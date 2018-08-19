Daily Charts For The 5 U.S. Equity ETFs Show Ladders Of Pivot Levels

The small-cap Russell 2000 ETF is above its annual and monthly pivots of $165.04 and $162.48, respectively, with my quarterly risky level at $177.79, which would be a new high if tested.

The Transports ETF is between my monthly and annual pivots at $199.04 and $204.61, respectively.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF closed Friday just below my monthly pivot of $179.97 and below my quarterly risky level of $183.98 which would be a new high if tested.

The Spiders ETF is above my monthly value level of $280.09 with my quarterly risky level at a new high of $288.57.

The Diamonds ETF is above my monthly pivot of $254.32 with my quarterly risk level of $264.99.

Today's daily charts show horizontal lines that represent monthly, quarterly, semiannual value levels, pivots and risky levels.

When markets decline, the levels below the market price are the key pivots to hold on weakness. When markets rise, the levels above the market price are the pivots or risky levels at which to reduce holdings on strength.

I define a pivot as a magnet that was once a value level or a risky level and is now a magnet with a high probability of being tested on weakness or on strength. These levels are clearly shown on the daily charts below.

Here's Today's Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $251.88.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $250.17 and $247.21, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. My monthly pivot is $254.32 with my quarterly risky level of $264.99 versus the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $280.32.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $278.89 and $271.22, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My monthly pivot is $280.09 with my quarterly risky level at $288.57 versus the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $177.67.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $177.37 and $166.20, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. My monthly pivot is $179.97 with my quarterly risky level of $183.98 versus the all-time intraday high of $182.93 set on July 25.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $196.78.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $194.95 and $190.40, respectively, and above my monthly and semiannual value levels of $199.04 and $181.19, respectively, and below my annual and quarterly risky levels at $204.61 and $215.57, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $206.73 was set on Jan. 16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small-cap ETF has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $166.52, but the ETF has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic that's declining below the overbought reading of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 ETF shows that the ETF held its 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 last week and remains well above its 200-day simple moving averages of $157.60. My annual, monthly and semiannual pivots are $165.04, $162.48 and $154.04, respectively, with my quarterly risky level above the chart at $177.79. The all-time intraday high of $170.20 was set on June 20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.