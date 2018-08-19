Buy AMC Entertainment Holdings, The Movie Industry Is Not Dead

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is breaking out higher as its fundamental operations improve. The movie industry is actually producing record results, as opposed to what many casual observes believe. AMC is investing in the right areas, while looking to improve its balance sheet. Its valuation multiple has contracted in recent years, while its share price looks to be gaining upward momentum. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamental growth fuels share price gains.

Revenue & EPS

In the most recent quarter, AMC produced record results, largely due to the magnitude of its 20% increase in total revenues and an 80.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA. The basis of its success revolves around continued innovation in the design of its marketing programs and the theatrical experience they offer to its guests.

The domestic industry box office has been a source of strength in recent quarters. Movie after movie has shattered attendance and revenue records this year, with all-time overall monthly domestic industry box office revenue records being set in 5 different months out of the past 10. Q2 domestic industry box office revenue was up 22.7%, making it the biggest quarter ever in the more than 100-year history of cinema.

This success comes as many analysts predicted the demise of the movie business or of AMC, valuing its business at trough multiples. While challenges and competition have arisen in recent years, PVOD did not happen as was expected, potentially allowing for a revaluation higher of AMC as its results improve in coming years.

Breaking down its results geographically, it was a strong quarter domestically. AMC outperformed the industry, growing domestic attendance per screen by 21.1% and growing domestic admissions revenue as a circuit by 22.9%. More importantly, attendance per screen outperformed the industry by nearly 600 basis points and admissions revenue per screen outperformed the industry by nearly 300 basis points. Contributing to its outperformance was its PLF results. AMC is the largest operator of premium large format screens in the United States and aims to significantly increase those screen counts in the years ahead.

Pricing structures that AMC has deployed over the last several quarters appear to be working well charging more in the peaks, while adjusting pricing down during low traffic times. AMC should continue to see more revenue contribution coming from attendance gains as their pricing strategies continue to evolve.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Although the company’s revenue has picked up in recent years, margin pressure and increasing expenditure have weighed on its bottom-line growth. This has begun to reverse in recent quarters, as management’s efficiency strategies have started paying off, leading to increasing EPS.

CAPEX & Enhancements

As far as CAPEX and enhancements are concerned, AMC continues to invest in its theaters, making them more appealing to consumers, while growing its footprint by adding new theaters as well. AMC is beginning to realize strong financial returns on its invested CapEx in the process. The company is on pace to renovate roughly 44 theaters and open 16 new theaters worldwide in 2018. The vast majority of these 60 theaters will feature its signature recliner seats.

Domestically as of the end of 2017, AMC had 247 theaters equipped with recliner seating representing approximately 38% of the domestic circuit. Management expects to have more than 275 domestic theaters renovated with recliners by the end of 2018. Many of these domestic renovations will occur within its acquired Carmike circuit, where there looks to be considerable low-hanging fruit.

Loyalty Program

Its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, is now up to 15.8 million member households, giving the company historic movie-buying habit information on more than 40 million Americans. AMC emails and texts Stubs members more than 1.3 billion times annually to promote movie going at AMC.

The consumer response to its new A-List, a program offering three movies per week for $19.95 per month, has also been strong. Even though AMC launched at more than double the prices of three different competitors, in just the first five weeks of enrollments, the company crossed the 175,000 mark of paid members. The price point at which the program was pegged is designed to be profitable for its studio partners as well as profitable for AMC.

Balance Sheet

In recent years, AMC’s balance sheet has greatly improved. Below is a chart of the company’s Debt to EBITDA, EBIT to Interest Expense, as well as its net debt issuance. A combination of debt reduction and improved growth metrics are aiding these metrics. Its leverage ratio of Debt to EBITDA has fallen significantly over the last two years. This has coincided with an increase in its interest coverage ratio. Finally, management has made strong push to reduce its net debt issuance levels, pushing the metric into negative territory. Overall, while the company’s top-line improves, management is actively working to improve the health of its balance sheet.

Valuation Multiple

As was stated above, the market has revalued AMC significantly lower in recent years, making it attractively valued in the current market environment. Its competitors have been listed as Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) and Eros International PLC (EROS). The valuation multiple of choice is the Enterprise Value to EBITDA metric, taking into account the company’s debt and equity values to reduce the effects of leverage. As AMC’s operations have grown in recent years, while its share price continues to trade at distressed levels, its valuation multiple has become very attractive in the sector. If AMC can continue to improve its operations, its multiple should begin to expand, rather than contract, in coming quarters.

Price Action

AMC’s share price looks to be reversing higher after getting cut in half over the last year. It has steadily made higher highs, and lower lows on improved fundamental results in recent months. The $18 level had acted as strong resistance in 2018, but investors pushed the stock above such levels in recent weeks. I am buying stock at these levels with a stop-loss at $15.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

AMC is in the middle of a strong turnaround, but remains at the will of the broader economy. Should the U.S. enter a recession in coming quarters, its operations and share price could trend lower. As far as what the company can control, it is excelling in a strong period for the movie industry. AMC is holding competition at bay, expanding its operations. Its valuation metrics have declined significantly in recent quarters, while its balance sheet is greatly improved. I am buying stock in this company as investor sentiment picks up alongside healthier fundamental operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.