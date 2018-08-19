Tetra Technologies: Raising My Price Target

Tetra Technologies (TTI) recently reported strong Q2 2018 results, beating analysts' estimates for both revenue and earnings. The company also increased guidance for 2018 revenue and EBITDA. Tetra is now on track for a profitable 2018 and an even more profitable 2019.

These results reinforce my thesis that Tetra Technologies' stock will outperform as the outlook for the oil and gas industry has improved. I wrote about Tetra back in early May when the stock was trading at $4.19, which can be read here:

The stock increased about 14% since then to $4.76. With a positive outlook for Tetra's completion fluids within the oil and gas industry and with earnings estimates being raised, I am raising my price target for the stock.

Tetra increased full-year 2018 revenue estimates from a previous range of $945 million - $985 million to the revised range of $965 million - $1 billion. EBITDA estimates were also increased $168 million - $188 million to a revised range of $170 million - $190 million. The revised estimates show that Tetra has conviction in the strength of their business in the current environment. This is likely to act as a positive catalyst for the stock as the year progresses.

Tetra secured an agreement with Halliburton in July for global marketing and development of Tetra's CS Neptune completion fluids. Tetra's CS Neptune completion fluids are an innovative replacement for zinc brines and cesium formates. CS Neptune fluids have multiple advantages over the previously used fluids.

Lower health and safety risks for rig operators due to neutral pH levels

Zinc free, so it doesn't need a zero discharge system to work

Can be reused using standard technology

Lower unit costs as compared to other fluids

Global environmental acceptability

Doesn't require special mixing, handling, or storage equipment at the rig site

Lower crystallization temperatures as compared to calcium bromide (calcium can freeze up in pipes)

Stable at high temperatures

This agreement with Halliburton allows Tetra to benefit from a larger well-respected company within the oil and gas industry. Instead of being a mere competitor, Halliburton will be Tetra's business partner. This agreement will help Tetra reach more customers for their CS Neptune completion fluids. The agreement will also allow both companies to collaborate for the development of new completion fluids based on their technological expertise.

Additional Catalysts

The SwiftWater acquisition which was completed on March 1, 2018, is exceeding Tetra's expectations. Tetra was able to leverage their own customers with SwiftWater's customers, expand product offerings, and use the Tetra Steel lay-flat hose more extensively. This led to revenue and EBITDA gains. SwiftWater is worth about $16 million to $20 million in EBITDA on an annual basis.

This acquisition will allow SwiftWater's management to focus on operations in the Permian Basin, while the other part of Tetra focuses on growth in other regions. I expect Tetra to continue to benefit from SwiftWater as the acquisition will enhance growth in the fast-growing Permian Basin. To put the Permian Basin growth in perspective, the region is expected to outproduce all OPEC countries except for Saudi Arabia by 2023. This represents growth of 3 million barrels a day.

Tetra is working on integrating their Fluids offerings at well sites to create operational efficiencies for customers. The company created a bundle of products and services that is designed to be attractive and efficient for customers. This can help attract and retain customers, leading to further growth. One example of this is Tetra's first major integrated recycling project with an oil super major in West Texas. Another example is that Tetra secured a major integrated fluid management offering for a key customer.

The integration of products/services should help Tetra stand out from the competition. That will help them increase market share in the industry as they increase the amount of customers and increase business with existing customers. That will lead to strong future revenue increases.

Tetra is also working on decreasing costs by a focus on improving efficiencies in field operations. These efforts are focused at their distribution centers, fabrication facility, and the back office. Tetra is using a newly implemented enterprise resource planning [ERP] system to drive these cost efficiencies. These efficiencies will help increase margins for increased earnings growth.

Tetra is acting wise on allocating capital for new projects. They are only ordering and building equipment for projects that are expected to yield a 20% return on investment or higher. With this focus, Tetra is likely to achieve their increased revenue and EBITDA estimates for 2018. This is likely to drive the stock higher as we head into the end of the year.

Valuation is Still Attractive

I typically use the EV/EBITDA ratio for Tetra since I see this metric as a key valuation measure for oil and gas related companies. Tetra is trading attractively with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.76. Competitors, Schlumberger (SLB) and Matrix Service Company (MTRX) are trading with higher EV/EBITDA ratios of 15.4 and 15.5 respectively.

I expect Tetra's stock to perform well from these levels as the company increases EBITDA 56% to 74% over 2017's EBITDA according to the company estimates. Tetra's efforts for top and bottom line growth will help those estimates to be realized.

The Risks

Tetra's business is highly cyclical based on the outlook of the oil and gas industry. The company's fundamentals and stock price declines significantly during downturns in the oil industry as the company's products see less demand. On the other hand, the fundamentals and stock price increase significantly during an oil boom period, which is what we're seeing right now.

Investors should keep an eye on the outlook for the oil and gas industry and sell the stock when the outlook turns negative. This will occur when the oil supply or production significantly outweighs the demand or consumption which was evident in mid-2014.

Outlook for Tetra

I like what Tetra is doing to increase market share/revenue, achieve high ROI and their cost reduction efforts. These efforts are likely to allow the company to achieve their revenue and EBITDA estimates. Ultimately, that will drive the stock higher from these reasonable valuation levels.

The oil and gas industry looks positive as the supply/demand is expected to remain in balance in 2018 and 2019 according to the eia.gov. There is likely to be some short-term fluctuations in the supply/demand. However, I expect a close balance through 2019 as economy continues in its growth phase and as OPEC does not appear to want to oversupply the market. This will be something to keep an eye on as the oversupply of oil in 2014 led to a sharp decline in oil prices, leading to a bear market for oil-related stocks.

With the valuation at attractive levels and with revenue and EBITDA growth expected to increase at strong double-digit rates, I expect Tetra's stock to outperform over the next 12 months. I expect the stock to increase at least by 50% over the next 12 months, driven by EBITDA growth. This gives the stock an estimated one-year price target of about $7.16.

