Why I Decided To Go Long This Swiss Company

Nestlé SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) is one of the most stable stocks in the consumer staples industry.

Over the past ten years, the stock has shown a highly stable, cumulative growth of 84%.

Moreover, growth has been accelerating quite rapidly this year as evidenced by the company’s half-year results for 2018. Earnings per share is up by 9.2% on a constant currency basis, along with free cash flow up by 52% to CHF 2.9 billion, from 1.9 billion in the previous year.

Earnings growth in general was a significant improvement on that of 2017, with EPS growing by 4.7% in constant currency at the time, along with working capital development having led to a 16% reduction in free cash flow.

While the U.S. tax reforms have partially explained the subsequent growth in earnings and free cash flow, the improvement in working capital was a big factor in pushing free cash flow conversion higher.

Additionally, Nestle’s growth has been particularly impressive considering the strength of the Swiss franc as well as rising commodity costs. This has been in part due to restructuring of Nestle’s business through relocating information technology jobs from Switzerland to cheaper hubs such as Spain, along with closing Nestlé’s Kenya base which has suffered from overly high maintenance costs. The sale of Nestlé’s U.S. confectionary business to Ferrero in a deal with US $2.8 billion will have also had a significantly positive effect on free cash flow, with the transaction having been completed in April of this year.

Moreover, Nestlé continues to pay an attractive dividend yield of 2.97% at the time of writing. Granted, there are certain reservations I have in this regard, namely:

1) dividend growth since the beginning of the decade has been quite low cumulatively

2) Nestlé’s payout ratio has been above 60% for some time

That said, Nestlé has manged to bring down its payout ratio significantly in the past four years:

Additionally, with the growth we have been seeing in free cash flow as a result of restructuring efforts, it is quite possible that we could see the payout ratio decrease from here along with a concurrent rise in dividends paid.

With Nestlé having seen growth for its infant nutrition offerings, the milk powder segment in particular is set for significant growth due to high rate of adoption as a milk substitute, a trend that is expected to continue until 2025, with Asia in particular leading this trend. In this regard, Nestlé’s exposure to this market means it is well positioned to capitalise on growth here.

My general view on Nestlé is that while a bloated cost base has prohibited growth in recent years, restructuring efforts are now starting to pay off significantly, and I expect this to lead to growth in both dividends and capital appreciation going forward.

