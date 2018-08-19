Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Fasinumab Positive, Teva And Sun Gets FDA Approval

Stocks in News: REGN, TEVA

Regeneron and Teva's fasinumab shows positive effect in late-stage osteoarthritis study

Discussion: Development partners Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) reported topline results of a Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial was evaluating fasinumab in patients with chronic pain from osteoarthritis of the knee or hip. This is a smaller sub-set involving 3565 patients out of the larger planned trial that involves upto 7000 patients. The main study has a time frame of baseline to 72nd week an during this period the incidence of severe destructive arthropathy (‘DA) will be the primary safety endpoint.

The sub-study had a 16 week timeline. During this period, primary efficacy endpoint for sub-study was based on the change from baseline to week 16 in the Western Ontario and McMaster Osteoarthritis Index (‘WOMAC) pain subscale score. The su-study has a co-primary efficacy endpoint based on the change from baseline to week 16 in the WOMAC physical function subscale score.

Apart from fasinumab, REGN has an extensive advanced pipeline with five more drugs in pivotal Phase 3 trials. They also represent diverse program areas like Hypercholesterolemia, Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (‘NPDR), Non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC) and cervical cancer. Apart from these advanced candidates the company has more than 10 candidates in various Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial stages.

The company is developing three broad technology platforms called VELOCISUITE, Trap and Cell Productions. VELOCISUITE platform has six different applications in diverse genetic research areas like manipulation of mouse DNA, production of monoclonal antibodies (‘MAB) and human T-cell receptors. Based on the novel insights into basic receptor action mechanisms the company claims to have “developed a general approach to create high-affinity blockers for many different types of signaling molecules”. Cell production technology platform includes three different units: EESYR®, FASTR® and NICE®. According to company sources, “technologies and services significantly increase protein production yields in cell-line development for ... research and clinical programs.” Last closing share price at $374.26 is just below the 52-wk median of the range $281-89-$505.49. The share price is steadily rising from its early May bottom and this positive news continues to push it further north, even if news-specific tailwind is presently rather marginal.

FDA approves Teva's generic EpiPen; shares +5.7%

Discussion: FDA approved generic versions of Teva Pharmaceutical’s (TEVA) EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. This is expected to bring the price of the drug down to a much lower affordable range. Epinephrine auto-injectors like EpiPen are often criticized for their steep price. Price of Mylan’s epinephrine auto-injector shots have gone up from $57 in 2007 to $300 in recent times. Subsequently the company has introduced a generic at $300 for a two-pack. Teva’s move can be seen in line with this trend.

Epinephrine is the isolate medication of adrenaline hormone. It was first isolated by Jokichi Takamine in 1901. Number of conditions like anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, and superficial bleeding require treatment with epinephrine. Auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes that allow self-administrated injection of a drug in a measured dose. The first epinephrine auto-injectors are reported to be first marketed in the 1980s. These are most useful for carrying in person as a curative measure against an anaphylactic reaction.

Anaphylaxis is severe, potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity reaction. Even if upto 5% of the U.S. population is reported to have anaphylaxis reaction at some point in their life, “fatal anaphylaxis constitutes less than 1% of total mortality risk”. There is marginal increase in number of hospital admissions in anaphylaxis, but such increase is reportedly most seen in fatal drug responses. However, according to a 2017 article “rates of fatal anaphylaxis to venom and food are stable”.

In Other News:

FDA OKs Sun Pharma's Cequa for dry eye disease

Sun Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:SMPQY)) CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% is now FDA approved to increase tear production in patients with dry eye disease (keratoconjunctivitis sicca).

Wave Life receives US Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for WVE-210201

Wave Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:WVE) WVE-210201is granted both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (‘DMD). Previously, in July 2018 the European Commission granted orphan drug designation for WVE-210201.

Biohaven's BHV-0223 shows encouraging action in social anxiety disorder

Biohaven Pharma (NYSE:BHVN) reports positive results on investigator-initiated study of glutamate modulator BHV-0223 (riluzole) in people with social anxiety disorder and public speaking anxiety. Among the 21 patients of the study at Yale University, those who were administered BHV-0223 experienced 8.3 points reduction in anxiety. There were no report of safety and tolerance. Based on these preliminary results, the company plans to development of its glutamate modulating platform to include generalized anxiety disorder.

AgeX Therapeutics acquires technology to regulate immune tolerance

BioTime’s (NYSEMKT:BTX) subsidiary AgeX Therapeutics acquired certain patents and patent applications from Escape Therapeutics primarily related to the use of the HLA-G gene to suppress rejection of transplanted cells and tissues. The company plans to integrate the patent into its existing platform to produce regenerative medicine.

Dosing underway in Inovio study of triplet therapy in bladder cancer; shares up 4% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) announced dosing of the first patient in Phase ½ trial of INO-5401 + INO-9012 + Roche's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with advanced/metastatic bladder cancer. Expected primary completion date is March 202 with an enrollment target of 85 patients.

Trovagene up 4% premarket on advancement of onvansertib study in AML

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) announced completion of the second dosing cohort (three patients) in its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib in acute myeloid leukemia (‘AML) patients. Till now the drug has no history of intolerance or dose-limiting toxicities.

FDA OKs Eisai's Lenvima for first line liver cancer

FDA approved Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and commercialization partner Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) LENVIMA (lenvatinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Correvio Pharma up 9% on positive Brinavess data, reimbursement in Belgium

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) announced real-world data in Belgium that showed 85.4% of all treated patients with Brinavess (vernakalant hydrochloride, IV) for atrial fibrillation needed less hospitalization.

Iovance updates on TIL collaborations

Iovance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced that first patient has been dosed with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (‘TIL) LN-145 in a Phase 2 study of patients with soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. There will be another study to assess TIL combined with urelumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) CD137-targeting monoclonal antibody, as a co-stimulatory agent.

Editas closer to start of clinical development of gene therapy for LCA10, IND in October

Editas Medicine (EDITP) announced completion of the NIH protocol registration process for gene therapy candidate EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 (LCA10). A public meeting was determined unnecessary by the Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee (‘RAC). In an earlier statement FDA and NIH stated their goal to remove unnecessary oversight of gene therapy development. NIH Ad Com’s decision can be seen to be in line with this earlier statement.

White House proposing cuts in opioid production

The Trump administration proposed production cuts in the most abused opioid compounds by 10% next year. The compounds include oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl. The proposed reductions are in line with the President's goal to trim opioid prescriptions by 1/3 within the next three years. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration further proposes production cuts of 7-15% in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.