Target Doing Better Than Expected

We don't like its debt load, but we think the dividend is resilient. 2018 marked the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases.

For the moment, this doesn't appear to be the case, and the company continues to make progress with e-commerce, despite Amazon's dominance and Walmart's growing presence.

We thought Target may have been setting itself up for some tough sledding as a result of its decision to exit Canada and sell some of its assets to CVS.

Target (TGT) is a great company with one of the best business models out there. It has been able to successfully navigate the challenges surrounding an unfortunate data breach in 2013 that caught lots of attention, abandoned expansion efforts in the Canadian market--a move that we thought didn't jive with long-term thinking--as well as the offloading of assets to CVS (CVS). Though strategically we're not as excited about Target's direction, we like the company's dividend potential and expect continued growth in the payout in coming years. Shares currently yield ~3.1% at the time of this writing.

Things are looking pretty solid at Target for the time being, but investors may have to start paying more attention to its net debt position if comparable store sales start to face pressure as Amazon (AMZN) ratchets up competition in the US brick-and-mortar arena. We value Target's shares at $78 each, a little lower than where the company's shares are trading. We do assign Target a relatively healthy Dividend Cushion ratio, despite the numbers being a little tight on an adjusted basis, and we think its inclusion on S&P's Dividend Aristocrat list, or a grouping of stocks that have raised their dividends in each consecutive year for a long time, speaks to payout consistency and growth.

Target At A Glance

• Target sells everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated items at discounted prices. Approximately one third of total sales are related to its owned (Archer Farms, Circo, etc.) and exclusive brands (Fieldcrest, Nick & Nora, etc.). Target's future growth prospects have come into question as of late.

• Margins are under considerable pressure as e-commerce continues to severely disrupt traditional retail, but traffic has improved more recently. Management is calling fiscal 2018 an investment and transition year, and it expects to spend $7+ billion in capex from fiscal 2017-2019.

• The company faces tough competition from long-time foe Walmart (WMT) as well as rapidly-expanding online retailers, namely Amazon, which is now looking to disrupt food retail via its acquisition of Whole Foods. Pricing competition looks to be at all-time highs, and Target's margins are paying the price. We still view Target as one of the premier retailers within the industry, however.

• We have some success in pinning a valuation on Target in the past. Shares are now starting to get a little ahead of our fair value estimate. Our track record isn't bad (see image above).

• Bottom-line headwinds for Target in the near term include accelerated depreciation from its remodel program, cost pressure from the rapid rollout of its fulfillment options, and a tightening labor market. Tailwinds include strength in high-margin categories, lower unit costs for digital fulfillment, modest operating leverage, and cost management.

• Digital sales growth has been impressive in recent quarters, and the firm continues to invest for efficiency in this area, though near-term margin pressure should be expected. Digital initiatives include delivery, in-store pick-up, and low shipping fees.

• Target's adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio suggests there is room for continued growth in the payout. Here's more of what we say about Target's dividend in our dividend report:

Key Strengths Dividend Aristocrat Target has made a few moves in recent years. It sold off its US consumer credit card portfolio, its pharmacy/clinic operations to CVS, and abandoned its expansion efforts in Canada outright. We think such moves may make the retailing giant too dependent on the US consumer, and the company may come to regret these decisions in the coming decades should organic growth start to disappoint. Digital initiatives have been paying off, but online competition remains heated. It has a net debt position, but its A credit-rating and free cash flow generation remain fantastic. We doubt there’s much to challenge Target’s 45+ year annual dividend growth streak. Potential Weaknesses Target will have its hands full in coming years as it deals with online competition and rising input/labor costs, but its free cash flow generation remains impressive, averaging $4.3 billion during the past three fiscal years (2015-2017), well in excess of yearly cash dividend obligations (~$1.34 billion). Net debt of ~$8.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2017 (inclusive of short term debt) is certainly manageable after considering its free cash flow generating capacity, and while we’d like to see a net cash position from the company, its financial health is solid. The company continues to buy back stock, using capital that could otherwise go to securing a stronger payout, but it has been growing its dividend every year since 1971. It’s hard not to like that consistency.

• The latest read on Target's fundamental pace has been good. The company is not backing down from Amazon at all, and it noted that it had its biggest online shopping day of the year on Amazon Prime Day.

Conclusion

Target is an amazing dividend payer, and the company raised its dividend for the 47th consecutive year in June of this year. We haven't been too happy with its decision to abandon its efforts to grow in Canada, and the company looks to almost have completely recovered from its unfortunate data breach incident in 2013. Amazon's entrance into the grocery business may cause some headaches, but for the most part, Target continues to hold up well. Walmart's recent second-quarter results may bode well for the company, too. Shares aren't that cheap, but they aren't expensive either.

