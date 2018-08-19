Cardlytics: Hitting The Brakes

Despite having performed well since its February IPO, I remain skeptical on Cardlytics (CDLX), the software company that provides "purchase intelligence" marketing solutions to financial institutions. Cardlytics certainly offers a unique product, but from a financial perspective, the company doesn't look so hot - top-line growth decelerated to the single digits this quarter, amid a rising of costs and a ballooning of losses. In my view, Cardlytics looks like one of those small-cap experiments that isn't going to last longer term in the market.

Cardlytics went public about six months ago at $13 per shares. Since then - and especially recently during the summer months - shares have performed quite well, rising about 50% from the original IPO price:

CDLX data by YCharts

Even with the rapid rise, Cardlytics is still very much a small-cap company. The company currently has as market cap of $439 million, making it one of the smallest companies in the SaaS industry. But just because it's small, does that make Cardlytics a worthwhile investment?

Expensive relative to adjusted contribution

At first glance, Cardlytics appears cheap from a valuation perspective. After netting out the $70.5 million of cash and restricted cash on Cardlytics' balance sheet, and adding back $47.5 million of debt, the company's enterprise value is just $416 million. Against the company's refreshed FY18 guidance of $153-$156 million, that's a valuation multiple of just 2.69x EV/FY18 revenues:

Figure 1. Cardlytics guidance update

Source: Cardlytics investor relations

But therein lies one of the biggest reasons I'm skeptical on Cardlytics - its top-line revenues doesn't fully accrue to the company; in fact, Cardlytics pays out the majority of its revenues to banks. This makes sense, as it's really the banks' platforms and the banks' customers that are hosting the ads and generating the purchases that accrue as fees to Cardlytics. Cardlytics' software really only helps banks and marketers use credit card purchasing history to target which customers to show ads to, but it's still the middleman in this transaction.

Last year, in FY17, Cardlytics paid out 56% of its revenues to banks; that trend has largely continued this quarter, with 55% of revenues being paid out to partners. So in effect, after we account for the fact that Cardlytics only keeps about 45% of its revenues, Cardlytics' FY18 net intake (which it calls "adjusted contribution") will really only be about $69.5 million - making the company's valuation multiple really around 5.98x EV/FY18 adjusted contribution.

That, in my view, is a rich valuation multiple for a small-cap company with limited operating history and a slow pace of growth. Revenues in the first half of this year have grown just 14% y/y, sinking to just 8% y/y growth this quarter.

Guidance range at risk if major rollouts are delayed

Note also that Cardlytics' guidance range for FY18 implies 18% y/y revenue growth relative to FY17's revenues of $130.4 million. In order to do so, the company will have to pick up its growth in the back half of the year to +22% y/y. With Q3 guidance only coming in at 18% y/y growth, is this guidance range even realistic?

Cardlytics looks prone to falling short of expectations, so don't hold your breath counting on the company to maintain its expensive valuation and year-to-date rally. It's true that the company is expecting a big windfall from rolling out new partnerships with Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) in the back half of this year, which could provide a lift to revenue growth. At the moment, the majority of its revenues are sourced from its Bank of America (BAC) partnership. But if the go-live with these two major banks falls out, Cardlytics could be at risk to meeting its lofty targets.

David Evans, Cardlytics' CFO, has already noted that there is uncertainty surrounding the timing of these rollouts:

"Now I'd like to discuss our preliminary expectations for revenue growth beyond 2018 in line of the recent Wells and Chase announcements. As we've discussed many times, predicting the timing around bank losses is challenging especially when there is meaningful as the two new national banks we have signed this year. For 2019 and 2020 while it is difficult to pinpoint specific timing to bank launches, we do expect accelerating revenue growth over the next few years, while we expect a significant increase in MAUs in the first half of 2019 it will take several years to fully and effectively deploy across our partners digital touchpoints."

The expectation of accelerating revenue growth "over the next few years", especially after "it will take several years" to fully ramp new partners, as noted in the statement above, is rather vague. In my view, there is a large possibility that these new partners will fail to meet the company's revenue expectations.

Q2 download: aside from sinking growth, losses widen

Here's a look at Cardlytics' Q2 results:

Figure 2. Cardlytics Q2 performance

Source: Cardlytics investor relations

To be fair, Cardlytics had already guided to weak revenue growth this quarter - but the results still aren't pleasant to look at. Revenues of $35.6 million grew just 8% y/y in the quarter (a far cry from 22% y/y growth last quarter), only barely edging past Wall Street expectations of $34.9 million (+6% y/y).

MAUs - which for Cardlytics is the measure of users on the banks' platform, which in turn drives purchases - grew 9% y/y to 58.8 million, but was flat from Q1. Clearly, the company is leaning heavily on the upcoming Wells Fargo rollout to provide a boost in traffic.

On an adjusted contribution basis - that is, Cardlytics' net intake after subtracting out bank payments - the company did better than on revenue growth. Adjusted contribution this quarter was $16.2 million, up 20% y/y from $13.5 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted contribution margin of 45.4% improved from 41.1% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Cardlytics adjusted contribution

Source: Cardlytics investor relations

Still, however, the pace of growth and the improvement in adjusted contribution margin seems too slow to justify Cardlytics' valuation premium.

Meanwhile, the company's losses have ballooned. Operating losses more than doubled to -$11.6 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of -32.7% versus just -16.2% in the year-ago quarter. Most of this margin deterioration owed to ~$7 million in added stock-based compensation expense now that the company's stock has a public market value, but still, the widening of losses is alarming. Notice also that net losses ballooned to -$13.0 million.

Cardlytics still has plenty of liquidity (~$70 million) to support its losses, so we aren't immediately concerned about the company's solvency. Its cash burn rate - about -$14 million in the first half of this year - is still minimal, and if revenue growth does truly pick up in the back half of this year, the cash burn rate should slow. Still, however, this company is likely still years away from hitting breakeven.

Key takeaways

There are too many risks surrounding Cardlytics at the moment to merit its premium valuation. Not only does the company face a test of execution over the next few quarters as it attempts to diversify its client base beyond its flagship Bank of America relationship, but it will also be under pressure to raise its margins and squeeze a greater adjusted contribution out of its partners.

Let's also not forget that Cardlytics' lockup period expired on August 8th, as noted by NASDAQ. With shares up strongly since the IPO, there are sure to be insiders waiting for an opportunity to sell shares, which will increase downward pressure on the stock. In my view, we're best staying on the sidelines for this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.