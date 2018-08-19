Nordstrom Inc: Proving That Retail Is Not A Dumb Buy

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) is breaking out higher on stronger operational results in recent quarters. Management continues to invest in areas of growth, which are gaining traction among consumers. Additionally, its balance sheet is improving, while its valuation multiple has contracted to attractive levels. I am buying stock in this name as investor optimism picks up alongside fundamental improvements.

Revenue & EPS

JWN is experiencing improved growth, as well as focusing on digital innovation. Its Q2 comp sales increased 4% driven by growth across both full price and off price brands, an area where its has differentiated itself among its competitors. JWN also saw robust digital sales growth for the quarter, reflecting its marketing presence. Digital sales grew 23% for the quarter, up 300 basis points from a year ago, accounting for 34% of its sales. In full price, JWN had a comp increase of 4.1% for the quarter.

The company is delivering 25% plus sales gains in its digital business, specifically Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook. Based on comments made during its investor day, when customers engage with JWN across stores and online, on average they spend 5x more and profitability per customer doubles. This is guiding its marketing efforts, with its focus on top markets, where they have been combining the scale of its national infrastructure with its local assets of people, product, and place to drive increased customer engagement and gain market share.

Turning to its capital allocation, management is maintaining a balanced approach between reinvesting in its business and returning cash to shareholders. They have focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating, which will be discussed in greater detail later.

Its Q4 EBIT margin is planned to leverage on higher sales volume and reflects a favorable comparison of $16 million from a one-time employee investment associated with last year’s tax reform. Its drivers of EBIT margin improvement include continued strength in its product margins, scaling of generational investments, as well as leveraging its digital capabilities.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Its top-line growth has been very steady since the financial crisis, signaling demand remains strong. Its off-brand sales are major driver for the company, and continue to lead customers to its physical store locations, as opposed to simply searching online for their retail needs. A number of investments in its digital operations, as well as store innovations weighed on its margins in recent years, but EPS looks to again be picking up. The company is profitable on a per share basis, with this trend looking to continue as both its online and in-store operational improvements continue to gain traction.

Balance Sheet

In recent years, management has made it a priority to improve the company’s balance sheet. Below is a chart of the company’s Debt to EBITDA, net debt issuance, as well as EBIT to interest expense. As its operations have improved since the financial crisis, its leverage has similarly been cut in half. Some of this improvement is attributable to the company’s outright reduction of debt, with negative debt issuance on average since 2013. Lastly, the company’s interest coverage ratio remains strong as its operations strengthen, while its outstanding debt levels decline. Overall, its balance sheet looks healthy and continuing to improve, allowing management to return free cash flow to shareholders.

Valuation Metric

As the company’s fundamental operations improve and its share price has been relatively flat, its valuation multiple has become more attractive over the last few years. JWN’s peer group is defined as Macy's Inc (M) and JC Penney Co Inc (JCP). The valuation metric of choice is Enterprise Value to EBITDA, reducing the effects of leverage on its valuation. As JWN’s fundamental operations continue to improve, the company should begin to experience multiple expansion, as opposed to the contraction seen in recent years. This will likely lead its share price higher.

Price Action

With regards to the price action of its stock, JWN looks to be forming a bottoming pattern, with gaining upside momentum. Its share price has been relatively flat since 2016, with a long base pattern forming between $40-60. Strong earnings results last week pushed its share price to the top-end of its range, with momentum leading to further gains in coming months should its fundamental operations continue to show progress.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

JWN is breaking out higher, with its operations further improving. The company is at the will of a potential U.S. recession that could cut off its current operational momentum and share price gains. What it can control however, it is showing progress and performing well. The company looks to be investing in the right areas, gaining traction with consumers. It is improving its balance sheet, while trading at more attractive valuation multiples. I am buying stock in this name as its share price experiences upward momentum on strong operational results.

