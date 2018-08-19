Spanish Banks: Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat

We like mushrooms but Spanish banks look like poisonous ones.

There are headwinds coming from all sides: North (ECB, Germany), West (Latin America), East (Italy) and South (Spain itself).

Spanish banks are in trouble and it's not (only) because of Turkey.

Background

In a recent article I've touched upon the possible effects on Spanish banks coming out of the monetary-liquidity crisis in Turkey (TUR). The two immediate suspects are BBVA (BBVA) and Banco Santander (SAN).

This article has brought more anger and frustration than usual. So much so that many comments were removed by the moderation team (Which is a pity as out-of-line posters' true self deserve to remain public).

Low-rude language aside, I do wish to emphasize few important professional aspects that may have been left unattended.

In this article we are going to show that there are plenty of reasons, aside of Turkey, why while JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has added 138.1% to its share price since 5/6/2008, SAN and BBVA has lost 77.3% and 74.3% respectively.

JPM data by YCharts

1. Latin America

Turkey is just the icing in the (problematic) cake. As I wrote last month, Latin America (EWZ, EWW, ILF) - accounting for no less than 46% of the revenues of the two largest Spanish banks - is a much bigger problem!

2. Italy

While Turkey and the Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM) have concentrated most of the attention in recent days, the tension in Europe continues to prevail, and not only because of European banks (EUFN) large exposure to the emerging markets, but mainly/also because of the proximity to the end of the ECB's acquisition program that is expected to reveal the pyramid built in the European market in recent years.

In the background of the recent surge in yields of Italian (EWI) bonds and the widening spreads against German (EWG) Bunds, the economics spokesman of Italy’s ruling (together with the co-ruling 5-Star Movement) Northern League party, Claudio Borghi, demands the ECB to set guarantees that the spreads between Italian bonds' yields and German Bunds won't widen further. If not, so he claims (warns?), the euro bloc will fall apart.

The situation can’t be resolved and it is going to explode. Either the ECB offers a guarantee or the euro will be dismantled

Italy's unusual requirement should not come as a surprise. When the ECB - de-facto the sole purchaser of Italian debt - is reducing the pace and level of debt purchases in the open market, yields of Italian bonds have no other choice but to move up. It's a one way/direction ticket. Putting it differently, Italy is now demanding a continuation of the procurement program (it got used to appreciate and love...) or (threatening that) the eurozone will be dismantled.

Italian bonds versus the rate of the ECB's purchases: The market simply can't cope efficiently without the continued purchases of the central bank.

Bear in mind that the Italian largest bank, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY), isn't the only one facing problems.

Remember: A cheap price isn't necessarily an indication for an attractive value!; sometimes it's exactly the opposite.

3. ECB

Let me say it loud and clear: European markets can't operate without the "big brother" watching and constantly supporting them! This is is happening for years and the result is that in many markets, and across many assets, the ECB is the largest - and sometimes the only - buyer.

The ECB is the most active market maker on the planet. Take such a sizeable player off the market and you've got yourself an almost guaranteed recipe for chaos and a potential crisis that will swept all types of financial assets and capital markets.

The ECB's balance sheet: The red arrow represent the point in time where the ECB started purchasing corporate bonds in the open market, a move that has fueled a massive run up for equity markets (all across Europe) ever since

4. Germany

In case you haven't noticed, the German DAX leading index is on the verge of breaking a two-year trend.

The ECB corporate sector purchase program was announced in March 2016 and began operating in June 2016. Unsurprisingly, this plan has had a tremendous positive effects on the markets, particularly on the German DAX, ever since.

Earlier this week, the DAX was close to breaking the rising trend line that started in 2016. Nonetheless, an "invisible hand" reached out and managed to prevent a technical break that would put the index in an uncharted territory. Who is responsible for lending a helping hand? Your guess is as good as mine - and it's not that hard to point that out. The most obvious hint could be gathered from the foreign exchange ("FX") market, where the Euro currency went down sharply against most of the world currencies.

A weaker currency is something the German economy - the largest exporter in Europe - really likes. Really, really like. So if you assist/intervene in one place (FX market) you know you can get the desired outcome in another place (German equity market). That, of course, only if you wish to...

The German DAX Index in recent years: close to breaking the rising trend line of the last two years. The announcement dates and the actual start of Draghi's shopping plan are marked.

Over the past two years, the ECB created a "zombie economy" that is entirely dependent on the massive-continued flow of cheap money, from and thanks to the central bank. The European zombie economy has ballooned in recent years, but it can still continue to swell if the central bank continues to inject money into the market. The Fed's firm tightening policy puts Europe in a difficult dilemma: Should the ECB continues to support the market, the Euro may end up like the Turkish lira.

5. Spain

The ECB itself has admitted that several "European banks" are too exposed to losses from the housing market.

The expansionary-loosening monetary policy of the central bank in recent years has also injected a large amount of capital into the European housing market. Anyone who paid close attention to financial statements of Spanish banks could have easily identified the "housing party" that kept going on.

As the end date of the European Central Bank's (ECB) purchase plan approaches, the pressure in the European market continues to climb. The ultra-expansionary policy adopted by the central bank in recent years has created a credit bubble (in both sovereign and corporate credit markets), but also a real estate bubble in most European countries.

Few days ago, the ECB has issued a warning that a number of EU banks are exposed to large losses as a result of housing loans.

The ECB did not publish the names of the exposed banks, but one can easily assume that Spanish banks are again at center stage.

Get this: BBVA, the second largest bank in Spain (EWP), announced last March that it would finance 100% of new purchased apartments. Yep, 100%. Everything is on the house.

The surge in the Spanish housing market received government support already last year, when the Spanish government poured billions in order to assist young people/couple (getting approved for) taking mortgages. Couples under the age of 35, earning less than €1,600 a month, were eligible for a grant of up to €10,800 for the purchase of their new apartment.

See the yellow and blue lines below? They are low in absolute terms but as high as they were before the subprime crisis.

In addition, they don't yet include data for Q3 in which they are expected to rise further; at least up until last week.

Bottom Line

Although BBVA made it to the headlines last week due to its exposure to Turkey (the bank owns about half of Garanti Bank, the third largest bank in Turkey), there are many additional- burning problems it's exposed to.

As long as the "cheap money" from the ECB kept flowing over the past two years, the irresponsible-ongoing credit party of the bank could go on uninterrupted. However, now, when the ECB is about to end the massive support it provided European markets with - the problems arise like mushrooms after the rain.

The thing is that there are tasty, nice looking, mushrooms and there are also poisonous, ugly, ones.

BBVA, as the below chart clearly suggests, is mostly dealing with the latter.

BBVA data by YCharts

Down 35.4% from its peak in last January may seem to many like a bargain. We will continue to treat it like the type of mushroom we believe it is - and fear from.

As for SAN, things are not looking any better. The stock price is down 36% from its peak and actually just broke to a new multi-year low

SAN data by YCharts

Our advice?

1. Remain on Alert! Don't get caught unprepared.

2. Identify Risks!... and opportunities.

3. Play Safer! Shift money to defensive sectors.

4. Go West! Focus on the US market.

5. Reduce exposure to Europe, especially to Spanish and Italian banks!

