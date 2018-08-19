NuStar: Strong Growth Potential, But High Debt

NuStar also recently got some new contracts in Mexico that is causing the company to make some investments there as well.

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, pipeline and terminal operator NuStar Energy, L.P. (NS) gave a presentation at the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference. The usual practice with these presentations is for the company to give an overview of its current operations, its growth plans, and its value proposition to investors. In this regard, NuStar does not disappoint as the company provided all three of these things as part of its presentation. I generally recommend that investors review presentations like this for themselves as part of their due diligence and I will do the same here. I will, however, naturally provide a summary of the company's presentation below as well as add my own thoughts and analysis to the discussion.

NuStar is a mid-sized master limited partnership boasting a market cap of $2.96 billion at the current unit price. Its size allows it to have exposure to multiple resource basins and, in fact, the company's crude oil terminals and pipelines cover much of the central United States.

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

In total, NuStar boasts approximately 9.700 miles of pipeline capable of transporting up to 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day. The company also has the ability to store up to 97 million barrels of oil throughout its system. This system makes NuStar one of the few MLPs that is focused exclusively on the crude oil segment of the market, which could allow it to bring some diversification benefits to an investor's portfolio.

One of the nice things about pipelines and storage facilities is that their revenues and earnings are largely independent of energy prices. We can see that in this chart, which shows that NuStar's EBITDA has steadily climbed over the past ten years, regardless of economic or commodity price conditions:

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

The reason for this is contracts. Crude oil producers enter into multi-year contracts with the owners of pipelines and other infrastructure for the utilization of their capacity. Although energy producers, especially those operating in relatively high cost areas such as North American shale, may decrease production in response to declining energy prices, they are still required to pay for the pipeline capacity that they have reserved via these contracts. This results in much more stable cash flows for midstream providers than for upstream providers. Of course, the flipside to this is that upstream providers typically benefit more from high commodity prices than midstream providers do.

As I have discussed in a few recent articles, the Permian Basin has been seeing growing production over the past eighteen months as exploration and production companies respond to rising oil prices. Today, the Permian Basin by itself accounts for 55% of the nation's active oil rigs and produces more oil than all but six countries. The region's production is expected to grow even further, reaching 3.5 million bpd by the end of this year and 5 million bpd by 2020. There are even some estimates that have Permian production reaching 10 million bpd within ten years, which is actually more than any country in OPEC.

This surging production growth has led many midstream companies, including NuStar, to begin upgrading their infrastructure in the region.

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

As we can see here, the company has been actively improving its system in the region since last May and thus far has managed to grow its throughput at a faster rate than production has been growing in the Permian. This actually puts the company at a significant advantage to those companies that have only just now started to increase their capacity. NuStar can thus begin marketing this added capacity now and thus boost its earnings immediately. With that said though, the company is continuing to expand its system to provide additional midstream support to the companies drilling and producing in the region. Overall, NuStar should be able to double the system's EBITDA over the 2018 to 2020 period through this rolling upgrade program.

NuStar is one of the few pipeline companies that also has operations in Mexico. The company has recently secured new contracts for the use of its infrastructure in the area that has forced it to begin work on a massive build out to fulfill the needs of its customers:

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

As we can see, the purpose of this system is to supply refined products to terminals in Texas and Mexico as well as provide an easy way for Mexican producers to easily get their products to the major transportation hubs in Corpus Christi. While the expansion of its existing infrastructure in the area will not be cheap, the fact that NuStar has already secured contracts for the use of the new capacity is encouraging as it effectively guarantees that the company will generate a positive return on the money that it is investing to upgrade the system. This is always a good thing.

As you might have guessed, the majority of the company's capital expenditures this year will be for the expansion of its Permian crude system and its Mexican system:

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

As we can see here, NuStar expects to have total capital expenditures of $360 to $390 million in 2018. Of this spending, a total of $240 million is for the two expansion projects that were presented above. When we consider the cash flow growth that those two projects should provide to the company going forward, we see that this is likely to be money well spent.

It is a fortunate thing that the company is likely to be able to deliver strong growth over the next two years as NuStar has a significant amount of debt coming due in 2020, although it does not have any prior to that time:

Source: NuStar Energy, L.P.

As shown, NuStar has approximately $1.5 billion in debt maturing in 2020. However, just over $1 billion of it is due to a revolving line of credit, which may be easier for the company to deal with than if it had to roll over maturing notes. In particular, it may be able to direct some of its incremental cash flow from the already discussed growth projects into paying down some of this debt. The company currently has a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7, which is much higher than several of its peers, such as Summit Midstream (SMLP), and also higher than I would like to see in a potential investment. It thus would be nice to see the company pay this down as its growth projects begin to pay off.

In conclusion, NuStar Energy looks rather well positioned to prosper off of the growing domestic oil industry. As one of the few exclusively oil-based midstream providers, the company offers exposure to this while having minimal direct exposure to oil prices. However, the company is carrying a significant amount of debt with a large tranche coming due in 2020 so this poses a very real risk that investors should consider prior to making an investment in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.