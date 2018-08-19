Healthcare Trust Of America: Should You Buy This 4.4%-Yielding Healthcare REIT?

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) is a promising REIT income vehicle in the healthcare industry. The MOB-focused real estate investment trust benefits from major trends in the healthcare sector, including an aging population, rising healthcare expenditures in U.S. society, and a shift away from inpatient admissions. Healthcare Realty Trust of America has a moderate FFO-payout ratio, and the dividend is very safe. However, shares are no longer attractively valued, in my opinion. An investment in HTA yields 4.4 percent.

Healthcare Trust of America - Portfolio Overview

Healthcare Trust of America is well-positioned to benefit from higher healthcare spending in the future. The elderly demographic is expected to explode in the next several decades, which in turn implies a dramatic increase in healthcare expenditures, both on an individual and a sector-level.

At the same time, patient preferences are shifting, with patients demanding more cost-effective outpatient procedures at the expense of more expensive, time-consuming inpatient treatments.

Both trends support an investment in Healthcare Trust of America.

Source: Healthcare Trust of America Investor Presentation

Healthcare Trust of America benefits from these trends through its portfolio of medical office buildings which make up the majority of the REIT's real estate investments. Healthcare Trust of America's real estate portfolio was valued at $7.0 billion at the end of the June quarter, and included 24.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The lease rate was 91.9 percent.

Source: Healthcare Trust of America

The majority of the REIT's real estate is strategically located on-campus, allowing patients easy access to a host of healthcare service providers. Healthcare Trust of America's healthcare properties are spread out all over the United States with 93.9 percent of the REIT's investments being concentrated in top 75 MSA markets.

Source: Healthcare Trust of America

Investment-Grade Rated Balance Sheet

Healthcare Trust of America has a flexible, investment-grade rated balance sheet (Standard & Poor's: BBB; Moody's: Baa2) that allows for growth.

Debt accounts for just about a third of the REIT's total capitalization and the majority of its debt matures only after 2021.

Source: Healthcare Trust of America

Dividend Stats

Healthcare Trust of America, in my estimation, has a high margin of dividend safety.

The healthcare REIT managed to cover its dividend in each of the last eight quarters, and the degree of excess dividend coverage is considerable. Healthcare Trust of America's dividend coverage ratio averaged ~135 percent, suggesting that the distribution indeed is very safe.

Source: Achilles Research

Healthcare Trust recently hiked its quarterly dividend from $0.305/share to $0.31/share, reflecting an increase of 1.6 percent. The new dividend will be paid on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2018.

Here's Healthcare Trust of America's dividend growth trend in the last three years.

HTA data by YCharts

Valuation

Healthcare Trust of America' shares today sell for ~17.4x Q2-2018 run-rate normalized FFO, which is a rich valuation. I consider Healthcare Trust of America's shares to be fairly valued today, if not slightly overvalued, and would recommend a purchase for a DGI portfolio only at a lower valuation. I'd consider buying ~$25.

And here's how Healthcare Trust of America compares against other MOB-REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

HTA Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Healthcare Trust of America benefits from major, dynamic growth trends in the healthcare industry through its portfolio of real estate that's heavily leaning towards medical office buildings. The company has a strong, investment-grade rated balance sheet and rather strong dividend coverage stats. However, the valuation is a bit of a problem, in my opinion, as I believe investors are already paying more than the full retail price for this healthcare REIT. I'd wait for a drop towards $25 before gobbling up some shares.

