MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Still In 500s As Cash Balance Dwindles Down

The MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) story has been a frustrating one for many investors who have been long the equity for any length of time. In contrast, traders of the equity have had the desired swings in price that allow profitable in-and-out trades. The woes of MannKind are due in part to management, in part to the product, and in part due to the lack of cash to materially shift the needle in some form. Combined, these shortfalls have essentially delivered a company that is kicking the can down the road on the important fronts that the Street wants to see addressed.

For the week ending August 10th, Afrezza scripts came in a bit under 590. This is a record level of scripts for Afrezza whilst under full MannKind control, but is materially lower than what would be needed to excite the Street or meet company net revenue guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Of concern with the data that is being delivered is the refill level as compared to the new scripts level. When a drug is initially launched, the new scripts should have a trajectory that is bigger than refills. As the drug matures on the market, the gap between refills and new scripts narrows. At some point the number of refills will overtake the new scripts. Essentially this dynamic paints a picture of the saturation level of a drug.

In 2018, we have seen the trajectory on refills narrow the gap and, in more recent weeks, actually overtake the trajectory of new scripts. This does not necessarily indicate that Afrezza sales are peaking, but could be an indication that the currently deployed sales efforts have reached maximum effectiveness, or saturation level. One fix to this is to expand marketing efforts to new channels and new regions. This can be accomplished by advertising, adding sales reps, and increasing the marketing push. The issue with these solutions is that MannKind seems to lack the capital to deliver on any new strategy in a compelling manner.

Quarter Over Quarter

Quarter over quarter scripts are tracking at 16.78% better in Q3 than what was delivered in Q2. The good news is that scripts are tracking better and showing growth. The bad news is that a 16.78% improvement is slow growth. If Afrezza was delivering profits, the 16% growth might be overlooked to some extent. With the company losing money, unprofitable growth is simply not going to excite the Street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

From a net revenue perspective, the quarter-over-quarter growth is at a bit over 26%. The delta between script growth and revenue growth is mostly attributable to multi-month scripts, but as you can see, the revenue growth and script growth are now much closer together than what is being seen in the year-over-year data. The reason is that the old SKUs are now out of the system.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Projections

As regular readers know, I lowered my projections subsequent to the Q2 conference call in early August. Afrezza scripts and estimated net revenue had been tracking below my projections for quite some time. Despite cautioning readers that my projections were aggressive, the results of the Q2 call warranted an adjustment downward.

As you can see in the chart below, the scripts this past week did land within my projected range. I will monitor the action over the next few weeks to see if further adjustment is necessary.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

I should caution readers that even if MannKind meets my projections, it will miss its guidance. I publish projections that are realistic expectations for actual performance. The level of performance needed to impress the Street and deliver equity appreciation is higher than what MannKind is delivering and higher than what I am projecting.

In terms of sales, gross revenue, and net revenue tracking, my projections have been highly reliable, though again my projections have been slightly aggressive.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind Guidance

As most longer-term MannKind investors know, MannKind's management has not been very good at projecting sales and net revenue. The company has been quite high in its estimates, and has had to adjust down or back into numbers. Guidance in 2018 is no exception. The company has already moved guidance lower and, given the performance thus far in the second half of the year, may need to adjust yet again.

As of the week ending August 10th, I estimate that net revenue from Afrezza is at $9.7 million. This implies that Afrezza must deliver $12.3 million in net revenue in just 20 weeks in order to hit the lower end of its lowered guidance. Let's give this some perspective. If this company needed $6.15 million in 10 weeks, but previously delivered just $9.7 million in 32 weeks, what odds would you place on the needed number being hit?

The issue with MannKind guidance is that it is still not believable. With each passing week, the story gets less and less believable.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

A simple look at what is needed vs. what is being delivered is seen below:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is getting very interesting. By my estimation, the company finished the week of August 10th with $15.7 million in cash. This is below the level needed for the Deerfield covenant, and below what is needed to operate the company into Q4 of this year. A cash infusion is needed. Consider that the company owes Deerfield $3 million by August 31st, and owes about $2.7 million to Amphastar in this quarter, and you can see the cash situation depleting rather quickly.

Sources of a cash infusion can come from a partnership, but that has only delivered minimal cash up until now. The most likely source is dilution or convertible debt. With the stock price at a bit over a buck a share, the dilution route is not very favorable. This leaves convertible debt. Unfortunately, the terms of such debt are likely not going to be very friendly, and the converts will have toxic properties.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

Even the biggest MannKind fans have started to shift their thought process. Price targets are shifting lower, and averaging down is now being viewed as acknowledgement of being wrong for a long time and being forced into buying more in an attempt to limit the exposure in price per share in exchange for exposure in an overweight position in the portfolio. Simply stated, averaging down means that your previous assessment was wrong. Averaging down again and again means that your analysis has been consistently wrong.

The trading strategy on MannKind is simple. Play the ranges. There is nothing wrong with a positive outlook as long as you are not over-exposed in having too much of your wealth tied to one speculative equity. The dip from $1.50 per share to $1 per share created a great buying opportunity for traders. Many already capitalized by purchasing at a buck and selling at $1.25. That 25% gain allows an investor to hold some shares long, but pull profits off of the table at opportune times. MannKind flirting with listing requirements is not an ideal situation. This is especially true when the company is in need of cash. Play this stock carefully and use the swings to build a reasonable position if you want to be longer term, or to thin out a position if you are over-committed. Stay Tuned!

