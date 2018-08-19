Starbucks: Grow, Expand And Innovate

Even though operating margin in the Americas segment declined, the company is rapidly expanding in the APAC region and has recently entered into a partnership with Alibaba.

Investment thesis

Shares of the popular fast-growing coffee chain have recently stumbled as the company may have appeared to have reached a growth plateau, but this year the company is ready to soar on new initiatives and further advance existing developments.

Company profile

Founded 33 years ago, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has become one of the most iconic coffee brands with established operations in more than 75 countries. The company’s business model is founded on both licensed and company-operated stores with approximately an even split between the two groups. In the last fiscal year, approximately 58 percent of the revenue mix came from beverages, 17 percent from food sales, 13 percent from packed and single-serve coffees and teas and the rest mainly from royalty and licensing, beverage-related ingredients, and serveware, among others. From a geographical perspective, 73.8 percent of total revenue came from the United States and 26.2 percent accounted for the rest of the world, including countries like Japan, Canada, the U.K. and China.

2018 – Focus on China & innovation

Although revenue from China currently consists only a small portion of total revenue, it is financially the strongest market in terms of revenue growth rate and operating margins. In fiscal 2017, China/APAC revenue grew 10 percent to $3.2 billion with operating margin expanding to 23.6 percent. Even during the latest quarterly earnings call, China was a hot topic. As Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ current CEO, highlighted – China is a crucial component of the company’s growth agenda and the company aims to invest in China for the long term with a goal to open 600 net new stores every year up until 2022. Lately, the company also officially confirmed that it partnered with local e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) to boost the digital and physical presence of the brand.

Constant innovation

As with the introduction of stored value card program driving customers’ loyalty and supporting gifting, the company is constantly seeking to expand its business in new innovative ways. One of the ways is a renovation of existing stores and the other is an initiative to encourage extra revenue streams from crypto. Even though the company is not going to accept cryptocurrencies directly at the cash register, it will support spending through a partnership with Bakkt, a joint venture of the Intercontinental Stock Exchange (NYSE’s parent), BCG, Microsoft (MSFT) and others.

Well-leveraged capital structure

There are companies which employ leverage and fail and there are companies which employ leverage and strive. I believe Starbucks falls into the latter category. As the business is relatively stable in terms of revenue and earnings per share growth, it can afford to employ much more debt in its capital structure than other businesses. Starbucks currently holds a ratio of 42 percent long-term debt to total capital, which is the highest in the company’s history.

High profitability metrics

The impact of high financial leverage multiplier is positively reflected in the company’s ROE which reaches unprecedented highs. Over the past years, according to Reuters calculations, Starbucks’ trailing twelve months ROE has climbed up to 95.6 percent and its five-year average stands at almost 40 percent. Trailing twelve months ROA amounts to 29.7 percent which is more than three times higher than ROA of restaurants & bars industry.

Multiples compression

As opposed to the rally of many companies which are based to a large extent on the rise of multiples, Starbucks’ growth is a different story. In recent years, the company’s valuation multiples have fallen significantly, with PE, PS and Price to FCF ratio declines to 16.6, 3.1 and 28.8 respectively. Should this trend continue, Starbucks can historically become even more attractive.

Buyback spree in full swing

Another positive sign is a shareholder-friendly policy which is clearly apparent from the evolution of the number of shares outstanding and buybacks volume. Starbucks has currently around 1.35 billion shares outstanding which is a bit less than it had five years ago. Stock repurchases are reaching an all-time high and send no signals of slowing down.

Valuation

Under one of the most widely used valuation techniques in finance - the discounted cash flow analysis – blended perpetuity growth and EBITDA multiple method – Starbucks' shares currently seem to show no signs of under/overvaluation. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock comes at US$52.5, assuming 10 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady EBIT margin of 18 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands at roughly US$51.7 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Under a different valuation approach, giving a better picture of the company's long-run intrinsic value most probable evolution, a technique commonly-called Peter Lynch earnings line, Starbucks' shares look a lot more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 14 percent operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of September FY2023 is estimated to reach US$67.8, which implies roughly 8 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Key Risks

Favorable economic conditions in the United States could unexpectedly worsen

Half-baked actions of business partners could adversely impact the company’s brand

Incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination could result in a reputational damage

Breach, unauthorized use or theft of customer or employee personal, financial or other data could expose the company to various legal litigations and a loss of revenue

Implementation of new strategic initiatives may be slower than was originally expected

Increases in the cost of high-quality arabica coffee beans stemming from bad weather or intensifying competitive pressures could have an adverse impact on the company’s financial results.

The loss of key personnel or difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel could negatively affect the business’ operations

The bottom line

To sum up, I believe Starbucks is on a good path out of the recent dip. The business and its fundamentals are stable. The company is constantly striving for innovation and operational improvements. Valuation suggests the company is not overpriced. The management adopted a generous dividend policy. Markets outside the United States are undersaturated. Putting all the pieces together, I believe Starbucks’ best years are yet to come and therefore its shares present an unparalleled opportunity for all long-term investors.

