandoz will. Add to that the usual suspects of incompetent, and seemingly indifferent, management and abysmal communication. Together, it is not hard to see why investor confidence is so low. The Q2 earnings report certainly did little to inspire hope that Carlo & Co. will turn a new leaf and start acting like the managers of a public company, rather than self-dealing proprietors:

SG&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were approximately $6.4 million and $5.7 million, respectively. The increase was primarily due to adding personnel, increases in compensation and benefits expense, as well as, increases in the cost of maintaining licenses, registrations and intellectual property.

Adamis is in dire need of a change of leadership. Carlo and his cronies should be pushed out, by shareholder revolt if necessary. But unless a deep-pocketed activist makes a play, it will have to wait until the 2019 annual meeting before a showdown can happen. Shareholders with an interest in seeing Adamis run like a real business should begin to coordinate now in expectation of a fight.

All that being said, Adamis looks cheap. It would be a far more compelling buy if it had even halfway decent managers, but even with the current incompetents, it is pretty viciously undervalued. After the big drops over the past couple days, Adamis is now at fire-sale levels. It may take a while for the stock to pop back from its current dismal position, but we are looking at the stock after every conceivable piece of bad news has already hit.

Investor's Eye View

Financially, Adamis is looking fairly healthy. At the end of Q2, Adamis was down to $4.4 million in cash and equivalents after posting a quarterly net loss of $9.7 million. Net proceeds from the Q3 underwritten offering amounted to $37.6 million. That totals to $42 million, giving Adamis a little over four quarters of runway. We also know the company received an upfront payment from Sandoz, but this was probably not substantial given the terms of the deal providing Adamis a greater-than-expected share of earnings from Symjepi. Given the evident eagerness to bring Symjepi to market, we expect it will become an earning asset in the next six months, though it may take considerable time to scale and to be accepted for payer coverage.

Looking further down the line, we have the following goals for the remainder of 2018 as established by the company in its Q2 press release:

Commercial launch of Symjepi in the US (timing of launch and commercial strategy is under Sandoz's control).

FDA approval of lower dose Symjepi.

Announce ex-US strategy for Symjepi.

File an NDA for naloxone injection.

File an NDA for sublingual tadalafil (Cialis) tablet.

Commence Phase 3 studies for beclomethasone in asthmatics.

Grow net revenue of outsourcing facility (US Compounding) by 30% from 2017 levels.

There is a lot going on at Adamis that ought to be cause for considerable excitement. Several product candidates are making their way through the development and regulatory process even as Symjepi stands ready to become the company's first significant earning asset. Yet all is tainted by the presence of a poor management team. Management issues create execution risk, and financial risk from self-dealing behavior.

All told, Adamis looks dirt cheap thanks to dirt poor management and communication. Thankfully, the actual science at Adamis is competent and commercialization of Symjepi is in the hands of a serious player. The dilution action and entry of Teva make setting a new price target challenging. However, we feel it is worth revising our prior target downward somewhat to $8.50 a share. That could be revised upward if Sandoz executes expeditiously.

In the end, we see opportunity on the horizon for Adamis. It should succeed in spite of its leadership team.

