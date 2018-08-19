Home Depot Still Going Strong

The company's outlook is bright, but we still believe the housing market is cyclical, and that the market may be ignoring the inevitable next downturn.

Home Depot has proven us wrong time and time again. We've been behind the stock price with our valuation for as long as we can remember.

By The Valuentum Team

For those that know us, you know that we like to look at stocks as though they are pieces of a business. As with the investing greats Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, we think each share of stock has something called intrinsic value. What we do each and every day is to strive to calculate what we think is an appropriate estimate of a company's intrinsic value because we want to have a reasonable basis to derive what an investor might be willing to pay for shares. We've had a lot success with intrinsic-value investing during the past several years, and we think it is helpful for readers to know that our primary efforts in equity analysis are dedicated to getting our estimates of a company's fair value range as "correct" as possible. Here's the basic construct of the enterprise discounted cash flow model that we use to value roughly 1,000 companies on a systematic basis.

Image Source: How Well Do Enterprise-Cash-Flow-Derived Fair Value Estimates Predict Future Stock Prices? - And Thoughts on Behavioral Valuation (pdf)

When it comes to Home Depot (HD), we're looking at the company's business fundamentals and competitive advantages, but most importantly, how those business fundamentals and competitive advantages translate into future free cash flows and an estimate of intrinsic value. We spend almost all of our time thinking through the company's fundamentals and how they impact the upside and downside cases of intrinsic value estimation.

Since future free cash flows can only be estimated, we assign each company a fair value range, which helps inform the reader when the odds may best be in their favor to consider an investment opportunity. At the moment, we value Home Depot at ~$169 per share, so with shares approaching the $200 mark, we'd say the market is getting a bit ahead of itself. You can see the breakdown of our summary assumptions in the table below. In short, we think Home Depot's stock is building in some pretty aggressive assumptions.

Image Source: Valuentum

Home Depot At A Glance

• Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn/garden products. Its stores average ~104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with ~24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

• Home Depot's financial performance depends in part on the stability of the housing, residential construction and home improvement markets, which have been resilient of late. However, these markets can and do experience wild swings over the course of a full economic cycle.

• Home Depot has an interesting growth strategy. Canada and Mexico are core pieces in this strategy, where it is the #1 home improvement retailer. As of the end of fiscal 2017 (ended January 2018) ~13% of the firm's total stores were in Canada or Mexico. The strategy also involves saying no to international expansion into new geographies and large acquisitions to 'buy' sales. The company is targeting $120 billion in revenue by 2020.

Image Source: Home Depot

• Home Depot serves three primary customer groups: Do-It-Yourself customers, Do-It-For-Me customers, and Professionals (tradesmen). Home Depot plans to focus more on its Professionals, where average tickets are substantially larger. Providing recurring MRO needs is among its core initiatives in this area.

• Home Depot's impressive financial performance of late, specifically its strong free cash flow generation, has allowed it to raise its dividend in a big way. Management is targeting revenue of ~$120 billion, an operating margin of ~15.0%, and ROIC of 40%+ in fiscal 2020.

Image shown: We've been behind Home Depot's stock price with our valuation for as long as we can remember.

• We've been behind Home Depot's story as we continue to build in the next recession in our discounted cash flow modeling framework that we ultimately think will happen. It is feasible that we may still be conservative with our forecasts in arriving at our point fair value estimate as we have time and time before (see image above).

• The most recent read on the health of Home Depot's fundamentals is quite good. Comparable store sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 came in at 8%+, with the pace in the US slightly stronger than that mark. During its fiscal second-quarter release, Home Depot updated its guidance:

"...the Company updated its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance and now expects sales will be up approximately 7.0 percent including the 53rd week, with comp sales growth of approximately 5.3 percent for the comparable 52-week period. The Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and now expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 29.2 percent from fiscal 2017 to $9.42. The Company's diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes $6 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2018."

• Home Depot raised its target payout ratio to 55% of prior-year diluted earnings per share from is previous goal of 50%, and its Dividend Cushion ratio remains above parity. Here's more of what we say about the company's dividend in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Home Depot's performance over the past several years has been nothing short of impressive, and the home improvement market is anticipated to remain strong in the near term. As a result, comparable store sales growth in the mid-single digits and ongoing margin expansion are expected to drive earnings per share growth of roughly 28% in the company's fiscal 2018. The firm's free cash flow generation is the basis of its dividend strength, as it has been more than enough (averaging over $8.7 billion from fiscal 2015-2017) to cover annual run rate cash dividend obligations of ~$4.2 billion as of fiscal 2017. Free cash flow has been trending in the right direction of late (up to ~$10.1 billion in fiscal 2017 from ~$6.8 billion in fiscal 2014) as well. Potential Weaknesses Home Depot's large net debt position (~$23.4 billion as of the end of fiscal 2017 inclusive of short term debt) weighs on its Dividend Cushion. Share repurchases, which we find a poor use of capital given the lack of valuation opportunity we see in shares, have eaten up ~$21.9 billion in the past three fiscal years (2015-2017) in capital that could have been used to boost the dividend or shore up the balance sheet. The home improvement market cannot continue the pace it is on forever, and when it does weaken, Home Depot's free cash flow could come under pressure, the impact of which will only be compounded by its sizable net debt position. We see no reason to doubt the firm's dividend health in the foreseeable future, however.

Conclusion

Home Depot's equity could be trading at or near peak earnings and the market may be placing a multiple on those near-peak earnings at the high end of a reasonable range, but we've been wrong about Home Depot time and time again. With shares still at the high end of our fair value estimate range (as shown in the image above), we still just can't get behind them in a big way. We'll stay on the sidelines, but Home Depot has been a great stock, and we've missed this one.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.