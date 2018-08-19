Retail Woes Weigh On L Brands

On August 22nd, 2018, after the market closes, L Brands (LB) will report their second-quarter earnings for the year. Shares of LB have been trading much lower since the beginning of the year, falling from just over $60 to around $31. The extremely bearish trend in trading of the apparel brand company might have slowed to find a bottom near $30, but it will take a bullish impetus to spark a reversal. A solid earnings report this quarter could be the force to move the stock in a positive direction, but LB’s management has a lot of points to make in that release.

From Finviz

LB’s bottom line results haven’t been too far from expectations over the past year. In its strongest seasonal fourth quarter, the company has beaten expectations 3 times over the past 3 years with positive year-over-year growth rates each earnings report. This most recent fourth quarter, LB also beat on revenue by $100 million after growing sales be just over 7 percent. This followed three straight quarters of disappointing numbers on the top line as revenue growth trended negative in that period. In that same period, LB’s shares saw their steep decline. Two consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth could be enough to counter negative sentiment.

It has been no secret that with the growth in online shopping, traditional retail stocks have struggled to perform. In 2017, LB and the retail industry (as represented by the retail exchange-traded fund XRT) underperformed the market and ended negative for the year. The underperformance was caused by a shift in how consumers shopped as indicated by Wolf Richter’s article showing how department store sales are shrinking in the face of steep e-commerce sales growth. LB felt the full force of this trend as their brands were sold specifically in department stores with light e-commerce action. This caused LB’s decline to be extended into 2018 despite the fact that XRT saw a rebound.

LB’s store count and sales efficiency tell the story. In 2016, LB added 69 operational stores to its portfolio, including 13 new Victoria's Secret stores and 17 new Bath & Body Works stores in the US alone. In 2017, only 1 operational store was added, with 1 Victoria's Secret store closed and only 1 Bath & Body Works store opened in US market. This is because averages sales per store has fallen for its biggest brand Victoria's Secret. In 2017, average sales per Victoria's Secret store fell 5 percent from $5.3 million to $5.0 million. The trend is forcing LB’s management to come to terms with a new strategy for accelerating growth, and that strategy is what will drive investors’ trading in response to the upcoming earnings report.

In the conference call, management mentioned the UK and China in their plans to move forward with their business model. In fact, it was even mentioned that China “will be a significant market.” The international segment saw sales grow by 19 percent in 2017, as LB opened 6 new stores in the UK and 7 new stores in China. This compares to LB adding just 1 store in North America. Based on these numbers, it appears that 2017 was the start of an aggressive plan to shift growth from its domestic market to abroad. On average, the stores brought in $6.1 million of sale per store which was significantly higher than its North American counterparts, but the sales boost came at a cost. Operating margin for the international segment fell from 9.4 percent to just 1.0 percent.

LB’s strategy to increase sales growth and drive higher profitability in 2018 include, “launching new and innovative products, continuing to invest in our fleet, with the ongoing remodel strategy that continues to deliver solid results, and investing in our customer experience,” according to the conference call. Increasing these efforts will cost more and make profitability even more difficult. Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works both saw margins fall by at least 250 basis points in 2017. On top of that, LB is also planning a $100 increase in spending on wages which management is expecting to increase productivity. In a traditional growth scenario, these spending trends are typically beneficial, but LB is experiencing a paradigm shift in its industry that cannot be left unaddressed.

LB’s upcoming quarterly earnings will be about guidance as much as it is about earnings and sales growth. In the previous earnings, Q4 and full-year numbers came in above estimates, but the stock still fell 7.5 percent as management lowered Q1 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 from analyst estimates of $0.31. Because there are not many upsides to consider, guidance is most likely going to come in soft, especially with the surprise effects of lower tax rates fading. Investors should be wary to hold this stock through earnings, but if guidance is optimistic, it might spark a rebound because the share price has fallen so low.

